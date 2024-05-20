Here Are 29 Amazon Products To Help You Deal With Common Bodily Issues

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads
2
A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream
3
An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup
4
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles
5
Maximum strength antacids
6
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
7
A pack of teeth-whitening pens
8
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant
9
A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
10
A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster
11
A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer
12
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
13
Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet
14
A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning
15
A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm
16
A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub with 10% AHA
17
An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover
18
A dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand cream
19
A silicone scalp massager for soothing sensations during your shower
20
A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole to help relieve and control flaking
21
A fungal nail renewal formula if you've been living with thick, discolored, and brittle nails
22
A vegan ingrown hair oil
23
Stainless-steel ingrown hair tweezers
24
Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend
25
A set of silicone Kegel weights
26
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
27
A stainless-steel toenail clipper
28
A box of extra strength Gas-X chewables formulated with 125mg of simethicone
29
A Squatty Potty if you need a little help doing the doo