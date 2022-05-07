25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Popular products from this list
A drywall repair kit with an all-in-one applicator for the small dents and nail holes in your walls
Here's how to use it: apply the putty to the wall hole you'd like to fix, smooth it with the putty knife edge, let it dry completely, and then sand it with the sanding pad on the cap!Promising review:
"Selling my house, nail holes in the walls, didn’t know what to do, tried this product and oh my goodness so easy spread. So nice you can tap on it with your finger if you got textured walls, you can take a paper towel and wipe off the excess, and it’s got a scraper on the bottle and a sander on the cap in case you have rough patches. I had a 1/2” place the wallpaper had torn off and it just covered it right up. So happy with this product!" — Joycet
A set of peel-and-stick tiles so perfect for any backsplash around your home that needs an urgent update
Each pack comes with ten 11.8 inches by 11.8 inches self-adhesive tiles that are heat resistant and moisture resistant, plus easy to wipe if they get dirty.
If you'd like to create the tile layout above, it's so easy: certain tiles come with an area called "overlap here," so you'll know where each tile goes! Just align a tile with the jagged edge in the "overlap here" area and you'll get that tile overlap effect in no time.Promising review:
"Turned out beautifully! Before and after photos attached. I did not install it, so I can’t say how easy it was. This was an economical alternative to a real backsplash for a rental property. I will update my review if I see any problems after going back over there today. Very impressed!" — BGFAtlanta
A water-based instant carpet spot remover
Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32 ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
A water-based paint that'll elevate the appearance of your front door
Promising review:
"We were selling our house. I needed to paint my front door and dreaded the prospect of spray painting it which would entail masking off large sections and finding an area large enough for spraying. Finding a brush-on paint was a game changer. It does dry quickly. Be ready to work in sections, smooth your paint strokes as you go as it will remember those strokes. There was a natural grain pattern to my door so I just followed that and it came out perfectly. Was so happy we took the time to do this. It really made our front porch pop having a fresh-painted door." — S. Abbott
It's available in 16 colors.
And a well-lit address sign so no one, including a real estate agent or potential buyer, has to guess which home is yours
This sign comes with four sets of numbers 0–9, one set of letters A–E, and two additional numbers (3, 4, and 5 digits). It has a smart brightness sensor that switches the light on when it's the evening/early morning and off during the day. FYI: It's recommended to place the address sign in direct sunlight for optimal charging performance. Promising review:
"My family just moved in to a home which did not have house numbers. We looked for decorative signs at first but settled on this for practicality. It has been up outside for 5 months now and we can't be more pleased. The numbers were easy to put on and adhered well. It appears sturdy enough and the visibility is good from the road. The solar light was definitely a selling point for us. I love having an illuminated sign to make our address visible for deliveries after sunset. I did not want to have to drill holes into our vinyl siding to hang this but it was very simple to hang after purchasing some vinyl siding hooks
." — C. Miller
Cage pendant lights because they'll help brighten up a room
The cord measures 4.9 feet. It does not include bulbs, but you can get a set of compatible Edison bulbs here
.Promising review:
"This little light is perfect for extra/accent lighting! I’m very impressed with the quality of the metal cage, and it didn’t take more than 10 minutes to install. We needed it to be shorter in order to fit in the space we wanted it, so we just trimmed the wire to our desired length. We’re very pleased with our purchase!" — Amazon customer
Or these vintage-style glass lights will look fabulous with some Edison bulbs
The cord measures 10 inches, so you can adjust the height and create the decor aesthetic you'd like!Promising review:
"These lights are one of those lucky finds that just work out perfectly. We finished a remodel about two years ago and bought these lights as the pendant lights over the island. I absolutely love the look of them! We bought the old-fashioned-looking Edison LED warm lights for them. I still can't believe that these lights were so inexpensive. They were such a perfect fit! I just thought I'd leave this note for anyone else considering them after I looked them up to see if they were still available after my teenager set one swinging and I was worried about them breaking. They didn't break, but they are such a good price, I might just buy an extra one to store in the garage for any just-in-case moments in the future!" — Stephanie
And a handy recessed light converter that'll transform ordinary ceiling lights into chic pendants without complicated wiring
This converter's brace adjusts to fit recessed cans that are 4, 5, or 6 inches, plus works for sloped ceilings up to 45 degrees.Promising review:
"This product works exactly as advertised. It converts a recessed light so that you can install another light fixture, and it does not require that you remove the metal can from your ceiling. This is convenient because these cans can be obnoxious to remove, and the hole left in your ceiling is probably bigger than you want for your new fixture anyway. My large dining room stupidly had ONE recessed light for the entire room. I used this product to install a chandelier." — The Mamos
A custom organization system to get your messy closet in order and impress interested buyers
This closet system includes seven 26-inch shelves, two 48-inch shelves, two 48-inch top rails, 19 brackets, five 47.5-inch uprights, two 25-inch upright extensions, and two hang rods. It works with any reach-in or walk-in closet with at least one wall that's 4 to 8 feet wide.Promising review:
"I love this so much! I had a regular closet railing with the hanger racks. After having it fall for the second time, although we used heavy duty toggles, I refused to have my husband put it up again and I did my research. This item was highly rated and I get why; it's amazing. There are so many ways to organize your closet using the system. I have a few racks that I am not able to use and that is okay with me! I know when I change my clothes over for summer, I can adjust for a lot of Maxi dresses and T-shirts, as well as have room for my shoes! I was able to store so much! Although we are renting, I had to do something to keep my clothes from falling and this will move to my next home! I like it so much we got one for the pantry too...oh yeah, that one will be coming out with me when we move too!" — Sandi
Interlocking teak tiles because they'll give your shower floor a tropical vibe
Promising reviews:
"Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
A cabinet painting kit for your kitchen, because it'll give your cabinets an easy and affordable update without ripping them out and replacing them
Includes two 31-oz. cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, two stir sticks, and one angled paint brush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on.
And gold tone pulls that'll add a fancy touch to your kitchen cabinets or bedroom dresser
Promising review:
"If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls.... don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a lux weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." — Ravi S
A two-pack of wood polish and conditioner to restore dull furniture or old floors back to their former glory
Promising review:
"Terrific for reviving wood! I love the scent and it restores luster and shine to older or antique wood furniture, doors, etc. Highly recommend it." — Amazon customer
An 18-pack of Command picture hanging strips to help you create a gallery wall
No tools are required for these strips: Just prep the wall with isopropyl rubbing alcohol, click a pair together to lock them in place, stick them on the frame, press the frame on the wall, and that's it. When it's time for removal, just gently slide the frame down and the strips will easily come off! It's available in three styles and also in packs of 36.
Note: Even though these strips are great for hanging up picture frames, wall art, and mirrors, they're not recommended for mounting shadow boxes, shelves, or tapestry. Promising review:
"Hung an entire gallery wall with these and the medium sized ones. Easy to remove and reposition with the Velcro and they're also easy to completely remove with no marks left on walls." — Amazon customer
A six-piece kit of stick-on lights that'll give your kitchen a soothing glow, no matter what time of day it is.
This kit includes a remote that can adjust the brightness! Promising review:
"This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" — Queen Halloween
A surface cover to make your boring countertops look *way better* than they did before
This marble-print surface cover is so easy to use: measure your kitchen countertop, cut the amount you'll need, peel off the adhesive liner, and stick it on! Some reviewers also recommend using a credit card to gently smooth out any bubbles that may pop up in the process.
If you want to spruce up other areas around home, this cover also works great for cabinets and other pieces of furniture (bookcases, desks, dressers, and more).Promising review:
"I ordered this contact paper a while ago as a project to upgrade the dingy look of the bathroom counter in my rental. I needed a solution that I can easily remove without damaging the property when it's time to move out. THIS IS THE GREATEST STUFF EVER. I have just purchased two more rolls to give an old desk a little sprucing up. I would highly recommend this product. Friends have now purchased this and feel the same love that I do for this product! :)" — ErinReneeee
A pack of wood repair markers that'll come to the rescue if your furniture or built-in cabinets have scuffs and scratch marks
Promising review:
"I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake-wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous homeowner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." — Shane
A set of accent magnets for your bare garage door: just stick them on for the easiest update that doesn't involve complicated drilling. Everyone will think you installed new garage doors when you just placed these decorative strips on them.
This set includes four magnetic carriage-style gate hinges, and two magnetic handles. Promising review:
"The photos are before and after. These took about five minutes to install. They look amazing. Neighbors thought we purchased new garage doors." — Shanna
A leather cleaner for your comfy couch or armchair that's in need of a little restoration
Mix it with 32 ounces of water, apply with a cloth or spray bottle, wipe away grime, and let it dry. It also works great on other leather surfaces, including car seats, sneakers, and upholstery.Promising review:
"I am so glad I read the reviews here! This is an excellent product. We scored some leather chairs for a great price. The cleaner was very easy to use. It's a concentrate and you mix a small amount with water, spray on and wipe off. Easy peasy. I used this before the conditioner. The conditioner is a bit sticky at first, but you get used to it and the leather soaks it up! Beautiful result!! The chairs look and feel great!" — Julie Schneblin
And a set of thick velvet slip covers that'll instantly turn your dull sofa into a beautiful seating area
This set also comes with nonslip straps that'll prevent your "seats" from shifting out of place. It's also available in a bunch of colors
, in case you want to do a total makeover, as shown in the review picture above. Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. Love!" — Brian/Liz
A wow-worthy grout cleaner that'll probably make you believe in magic, because it'll remove years and years of dirt
Apply it to grout lines, let it sit for 5–10 minutes, and agitate the grout with a bristled brush
to lift all the nasty gunk that's been there for way too long.Promising review:
"This stuff is seriously amazing. This is the one and only product review I have ever written, just because I'm so impressed with this stuff. Getting our house ready to sell and decided I needed to finally clean our filthy kitchen grout. This just lifted the grime away, took almost no scrubbing and no elbow grease. Totally worth the twenty bucks a bottle." — James David Lambert
A brick whitewash paint for your fireplace that hasn't been updated for a really long time
Promising review:
"This is amazing! It looks like a different fireplace. I have been looking at a horrible grout repair that the previous owners did for 20 years. I did this in about two hours! This product is fast, it's easy to use, easy to clean up, and inexpensive." — Denise
A cable organizer box so you can hide all the messy wires in your living room or home office
Promising review:
"This made a corner with lots of cords much more appealing! We were able to stuff all those cords inside and hide them away! Box is cute too!" — Amazon Customer
An efficient power washer that'll get to work on your dirty deck or fence that's in need of a deep clean
Promising review:
"The first time out and the deck is a whole lot cleaner than it was before I started. I just used the 15-degree nozzle and the algae came right off. Word of advice: use your old shoes. I had to wash all the gunk off my shoes after I was done. I like the quietness of this electric unit and the way it cycles to idle when you stop pulling on the trigger. It takes a bit of time to undue the hose nozzle and put it on the unit and then to undo when you are finished. It was fairly easy to use. My 6x16-foot deck took about an hour and a half. It was covered with 30 years of algae that got slippery when it was wet. So, now I feel safer. I figure I can do it two times a year and keep ahead of the grime." — P Chapman
And outdoor sconces you can install on a patio wall or wooden fence for ambient lighting
Promising review:
"All we can say is WOW! These lights surpassed our expectations! You could buy other similar lights for a lower price, but these are high quality and worth what we paid. The material is heavy duty, great casing to handle weathering. A breeze to install, we had three lights done within an hour with no issues. The look is modern, clean. Would highly recommend!" — Ruth B.