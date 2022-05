25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

A custom organization system to get your messy closet in order and impress interested buyers

This closet system includes seven 26-inch shelves, two 48-inch shelves, two 48-inch top rails, 19 brackets, five 47.5-inch uprights, two 25-inch upright extensions, and two hang rods. It works with any reach-in or walk-in closet with at least one wall that's 4 to 8 feet wide."I love this so much! I had a regular closet railing with the hanger racks. After having it fall for the second time, although we used heavy duty toggles, I refused to have my husband put it up again and I did my research. This item was highly rated and I get why; it's amazing. There are so many ways to organize your closet using the system. I have a few racks that I am not able to use and that is okay with me! I know when I change my clothes over for summer, I can adjust for a lot of Maxi dresses and T-shirts, as well as have room for my shoes! I was able to store so much! Although we are renting, I had to do something to keep my clothes from falling and this will move to my next home! I like it so much we got one for the pantry too...oh yeah, that one will be coming out with me when we move too!" — Sandi