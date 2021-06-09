24 Things To Make People Think You're An Expert Plant Parent

Congrats, you’re finally a parent to a plant baby (or two, or three). If you don’t have a green thumb just yet, it’s okay because there are great products that’ll make taking care of anything leafy a breeze. Here are drainage-friendly planters, cool spritz bottles and more items that’ll help with plant maintenance.
A hardy Swiss cheese plant
A pair of plant pruners
An indoor plant hanger
A liquid fertilizer
A beautiful pothos
A spherical self-watering planter
Or a two-tiered self-watering planter
A bottle of neem oil
A mid-century modern plant stand
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
A natural color grow light
A hardy snake plant
A long-running humidifier
A philodendron brasil
A cool spray bottle
Or a utilitarian spray bottle
A tough-as-nails philodendron birkin
A 'mini monstera' plant
A soil meter
A bottle of hydrogen peroxide
An artsy planter
A watering tray
A bag of potting soil
And a pack of fun watering bulbs