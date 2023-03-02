Want to upgrade the connections in your life? Then converge your technology. When you make your world more connected — like by combining internet and mobile services from a provider that offers both such as Cox — life becomes simpler, more efficient and more enjoyable. Here’s how this happens:

1. You find that your services complement one another

When you subscribe to Cox Mobile and Cox Internet, you can get all your digital needs serviced at a one-stop shop. It’s like having an assistant that knows what you need.

2. You see the savings pile up

Cox Mobile and Cox Internet offer a range of affordable plans designed with you in mind. With Cox Mobile, you can get the Pay As You Gig plan for as low as $15 per month per GB and Gig Unlimited for $45 per month per line*. With Cox Internet, you can select a plan based on your preferred download speed starting at $49.99 per month for download speeds up to 100 Mbps with no annual contract or cancellation fees. Say goodbye to unnecessary expenses and hello to your perfect plan.

3. It’s easy to keep track of what’s new and upcoming

Want to know what promotions are running? Thought about getting that new phone that just dropped? No need to search out the info because Cox will share everything that’s new with you.

4. Making changes is easy

It’s easy to make changes to one or both of your plans. Whether you want to add a phone line, switch data plans or upgrade your internet speed, Cox can help.

5. You only have to rely on one source for support

With Cox, you can get 24/7 support online, over the phone or in person for all of your service needs. That means you won’t need to make multiple stops or calls when you need assistance. You’ll save time and stress, and never feel overlooked again!

6. You’re more future-oriented

The future is coming fast and by getting internet and mobile from the same carrier, you’re preparing yourself for it. Who wouldn’t want to simplify their technology by bringing it together?

