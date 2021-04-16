HuffPost Finds

26 Things To Buy When You Finally Decide To Update Your Kitchen

Appliances and tools that'll make you feel like your kitchen just has it all.
By Jasmin Suknanan and Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

You’ve been thinking about giving your kitchen a well-deserved upgrade, but you’re not quite sure where to start. Perhaps you want to invest in some new kitchen gadgets to take your meals to the next level. Maybe you’re looking to make some design changes that would make the folks at HGTV jealous. Or you might just be looking for products that’ll turn a messy kitchen into one Marie Kondo would be proud of. Whatever your goal may be, these products are here to help.

A plant-based cleaner
This will help breathe new life into your stainless steel appliances that are marred by streaks, marks and fingerprints.

Promising review: "If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing and it looks amazing!! it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" — Katerina

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
A panini press
Get ready to only have ham and cheese sandwiches with crispy, golden brown ridges and gooey, thoroughly heated ingredients.

Promising review: "It is quite compact but can easily do two panini sandwiches. Easy to clean. Cooks the paninis nicely. No temperature control, but I don’t need it for most sandwiches. Great value for the price!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three colors).
A cabinet paint kit
Of course you're sick of looking at tired, brown drawers in your kitchen. The kit doesn't even require stripping, priming, a top coat or sealer, and there's no need to remove your cabinet doors. It comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers and an angled paint brush.

Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood and it can be refinished." — Brandon Moronta

Get it from Amazon for $69.95 (also available in gray, mint and black).
An odor-neutralizing trash can
Say goodbye to the days of your kitchen smelling like rotting leftovers. You can get three-packs of odor filters for $15.71, and each filter lasts about three months. Plus, it has a step-on opening mechanism.

Promising review: "Easy-to-use foot pedal. Doesn't hit the wall and can be pushed all the way against the wall. Trash bag when put on can be tucked in between pull out and outer can so you don't see it when its closed. Great size and I love the slow close lid. Seems very well made and looks great. Highly recommend." — Amber

Get it from Amazon for $74.15 (available in 19 styles).
A Nutribullet
Great for anyone who loves smoothies, hummus, soup and other blended meals but is always on the go. It comes with a regular large blender container and two travel cups.

Promising review: "I’ve been using my NutriBullet every day, usually multiple times a day, to make smoothies using frozen fruit, frozen veggies, fresh veggies, and other ingredients. By using frozen ingredients I don't need ice, just cold water. This thing works great. I had an older model for years. It still worked. But I wanted one with a faster motor. Everything has been improved since the last one I bought. It is so easy to use, and it is so easy to clean. It is noisy, but it’s so efficient that you don’t need to leave it on long. I love that when I press the ‘extract’ button it goes ahead and does its thing and a minute or so later I have a smoothie. I have only positive things to say about my NutriBullet. I gave the old one away and it’s still working for the person I gave it to." — LaurieJay

Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
An acrylic block and 17-piece set of sleek black knives
It'll make your kitchen look like a pro chef cooks in it. Plus, the knives are sharp and sturdy and have a nonstick coating on the blades. The set comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler and a two-stage knife sharpener.

Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" — Sadie Allen

Get a 17-piece set from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two colors, also available as a seven-piece set).
A Nespresso Vertuo
Now you can whip up delicious, cafe-style cappuccinos right from your kitchen countertop — this thing also comes with a milk frother. It's compact enough to not take up too much space, and it'll eventually save you lots of money since you'll be making all your coffees at home.

Promising review: "We are impressed! I am on my second cappuccino as I write this review. The coffee is rich, creamy and so flavorful! The machine is very easy to use, convenient, and gives you an aromatic and very delicious cup of coffee in just a couple of minutes. It's a great value too. Each cup of coffee costs less than a dollar, saving you money over the competition! The milk frother is wonderful addition. Works great and adds depth and creaminess to your coffee! I just love this machine!" — Renee Beckman

Get it from Amazon for $210.94 (available in five colors).
A set of five stainless-steel mixing bowls
It's time to swap out the bowls you've had for 20 years with these sleek ones. This set of bowls even has silicone nonstick bottoms to prevent your bowl from sliding around while you toss a pasta salad or whisk eggs. They also come with lids.

Promising review: "A VERY outstanding set of bowls. They are built to last a long, long time, very attractive stainless steel, inside measurements and a protective bottom to save your countertops. Very well though out, great sealing lids. I gave 4 stars for weight but that is a good thing!!!! These bowls are heavy duty and the 4-star rating is deceiving because these are not cheap, thinly made.... they are sturdy and robust!!!" — Richard A Norman

Get a set of five from Amazon for $32.99.
A nonstick mini griddle
This will have you taking your single-serving breakfast and lunch game to new heights, without the stress of cleaning up multiple appliances.

Promising review: "I LOVE this little gem. The portion size is perfect for one and you can get creative. It cooks stir-fry-size meats quickly and perfectly. It makes a grilled cheese on a small bun perfectly and cooks an egg perfectly. Clean up is so easy and quick; I love not messing up a pan and the stove. I like to eat, but for me, cooking for one is not especially fun. This is almost fun and so easy. All I really use now is this, the microwave, and a coffee pot. The kitchen stays immaculate!" — Jaiyen

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
A granite countertop paint kit
Give your countertops a beautiful granite look that'll make your space feel super chic and modern. You won't have to spend a fortune to basically replace your countertops.

Promising review: "I found out about this kit a few weeks ago. I redid my mother's countertops first and was so pleased with the results, I bought a second kit and did mine this weekend. I am not a crafty person, so if I can do it, anyone can. Just be sure you follow the step-by-step instructions on the included DVD. They came out great!" — Sarah W. Fallon

Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in three colors).
A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash
Your kitchen will look so fresh that you might wonder if it's really the same one you've had for years. The peel-and-stick backsplash is also mold-, heat- and moisture-resistant.

Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" — Hope Consilvio

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $35.99 (visit the shop page for more colors including a multicolor one, a white marble one and a brown one).
A rapid egg cooker
You can make hard-, medium- or soft-boiled eggs to your heart's content — and make them perfectly every time. Just fill this gadget with water according to your chosen level of egg doneness, add up to six eggs, and turn it on. When the eggs are done, a sound will play to alert you. The removable parts are also dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "If hard-boiled eggs are at all a part of your life, this device will change everything. Reclaim lost hours, catch up on missed TV, reconnect with old friends and family — anything is possible with the free time you'll find at your disposal as you drop six eggs into this beast, press a button, and then walk away. What will you do? High-intensity exercise? Model building? Learn a second language? I hear your concern. 'What if I become so engrossed in my newfound love of taxonomy that I forget about my eggs?' Fear not, efficient chef. Like the trump of Gabriel himself, the unmistakable tone of this technological marvel could rouse the dead and will bring you running to your fresh-and-ready ova's side. The Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker is what mankind has been working towards since the first roundish stone was shaped into a wheel. Witness the apex of human innovation!" — J. Mercer Crenshaw

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
A four-in-one 12-speed immersion blender
This will help expedite the process of making soups, sauces, smoothies or milkshakes. No hard feelings to your blender, but this thing is super compact and won't take up much counter space. It also comes with a 600-millilter mixing beaker, a 500-milliliter food processor and a whisk attachment.

Promising Review: "This is my first immersion blender, and I wish I had purchased it sooner! I'm loving this, especially for smoothies. Plus, I can cook faster because I have help chopping veggies and garlic and onions, you name it. I live in a small place, so I don't really have room for a full-size blender, and this is perfect and easy to tuck away." — Marlowe Primack

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors).
A pendant lighting conversion kit
It'll add a gorgeous, modern twist to your kitchen while also adding a pop of color. But remember: This is just a conversion kit, and pendant lights aren't included.

Promising review: "As a new homeowner, I am learning things as I go along. I bought a condo that has very outdated recessed light fixtures (not to mention CFL bulbs!). I bought my pendant lighting before I realized I can't just easily change them within an hour. Thankfully, after watching YouTube tutorials, it led me to this amazing product and I was able to install my pendant lights without having to pay an electrician hundreds of dollars to do it for me!" — Erika B.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $37.94 (also available in packs of three and six).
An automatic can opener
If your current manual can opener is a little finicky, this automatic can opener is here to save the day.

Promising Review: "My wife has some hand issues and was really struggling to open cans with a traditional hand opener. When we got this, I was concerned about the short power cord — UNTIL I REALIZED the cord is HIDDEN inside the case. Just PULL it out however far you need it. D'oh! Sure, it's in the manual but who reads those, eh? Anyway, my wife LOVES this thing, and it works perfectly every time. A+++." — UW85

Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
A set of replacement drawer handles
It may seem like a small change, but replacing your cabinet handles will make you feel like you have a whole new kitchen.

Promising review: "These handles are great! I love the look of the cup drawer handles but did not want to spend $5/handle at the big box home improvement store. At this price for 10, you cannot beat the price of these — I did have to purchase longer screws in order to install them though. Otherwise, this is a great product!" — Nelly and her Nerd

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $24.95.
A mountable jar opener
It's time to put an end to your days of struggling for 10 minutes to open one dang pickle jar — this baby will open up like 15 pickle jars in that time. BTW, it'll work on everything from tiny nail polish bottles to super-wide jar covers.

Promising review: "I bought this last year and have used it many times on many different lids, even use it to open gallon milk jugs when those pesky plastic attachments just won't seem to give. I haven't found anything I try that it won't open for me. No more banging on the counter, just hold it under my cabinet and slid it in the V-shaped opening, give it a little twist to open, hardly any effort at all. It was easy to attach under the cabinet, I put mine so the wide opening faces forward. I personally think every house should have one of these." — Addie

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
An electric indoor grill
Enjoy mouthwatering, perfectly charred burgers, veggies and meats without having to fire up the grill outside.

Promising review: "Seriously, I love this grill. Recently moved into the city and can't use my grill so thought I'd give this a try. Man, it's amazing how well this works considering what it is and what it costs. I really can't see why anyone would have ANYTHING negative to say about it. The first two meals I cooked on it looked fantastic and tasted even better. Seriously, if you've been on the fence about this grill, get off and just buy it. You won't be disappointed." — AdventureChuck

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five styles).
A heavy-duty juicer
Now you can put all those fruits and veggies to use before they go bad — and have delicious, fresh juice in your refrigerator at all times.

Promising review: "I've been caught by the juicing bug, and I looked into which ones had the best performance. This one has been great, and I've already made several gallons of juice from it in only a couple of days. It's relatively simple to dismantle and clean, plus it's dishwasher-safe, so you can get it especially clean if you want to. I'm glad we went with the Breville. I can't think of anything about it that I would change. The base is solid, the whole mechanism snaps together tightly with the metal bar. The separation of juice from the pulp during operation is very efficient. Most of the pulp left over is dry, so you know you're getting your money's worth out of the produce you put into it." — D. Villella

Get it from Amazon for $149.95.
A sink caddy
Keep your favorite scrubbing tools in one neat place instead of strewn all over the sink. This caddy even has a handy drip tray so you can empty out any moisture.

Promising review: "I love all OXO products and am also happy with this purchase. I place my dish sponges in this and there is enough room for a brush as well. I like also the vent insert which keeps the sponges separate. The compartment at the bottom is a great idea in the design to allow for emptying water rather than letting it pool at the bottom. It is a separate compartment which is of clear plastic and allows you to visibly see if it needs emptying. Great product. Very satisfied." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two colors).
An under-cabinet drawer
It features a shelf on top so you can double up your storage space — especially great if you have reaaaally small cabinets.

Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

Get it from Amazon for $26.97 (available in two finishes).
A set of hook screws (or Command hooks!) and some cute decals
When combined, they're an adorable and genius way to maximize storage space and give yourself quick references for conversions.

Promising review: "Put them on my cabinet and my friends/relatives think I am a genius! So handy, just open the door and there they are, no thinking involved! Don't know that my baking taste will be any better but I can't blame it on incorrect measurements anymore!" — Toady

Get it from Amazon: the decals for $13.99, an 80-piece screw hook set for $8.99, or 16 of the Command hooks and strips for $9.99.
A 12-piece cookware set
If you've had your current set for ages and you're in dire need of replacements, these are your new nonstick, dishwasher-safe favorites. The set includes two frying pans, a saucepan with a lid, a Dutch oven with a lid, a stainless-steel steamer basket, a sauté pan with a lid, a griddle pan, a bamboo spoon and a bamboo turner.

Promising review: "This set of cookware is so chic looking! The pan sides and bottoms are red as well as the rubber handles. You can pick them up without a potholder. They have holes if you want to hang them from a pot rack. All the pots and pans you need are in this set. The nonstick coating really is nonstick. Foods clean off easily. It comes with a steamer pan and wooden utensils as well. I only use silicone utensils in my nonstick cookware. It really helps to protect the surface. These say you can put them in the dishwasher. I hand wash them to help protect the nonstick surface. We have very hard water and it tends to destroy the finish. These heat up quickly. They aren't real heavy either. Really, really nice cookware." — Deborah Price

Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).
An anti-fatigue mat
It'll keep your feet comfy while you're standing for prolonged periods of time. It's perfect if you've got a huge pile of dishes to wash and dry, or if you'll need to stay comfortable by the counter while you meal prep for the week.

Promising review: "I bought one for the kitchen sink area; it was so comfortable I purchased a second one a week later for the stove area. These mats ARE THE BEST. They stay in place, clean up with just a damp cloth, do not smell nor are they sticky after a little use. I find I love standing on them (not necessarily because I like to do dishes) but because they are so comfortable. I truly believe that for the price you can not match these mats for their comfort. And they do have tapered edges so no tripping or stumbling over them. They are heavy and well-made and do not slip at all. If you know an elderly person who stands by the sink, stove or even at the bathroom sink for any length of time, this would make not only a great gift but a great surprise gift once they realize what it does for them." — PJH

Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 11 colors, and six sizes).
An Aerogarden
Not only will it look super sleek on your countertop, but it'll give you direct access to fresh herbs without having to start an outdoor garden. It includes nine pods with basil (two pods), Thai basil, curly parsley, Italian parsley, thyme, chives, dill and mint.

Promising review: "We have really enjoyed growing our herbs with the AeroGarden bounty basic. Set up took 'basil'-cally five minutes, and our herbs were sprouting in no 'thyme.' We have never had a garden of our own, so it has been a big 'dill' watching our herbs grow. The size is great for our medium size kitchen. It fits like it was 'mint' to be! In all seriousness the AeroGarden has been a treat to have. It’s amazing how easy it was to set up, maintain with the digital reminders, and watch the herbs grow quickly!" — JJ

Get it from Amazon for $299.95+ (available in four styles).
A sous vide cooker
This might put all your pots and pans to shame when it helps you make a perfectly cooked steak right from your phone! Yup, you can connect this to your phone via Bluetooth and select how well done you want your food. Then just let the gadget cook it to your heart's desire.

Promising review: "Did quite a bit of research regarding sous vide devices and was nervous purchasing any one of them — but I got a real winner with the Joule! The software app is a snap to work with and the unit has really delivered! So far I've cooked steak, chicken, pork, and salmon with the Joule and everything has come out better than ever! Cooking salmon with the Joule is just the BEST — you'll never overcook fish again! We have been using the unit two to three times a week and look forward to expanding our cooking experience." — CoastalRick

Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
