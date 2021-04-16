26 Things To Buy When You Finally Decide To Update Your Kitchen

You’ve been thinking about giving your kitchen a well-deserved upgrade, but you’re not quite sure where to start. Perhaps you want to invest in some new kitchen gadgets to take your meals to the next level. Maybe you’re looking to make some design changes that would make the folks at HGTV jealous. Or you might just be looking for products that’ll turn a messy kitchen into one Marie Kondo would be proud of. Whatever your goal may be, these products are here to help.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A plant-based cleaner
2
A panini press
3
A cabinet paint kit
4
An odor-neutralizing trash can
5
A Nutribullet
6
An acrylic block and 17-piece set of sleek black knives
7
A Nespresso Vertuo
8
A set of five stainless-steel mixing bowls
9
A nonstick mini griddle
10
A granite countertop paint kit
11
A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash
12
A rapid egg cooker
13
A four-in-one 12-speed immersion blender
14
A pendant lighting conversion kit
15
An automatic can opener
16
A set of replacement drawer handles
17
A mountable jar opener
18
An electric indoor grill
19
A heavy-duty juicer
20
A sink caddy
21
An under-cabinet drawer
22
A set of hook screws (or Command hooks!) and some cute decals
23
A 12-piece cookware set
24
An anti-fatigue mat
25
An Aerogarden
26
A sous vide cooker