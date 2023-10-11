What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying Before Time Runs Out On Prime Day

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
We here at HuffPost shopping spend a lot of time on Amazon, so if we’re copping a Prime Day deal for ourselves, you can bet it’s pretty irresistible. From beauty products to home goods to clothes, here are all the deals and favorite items we’re scoring for ourselves these October Prime Big Deal Days.
If you’ve been waiting to splurge on a big home purchase on want to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, October’s Prime Day is a great time to save big on brand-name items that rarely have sales. It’s also a smart way to stock up on daily basics and other smaller essentials as a better price than you’d see at the drug store.
To inspire you on your own Prime journey and to show you what we think are the bet sales, we created this list of our favorite sales and everything we’re adding to our carts today. By all means, take a gander and grab one for yourself. We don’t gatekeep about discounts around here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
AirPods Pro (24% off)
“I loved my first pair of AirPods Pro, but like a complete travel novice I left them in the seat back pocket on a recent flight. I was holding out for a sale to replace them, and October Prime Day was my perfect opportunity.” — Abigail Williams, head of audience
StriVectin advanced neck cream with peptides
“A good friend of mine was using this cream on a recent trip and recommended it to me. I was so pleased to see it deeply discounted for Prime Day! I've had horizontal neck lines for as long as I can remember, so I'm looking forward to smoothing them out.” — Williams
Coway Airmega air purifier (28% off)
“When Canadian wildfire smoke covered New York this summer, I was kicking myself for not having an air purifier on hand. I was waiting for a good sale on this highly-recommended model, and the Prime Day deal did not disappoint!” — Williams
A Mr. Potato Head set with 15+ pieces and storage tub (32% off)
“After repeated viewings of Toy Story, my daughter has developed an obsession with Mr. Potato Head — so much so, that she'll be going as Mr. Potato Head for Halloween. She will love having her own version of the toy to play with and dress as she pleases!” — Williams
ToLife 95-ounce dehumidifier (35% off)
“My husband and I have been searching for a solution for humidity in our basement. This dehumidifer comes highly reviewed — and at a great price point!” — Williams
A Tineco Floor ONE S3 wet/dry vacuum mop (35% off)
"If I didn't already own one, I'd be sprinting to buy a cordless Tineco vacuum-mop today. They have a clean water tank and a dirty water tank and vacuum as they mop, so none of the dirty mopping water is left behind (unlike when you swiffer or use a Roomba-style vac-mop). You truly won't believe how much dirt will come up off your hard floors when you clean with these, even if you otherwise mop regularly. I know I couldn't! With 35 minutes of runtime per charge, a self-clean function that keeps the mop roll look sharp and a self-propelling operation, this really couldn't be any easier or more effective at keeping floors clean. There's a reason these are constantly going viral on TikTok
." — Janie Campbell, senior Life and Shopping editor
Revision Skincare's Youthfull Lip Replenisher (20% off)
"I've written about
this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so I'm going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products I've used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so I'm snatching up another tube while it's on sale." — Campbell
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off)
"Look, there's nothing glam about socks on Prime Day, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown no signs of wear and tear yet." — Campbell
Lillusory two-piece loungewear set
"I've been eyeing this designer-lookalike loungewear set for a while and I think it's finally time to jump on it. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. It looks devastatingly put-together and wildly comfortable. The top features a front pocket, a classic crewneck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both top and bottom are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It's about as versatile as a loungewear set can get, if you ask me!" — Lourdes Avila Uribe, senior shopping writer
Color Wow root cover up (30% off)
"I regularly dye my hair jet black, but sometimes, I can’t always get to my hair stylist in time to cover those lighter brown roots and offensive grays. I love the idea of this root cover up that has a smudge- and sweat-resistant powder formula which is great for absorbing excess oil in between washes while also making hair appear thicker. I should also mention that I’ve heard really incredible things about this hair care brand from TikTok and beyond." —Tessa Flores, shopping writer
Amazon Essentials crewneck cardigan (27% off)
“Every time the temperatures start to drop in my region, I consider purchasing one of J.Crew’s forever-best-selling Jackie
cardigans — and always balk at the $100+ price tag. However, the many fashion Substacks that I subscribe to are sending a clear message that fitted crewneck cardigans like these will be everywhere this season, so my urge to obtain one is stronger than ever. Enter this perfect option from Amazon Essentials. It's rendered in a lightweight cotton-poly blend and available — like a lot of Amazon’s in-house apparel — in sizes XS–6X. There are also about a thousand colors to choose from, but of course I chose this highlighter green option
. I will very likely style it in this exact way, buttoned all the way up to the top and tucked into jeans or trousers.” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (25% off)
“There are few things I'm willing to spend money on that I immediately wash off my face, but this is one of them. This cleansing balm goes on your face dry, and as you massage it into your skin it melts off all signs of makeup and dirt. And if you like to give yourself facial massage (whether it's with a gua sha tool, your hands or other apparatus), this is the perfect vehicle for smoothly gliding over your skin without friction. I've bought it for my mom and it works well for her 72-year-old skin, too. (And it's perfect if, like me, you have perpetually dry skin.)” – Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life and Commerce
Vacation sunscreen and air freshener bundle (30% off)
“I'm not as much of a sunscreen nerd and some of my cohorts on the shopping team, but I do own and adore this basic all-body SPF 30 formula from Vacation. Like many reviewers
, I am obsessed with the smell — it’s a perfectly-calibrated throwback summer scent that I can’t quite place but anyone born in 80s (or earlier) will recognize. I use it on my kids and myself.” — Ruane
iWalk portable phone charger (32% off)
"While other power banks use a cord to power up your phone, this one plugs right into your phone, letting you charge with ease. It's about the size of a tube of lipstick and can handle one full phone charge and then some, depending on your phone type. I have three I think and always want more, they're also a great stocking stuffer or Yankee swap/white elephant/secret Santa/any sort of organized gift exchange item that someone will actually use a lot." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
RevitaLash Advanced lash-enhancing serum (20% off)
"I tried a different brand of eyelash growth serum for a good six months, and it was a total failure. My expectations were pretty low when I later tried out Revitalash, and to my total surprise I could see noticeably longer lashes after just a month. You know how I could tell? My eyelashes began to bump into the lenses of my swimming goggles. I've been using it ever since, and my lashes are now long with a natural upward curl. Just make sure you read all the warnings and talk to your doctor before purchasing this product, because it contains ingredients that could make some people sensitive." — Aiken
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (20% off)
"As I was doing a load of laundry the other day, I was struck by the horrifying thought that my washing machine had not been cleaned in the entire year I'd lived there, if not longer. I was thus attempting to clean my clothes in a very dirty appliance — so how clean could my clothes even really get? Thankfully, these washing machine cleaning tablets offer an easy solution. They're beloved
by reviewers for their ability to remove grime and residue with just a toss into your washer and a run cycle. They're already pretty cheap, but I love nothing more than an extra discount, so I'll be taking advantage of the deal on Prime Day to stock up." — Zovickian
Fellow Stagg EKG electric gooseneck kettle (20% off)
"I recently
got to speak with coffee experts and educators about some of their favorite tools to craft the perfect coffee at home, and nearly all of them recommended this impossibly sleek electric gooseneck kettle for pour-over coffee making. The Fellow Stag offers excellent temperature control, and the LCD screen allows you to easily set your desired water temperature to the exact degree, and it has a built-in brew stopwatch to time your extraction while your coffee is brewing. Now that I’m getting more serious about my daily morning beverage, I definitely think this is the perfect time to take the plunge and purchase this guy in pink, although there are several other colors to choose from." — Flores
Jojoba oil (23% off)
"I'm a longtime jojoba oil fan and have been using it as my daily facial moisturizer since finding it for the first time in a Trader Joe's when I was 20. When I interviewed Paige Yang
, a licensed acupuncturist with a doctoral degree in acupuncture and Chinese medicine, she said jojoba oil is the most similar to the oils our bodies naturally produce
, making it compatible with most skin types and able to work gently with your body to keep your skin hydrated. This makes sense, as it's pretty scentless and mild on the face, it's not sticky and absorbs really quickly and easily into your skin. It's a gentle, versatile hydrating product that's perfect for skin care beginners or people who aren't super into having a million products. You can put it on your face, body, hair, eyebrows and nails or use it when you're using a face roller or gua sha tool. As long as it's 100% jojoba oil — I'm not a brand purist and tend to get whatever's on sale, something I would recommend to you this Prime Day if you're looking for a natural user-friendly moisturizer and love an all-in-one product." — Wynne
Samsung The Frame TV (21% off)
"After seeing my brother and a colleague get The Frame in their homes, my old clunky TV looks like an eyesore in comparison. I've been dying for one of these but hate spending money, so Prime Day is the perfect chance to spend a little less on something I've wanted. The Frame looks like an art piece in your home, offering a special display that, when your TV isn't tuned into programming, smartly adjusts to look like actual artwork. Depending on what size TV you choose, you'll have different colored 'bezels' (frames) to choose from." — Aiken
Stackable clear storage drawers (15% off)
"I already own two of these stackable acrylic drawers and consider them an organization staple (they come in a pair). My favorite part is their transparent material, which allows me to view the bins' contents at a glance so I can make use of what I already own instead of losing my odds and ends in towers of opaque boxes, never to be seen again. I'm grabbing another pair or two to fill with office supplies and arts and crafts materials; I've been using the ones I already own for organizing skincare and makeup." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
A set of four large packing cubes (33% off)
“Our family is going on a two-week international trip this spring — a first for my two girls — and I am already anxiety-planning how we’re going to live out of a suitcase for that entire time. I feel like these packing cubes will be the key to our success. This set contains four cubes, each roughly the size of a large laptop (about 17 inches) and I think it will enable to easily pack and identify clothes for each of the kids (and myself).” — Ruane
A five minute daily journal (16% off)
"I loved to journal when I was younger, but am finding it difficult to incorporate open-ended reflective writing into my life as an adult. I think this daily journal, specifically designed to be a 'journal for people who don’t write journals,' will be perfect for my purposes. It promises to take only five minutes out of your day, a commitment that even I can uphold, and includes specific prompts to help cultivate gratitude and encourage you to reflect on challenges in your life. Plus, I love its elegant, smart linen cover. I'm really excited to get started with it." — Zovickian
Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case (10% off)
"If you haven't upgraded to the brand name, real deal Apple AirPods, Prime Day is the time to do it. I finally did last year, and have been using these babies non-stop since. They seamlessly connect with all your Apple devices and can easily move from your phone to your computer. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone and have over a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct playtime. Best of all, they use an Apple lightning cable, the same charger as my iPhone, so there's one less cord for me to tangle up." — Wynne
Boy Smells candles (30% off)
"I am a huge fan of Boy Smells candles in general, and this is the first time I've seen them available during Prime Day. They have a few different gorgeous scents to choose from, and you better believe I am stocking up, because I adore these delicious candles. They are warm, romantic and smell as good as can be." — Uribe
It Cosmetics CC+ color correcting and illuminating cream (30% off)
"The It Cosmetics CC+ cream has been my exclusive foundation of choice
for a number of reasons, namely that it makes my skin look absolutely flawless. I have keratosis pilaris on my face and this is the one perfectly finished foundation that hides all imperfections without looking cake-y or unnatural in the slightest. Plus, the color-correcting formula is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 50 and a whole slew of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide." — Flores
Cosrx Snail Peptide eye cream (22% off)
"I am obsessed with this snail mucin-infused eye cream from COSRX and as luck would have it, I just ran out of a bottle. I'm snapping up a few of these to keep on hand over the dry winter months. This eye cream is deeply hydrating and layers beautifully with other skin care products and makeup." — Uribe
Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen (30% off)
"I’m a huge fan of Korean and Japanese sunscreens, namely because their formulations are a far cry from those tacky and heavy American-made sunscreens that usually always leave a white cast or pill on my skin. If you’re new to the world of K-beauty sun protection, Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen is a great place to start especially if you don't like the feel of your traditional zinc-based creams. This is calming and hydrating and promises broad-spectrum SPF 36 protection along with a completely white-cast-free finish. I love how it performs and feels closer to a fresh and lightweight lotion and contains soothing green tea extract and centella asiatica, which can help address irritation and redness." — Flores