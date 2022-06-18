Just 27 Things That'll Improve Everyday Life For Everyone In Your Household

Popular items from this list
An air purifier for anyone who’s felt personally victimized by seasonal allergies.
A silverware sorter if you cringe every time you open the drawer and see forks, knives, and spoons spilling out of their tray.
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising review:
"Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." — Amazon customer
This bad boy removes dander, mold, dust and pollen in the air to help you breathe better.
Promising review:
"I have severe allergies during the spring and summer months and have tried everything from nettie pots to OTC allergy medicine to get some sort of relief. If you saw my trash cans they were full of used tissues and I was still constantly sneezing. I saw immediate results with the first few days. I use it at night in my bedroom I have the setting on '2,' which is at the medium setting. The noise level is not that bad; I can still hear the television and hold a normal conversation with my husband. The noise level tends to go away or blend once you get used to it. The results are great. I still have the occasional sneeze and have to use a tissue every now and then but, I am nowhere near what I was. I can finally breathe at night without having to take the OTC medicine. This has been a true lifesaver for me. I will be looking to purchase another one after our renovations are completed in our kitchen/living room. Best purchase ever to get a sense of normalcy in my life." — P. Allen
A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your Keurig machine
Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 kept clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A set of genius soda can covers that'll cut down on waste when it comes to fizzy drinks
Promising review:
"Very solid product. It does exactly what it claims to do. It snaps on to any can I have easily, then opens and closes shut again for storage in my fridge. As you can see in my pictures, it’s leakproof when closed. I think it will be a great addition to my kitchen." — w_starling
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker because reviewers swear it gives frozen fruit the texture of ice cream or sorbet. Now you can gobble up your dream flavor combinations — and it's great for folks who have dietary restrictions
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
Some washing machine cleaning tablets to clean and freshen the inside
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli Crawford
A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet means a lot of messes
Promising review:
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." — Matt
An inflatable pool so everyone can make their sunny dreams of relaxing in a pool a reality
Promising review:
"Good size. I'm 5'4 and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." — Majestic 0220
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp so you and your roomie can enjoy a sparkling toilet
Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned computer-aided design to create the pads.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A silverware drawer sorter to store forks, knives and spoons
Promising review:
"I bought two of these because I have a disgusting amount of toddler/baby silverware along with regular silverware. Since I put these in, WOW does my drawer look organized and empty. I get compliments all the time." — Melanie slinger
A high-voltage bug zapper that'll fry mosquitoes, gnats, flies, moths and other insects
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A bag of premium clumping litter
Promising review:
"Love this litter! Finally a litter with no odor! We have two cats; they're sisters. We have two litter boxes in a 2,500-square-foot, 150-year-old house. Before switching to Dr Elsey's litter I could smell those litter boxes no matter where I was in the house, no matter what brand the litter was, and we tried at least a dozen of the top name brand litters! Dr Elsey's litter clumps well and is lightweight. My one kitty is very particular/fussy about her litter. We changed just one litter box, to this litter at first, because we still had some of the previously purchased litter left. The fussy kitty would no longer use the litter box with the old litter in it. Dr Elsey's litter is very clean and not dusty. And the price for this litter is very competitive. I would easily give this litter a 10-star rating." — Diane Zillich
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review:
"So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl
A two-tier sliding shelf
Promising review:
"I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worthwhile! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable "sectionals" that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." — Tess De Pretis
A garbage guard if you and your roomies fear the cloud of flies that hover around your outdoor trash cans
Promising review:
"I ordered this product because every spring and summer we have problems with flies and maggots in the garbage can. The device has been on my garbage can lid for a few days now. It survived the weekly trash pickup. As for whether or not this device works: Let me tell you: NO FLIES, NO MAGGOTS!!! This product works well. Just be careful when applying the adhesive strip." — MRS. PATRICIA A NELSON
A set of two adhesive shower shelves
Promising review:
"I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" — Sara B
A hanging curved lounge chair that'll keep everyone shaded and comfy as they chill by the pool
Promising review:
"The only problem I have with this chair is that I only have one of them and the whole family now fights over it! Seriously, it is THAT comfortable and relaxing. Pretty easy to put together. My husband got it all assembled in less than an hour and then proceeded to open up a beer and fall asleep in it next to the pool, HA! I like to take my laptop out with me and work in it as the moveable umbrella shades my screen. Love love LOVE it!!" — Erin S
A memory foam seat cushion with cooling gel
Promising review:
"I bought this item to help relive coccyx pain from riding my motorcycle. When I sit for very long I start to squirm as sitting gets more and more uncomfortable until it starts to get painful and I have to get up and move around. I've had this seat cushion for two days now, and as I was sitting here reading the news on my laptop I realized I'd been sitting for a couple of hours, pain-free! This seat cushion is well worth the cost and then some!" — Amazon customer
An automatic water fountain to encourage picky cats to stay hydrated
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat. Promising review:
"My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." — Minno Durkin
A microwave veggie steamer for nights when only one person is home for dinner
Promising review:
"I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now. I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up a some asparagus, carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." — terifrancis
A leave-in conditioner if your tot has curly hair and a tender head
Promising review:
"This stuff is beyond 5 stars. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!" — Bea
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP
Promising review:
"This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well." — James Tiberius Kirk
A TubShroom because it snags the hair you shed before it clogs the drain and collects in the pipes
Promising review:
"I have long hair and recently had a baby. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged every time we turn around, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time with that spiky stick thing you shove down there and then pull out over and over. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off to be flushed down the toilet. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — sasamo
A jar opener to loosen that impossible-to-open pickle jar
Promising review:
"Though I admit to being a senior citizen, I don't think of myself as old by any means. I can still open a jar with no problem. I bought this for my father-in-law and after we put it up, I fell in love with this thing and ordered myself one. I put it under an overhead cabinet and he slides a jar in with both hands and the lid pops right off no matter how hard it's stuck on. And no, I don't work for the company or own stock in it. It's just that with all the junk you can order off the internet, it's refreshing to get something that actually works exactly as advertised." — Ken Griffeth
A Souper Cube for when everyone's hungry but no one wants to cook
This silicone freezing tray stores perfectly portioned soups, stews, sauces and more so you can meal prep in bulk over the weekend and then freeze it in these trays. It's so easy to quickly grab them as needed and defrost them for an easy meal. Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 ml and 250 ml — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.Promising review:
"So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" — Debbie R. Texas