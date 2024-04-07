17 Things That Rich People Completely Ruined For Poor People

0
Recently, Reddit user u/degreeofvariation posed the question, "What was loved by poor people until rich people ruined it?"
CBS
And there were so many relatable answers! Here are some of the top-voted responses:
1
"Food banks. My local food bank put out a news article basically saying that rich people need to stop using the food bank as a 'life hack' to lower their grocery bills."
LeoPatrizi via Getty Images
2
"Etsy. There are SO many accounts for cheap crap from China that you could get on a bunch of other websites as well. No, I come to Etsy for homemade stuff and to support artistic individuals."
NurPhoto via Getty Images
3
"Houses. We poor people would work our entire lives to own one. Property became a great investment and way to increase wealth, so rich people started buying them. Not to live in as intended, but to rent to the poor and keep them poor by renting so they will never be able to save enough to afford their own."
Ffennema / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4
"Going to the farmers market."
Hispanolistic via Getty Images
5
"Counterculture-based festivals. Burning Man was on my bucket list until rich people started showing up with bodyguards and started establishing private zones."
JULIE JAMMOT via Getty Images
6
"Thrift shopping. I'm not ✨ thrifting✨, I'm fuckin' broke."
Alistair Berg / Getty Images
7
"Buying a 'fixer upper' home and spending weekends working on it. I was really looking forward to that."
Westend61 via Getty Images
8
"Champion brand clothes. I had a lot when I was a kid because it was the cheapest possible, and now, all that shit is considered 'vintage.'"
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
9
"Off cuts of meat."
Bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
10
"Quiet, out-of-the-way country cabins sitting by lakes. Now, they are overpriced Airbnbs."
George Pachantouris via Getty Images
11
"Pickup trucks. They used to be much cheaper."
Tramino via Getty Images
12
"Van life and tiny house living."
Viewapart / Getty Images/iStockphoto
13
"Collectable card games and retro video games. Once the resellers get into it, prices go through the roof, and nobody can afford to do anything."
ilbusca via Getty Images
14
"eBay. It used to be so useful to get all kinds of cheap or unique things. Then, more and more big, commercial sellers joined the club, and eventually, eBay itself forgot about what and who made their platform a success in the first place."
stockcam via Getty Images
15
"Eating salmon. Fish used to be a poor man's food. Now, you pay absurd amounts for the tiniest piece."
Gbh007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
16
"Carhartt clothing. Blue-collar workers needed the durability, then celebrities wore it 'fashionably' and drove up the price."
Jeremy Moeller via Getty Images
17
And finally, "Going to NFL games and concerts. Tickets have been priced out of my budget for a few years now."
Bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
