Just 27 Things That'll Improve Everyday Life For Everyone In Your Household

A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because reviewers swear it gives frozen fruit the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Now you can gobble up your dream flavor combinations — and it's great for folks who have dietary restrictions

Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It's easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY