24 Things To Make People Think You're An Expert Plant Parent

Convince everyone you have a "green thumb" with nutrient-rich potting soil, Insta-worthy planters and more handy plant essentials.
By Christine Forbes and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Congrats, you’re finally a parent to a plant baby (or two, or three). If you don’t have a green thumb just yet, it’s okay because there are great products that’ll make taking care of anything leafy a breeze. Here are drainage-friendly planters, cool spritz bottles and more items that’ll help with plant maintenance.

A hardy Swiss cheese plant
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
Also known as a monstera deliciosa, this plant is low-light tolerant and easy to take care of, making it a great choice for novice plant parents.

Promising review: "I've had this plant for about a month and it just keeps getting better. It arrived in excellent condition and in soil that wasn't overly saturated. Bloomscape includes a cover pot with every package, which meant I didn't have to buy one or further shock my new plant by repotting it. Overall, unboxing Bloomscape's packaging was clean too. The plant has expanded beautifully and it's giving me new leaves! Compared to my other monstera, this one is pretty big. It's by far my favorite monstera and it's worth every penny." — Christine Forbes

Get it from Bloomscape for $150 (available in five pot colors).
A pair of plant pruners
Amazon
Trim off dying leaves and snip stems with this pair of plant-friendly shears.

Promising review: "These are perfect! I've had these for over a week and have already used them nearly every day. They get right into tiny or close spots and snip stems right off, they work great for deadheading or cutting flowers including roses, petunias, pansies, dianthus pinks, vinca, coreopsis, whatever! They actually make deadheading flowers and plants fun because it's so easy! Plus they are small and light so they don't hurt or tire my hands. I can easily open and close the lock with one hand so I can quickly snip, snip, snip away! I think I may buy a second pair because they are so handy. The only thing I wish is that they had a cap because they easily fit right in my pocket but that end is super pointy, I'm surprised I haven't poked or scratched myself on them yet lol." — Laurilee5

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
An indoor plant hanger
Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy
Make sure your house plants get the proper light they need by displaying them on this cool acrylic unit.

Indoor Window Gardens is a small business based in South Carolina known for their chic plant storage shelves.

Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $74+ (available in three styles and five mounting options).
A liquid fertilizer
Amazon
This foam formula will instantly feed your indoor plant babies, just add to a pump or two to any watering can and you'll be good to go!

Promising review: "This liquid fertilizer is basic, but it's the truth. Think of it as a vitamin supplement for your plants. The key is diluting it with your water instead of putting it directly on the soil. Never use fertilizer on dry soil, you'll burn the roots. I use this for my ferns, monsteras, philodendrons, alocasias and snake plants." — Christine Forbes

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $13.30.
A beautiful pothos
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
If you're looking for a plant that'll grow in most lighting conditions and looks stunning on shelves, you may want to check out this green gem.

Brumley and Bloom is a woman-owned small business based in Michigan. They're known for their pretty houseplants and boho home goods.

Promising review: "My golden pothos is perfect! It arrived quicker than I expected, it was packaged greatly, and didn’t have any damage upon arrival! The plant was bigger than I expected, which was great. It even already had some beautiful vines growing!" — Sophie

Get it from Brumley and Bloom on Etsy for $11.05+ (available in three sizes).
A spherical self-watering planter
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
If you forget to water your plant, no worries, because this planter will help it stay hydrated! Your green baby can obtain water from the roots, so you don't have to stress about under or over-watering it.

Greenery Unlimited is a small business that sells plants, pots and more plant-friendly accessories. They're dedicated to creating indoor spaces that support maximum human wellness.

Get it from Greenery Unlimited for $29 (available in four colors).
Or a two-tiered self-watering planter
Greenery Unlimited
It has a large reservoir that'll be perfect for your favorite vining plant.

Get it from Greenery Unlimited for $69 (available in four colors).
A bottle of neem oil
Amazon
This 100% cold-pressed formula will help with pest control (think fungus gnats and spider mites) and keep buggies out of your indoor plants.

Promising review: "Very good quality, smells just right — very strong and pungent. I previously bought ready-to-use (aka 'RTU') neem oil and it was $19 for a quart. This small bottle for $9.99 will make many gallons — so much better deal. I used 1-1/2 tablespoons per quart of water and added liquid soap as an emulsifier. I mixed in a spray bottle and spritzed my plants to kill mealy bugs, aphids and silvery mildew on my succulents, dahlias and brown-eyed Susan. When I first opened the bottle it was thick like mud, and I initially thought something was wrong. I read the label that it solidifies at 65 degrees (the temp was 70 degrees outside) so I put the bottle in warm water and it liquified to the consistency of olive oil. (Stinky olive oil). I’ll report back on how it works but so far so good." — My2wins

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A mid-century modern plant stand
declutterd
Your plant babies will get more sun exposure and you can give your bare bedroom corner a chic update.

Declutterd is a small business that sells quality plant accessories (pots, stands and more!) at affordable prices.

Promising review: "Love that these are adjustable and take the guesswork out of trying to find the right size stand. I bought them in a pair and will be getting another pair soon. Super simple straight out of the box, and I love the light wood coloring too. Big fan of minimalism and the idea of decluttering, and was able to buy these used, which makes me extra happy." — Stephanie D. Shaw

Get it from Declutterd for $29 (available in four colors).
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
Stick this slow-release fertilizer into your plants' soil to give them a proper feeding and help them grow!

Promising review: "I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny but since I tend to kill them anyways I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial) the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product and it was a great price." — Victoria

Get a pack of 48 spikes from Amazon for $10.48.
A natural color grow light
Amazon
If you have a north-facing window (sigh), it can be hard for your succulents or other plants to get enough sunlight. Place this bulb in a lamp so your plant babies can have more time to photosynthesize.

Promising review: "I only have medium-light in my space during the daytime and I was worried that this monstera was gonna be unhappy. So I went ahead and bought this white grow light because I hated the typical purple grow light. I’m happy to say that my monstera LOVES this light and it has consistently been giving me new and healthy leaves for a few months now since I got the bulb. The light has never given my boy burns either! I also use it as extra light whenever I feel like the space is dark. I do see that the price fluctuates a lot so you gotta keep track of that. I am purchasing more in preparation for winter for my other plant babies. Overall, 10/10!" — Trekova

Get it from Amazon for $11.30.
A hardy snake plant
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
It'll grow whether you put it in a well-lit spot or darker corner.

Note: This plant shouldn't be consumed by you or pets!

Rooted is an Asian American-owned small business known for their small, medium and large plants and plant-friendly accessories, including potting mix and planters.

Get it from Rooted for $19+ (available in two sizes).
A long-running humidifier
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
Mimic your tropical plant's natural environment by placing a humidifier next to them. Bye-bye cracking and brown leaves!

Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my tropical plant collection before winter started. It’s been used daily for the past two months and has worked like a charm. My monsteras are thriving, the zebra plant is growing again and my peace lilies are finally acting like they don’t hate me anymore. Bottom line, this works well. I like that you can adjust the mist level as well as have it on a timer. I prefer setting things up in the morning and forgetting about it while I work. It lessens my stress levels knowing my plants are taken care of and that I don’t have to hear a loud humidifier." — Tali G.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
A philodendron brasil
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
This trailing plant has beautiful, highly variegated leaves and doesn't require too much upkeep.

Promising review: "The leaves were absolutely pristine, and the plant was bigger than I had anticipated. No brown tips and no signs of pests. Well-packaged and shipped quickly! It's been three months and it is doing great." — Anna Ward

Get it from Brumley and Bloom on Etsy for $7.65+ (available in three sizes).
A cool spray bottle
Amazon
Spritz your plant babies and have an Insta-worthy space with this gorgeous plant care accessory.

Promising review: "Looks as good as it works! This mister looks gorgeous on my console table, but it works great, too. Not flimsy, very ergonomic and pumps very easily. I have smaller hands and fingers, so I don’t know how it might work for someone who has larger hands/fingers. But it’s perfect for me. Smooth mechanism. I feel like this is something one would find in The Bell, Book, & Candle shop on 'The Good Witch.' Cassie would approve!" — YogurtClass22

Get it from Amazon for 10.99+ (available in five colors).
Or a utilitarian spray bottle
Amazon
Use it to mix a neem oil spray (with water and soap) that'll help with pest control.

Promising review: "When I was a kid, I don't remember a single spray bottle dying on me as I did chores. Nowadays, only about one sprayer in three that I get from a store works at all, whether I buy them empty or with something in the bottle. I can't remember the last sprayer that actually survived to use up the entire contents of the bottle. Either way, these solved my problem. EVERY ONE of the bottles worked from the beginning, and the three or four I actually use are still working after several months.That's by far the longest a sprayer has lasted for me in decades. I've definitely used sprayers that are more comfortable or more powerful, but a sprayer that doesn't work is useless no matter how comfortable. I don't expect to need to buy more spray bottles anytime soon." — William Spillman

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (available in two sizes).
A tough-as-nails philodendron birkin
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
Sometimes plant care isn't seamless, but this green baby can handle quite a bit. Place it in a sunny area with indirect light for optimal growth.

Promising review: "I got my philodendron birkin from Brumley and Bloom and it's a trooper. I repotted it as soon as it arrived (big no-no) and subjected it to a chaotic watering schedule before I learned better. Somehow, it's still pushing out beautifully variegated foliage with no problems." — Christine Forbes

Get it from Brumley and Bloom on Etsy for $21.25.
A 'mini monstera' plant
Christine Forbes / BuzzFeed
Convince everyone you have a green thumb with this climbing beauty, which grows fast and doesn't require much maintenance. Make sure to place it in bright indirect light!

Get it from Greenery Unlimited for $18.
A soil meter
Amazon
You'll know if your plant needs more water (or not) with this easy-to-read gadget.

Promising review: "This is so easy to use! I bought it for my little lemon tree. I had it in the window and the plant wasn't getting a lot of sunlight. Strangely the weather in Ohio is sunny and 85 in October. I took my plant outside and the light gauge went all the way to the max! The PH level is right were it should be at for a lemon tree and the moisture gauge has been helpful to remind you when to water. Awesome little purchase!! Love it! Hopefully next spring I will have lemons! Fun tool!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.79.
A bottle of hydrogen peroxide
Amazon
It's like a fairy godmother for all your house plants, because diluted hydrogen peroxide can help aerates soil, prevent root rot and kill annoying fungus gnats.

Promising review: "Great peroxide and decent price. As a mom of a little boy and a bunch of animals, I feel like I’m always using this. It’s good stuff to keep the bugs away!" — Jeni

Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
An artsy planter
FrancaNYC
Give your favorite plant baby a pretty update, thanks to this planter with a minimalist-inspired design and a drainage hole to prevent root rot.

Promising review: "Everyone always asks about my FrancaNYC products. They're just that gorgeous. I own five of their pots and two mugs. Each product is wonderfully handmade and ships pretty fast. Franca isn't cheap but the quality is there. Plus, it feels good to support a local, woman-owned design studio." — Christine Forbes

Get it from West Elm or FrancaNYC for $48+ (available in three sizes).
A watering tray
Amazon
Deliver moisture to the roots and protect surfaces from water damage with this helpful plant essential.

Promising review: "These plant trays are exactly as described, sturdy and perfect for my indoor plants. I water my plants from the bottom by pouring water into the trays. These clear trays help me see how much water the plant is taking in so I don’t overwater them." — SammyJo

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five sizes).
A bag of potting soil
Greenery Unlimited
Help your plant grow well with nutrient-rich ingredients like composted forest humus and sphagnum peat moss. Plus, it contains perlite for drainage purposes!

Get it from Greenery Unlimited for $16.
And a pack of fun watering bulbs
Amazon
Your plants won't dry up while you're away. Fill each bulb with water, stick them into soil, and hello hydration.

Promising review: "Well-made, thick glass. Very pretty. Currently I'm using simply for garden decoration but they are also easy to fill with water." — Kindle Customer

Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $29.99.

