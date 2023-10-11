What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying Before Time Runs Out On Prime Day

Amazon

A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off)

"Look, there's nothing glam about socks on Prime Day, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown no signs of wear and tear yet." — Campbell