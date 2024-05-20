ShoppingHealth

Here Are 29 Amazon Products To Help You Deal With Common Bodily Issues

The solution to your problem is right here.
Taylor Steele
Products for common bodily issues
Amazon/Getty Creative
Products for common bodily issues
1
www.amazon.com
A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads
Read more about incontinence and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I use these for nighttime. They are the best ones for me so far. Regular length, they don't scrunch up, stay put, and absorb great. Plus, they are not perfumed. I have tried many other brands, and Poise is the one for me! I also use Poise Light during the day (regular length). You can't tell you have them on like the old days when wearing a period pad." —Leeloo
$30.73+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream
Read more about hemorrhoids and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I was hurting horribly, so I ordered this cream; I’d never used a cream before and always used a suppository. This product was a little pricey, but at this point, I didn’t care. I wanted relief! I now work remotely from home, so this affected my job as I sat all day, and even using a donut wasn’t helping! This cream is great! It gave me fast relief and shrunk the external hemorrhoids! I will definitely purchase this again and keep it on hand always! I wish I would have found this product before this time!" —Pam
$34.95 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to an ear doctor, and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first, but as soon as I used it on my son, he felt so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself, and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
$29.45 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
,
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
$9.90 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
Maximum strength antacids
Learn more about antacids at Cleveland Clinic.

Plus, it's packaging is 100% plastic-free!

Wonderbelly is a small business!

Promising review: "I discovered this last year, and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast-acting, and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." —Marissa
$11.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil
Promising review: "I’ve used this product for about two months now. I try to remember to apply at least twice a day. Not only is the skin clearer, but the overall texture is much smoother and softer. I highly recommend giving this lotion a try." —Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pack of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:This worked quickly! I noticed a difference in three days. And it's super easy to use.” —Amazon Customer
$18.95 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A clinical-strength Secret deodorant
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work, and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
$8.97 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least two to three times a week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
$5.84 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
$12.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer
Promising review: "This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work, and I always come back to this. Nothing works like Aquaphor." —MCMXCVI
$18.37 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
$14.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product for healing broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (I couldn't reach it!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days, and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft, beautiful skin!" —Natalie
$15.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first, I thought it was a small callus, but as months went by, it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought, 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times, and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb: a small callus. I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips, and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days, then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to remove, and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for a few days before reapplying a strip, and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged, but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
$7.29 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
$36.32 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A vegan and cruelty-free First Aid Beauty bump eraser scrub with 10% AHA
Promising review: "Amazing! I am so happy to say this product is a game-changer! I have always been so embarrassed by the extremely red and bumpy skin on my arms above my elbow. I've tried tons of products with zero sign of improvement. I always moisturize daily, and nothing has ever helped. I have used this product two times, and the skin on my arms is almost all the same color, and the bumps are gone! I could cry. I am so grateful for this product. It doesn't have any kind of smell, which is perfect cause I can pair it with any moisturizer I like." —Lynn
$18+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can perform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.

These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.

Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyway, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but I couldn't get rid of them, and they would just come back within the week. I received this, and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
$9.98+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand cream
Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shaken a hand outside of mine before in his life....it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery, and they said it would cost around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple of weeks went by, and I came across this product. I asked my son if he was OK with trying it, and he desperately said yes. We put it on, and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high-fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now, and it is working. AMAZING." —Hector Lorenzo
$19.95 at Amazon
19
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A silicone scalp massager for soothing sensations during your shower
Promising review: "I love everything about this product! I have had dry scalp since I was a kid and I remember my grandmother using something similar to scrub my scalp as a kid. This product is much softer yet gets the job done! It feels like a mini massage! My scalp and hair feels so much cleaner now! It’s easy to hold and clean after each use!" —Leah Heimbach
$6.98+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole to help relieve and control flaking
Read more about ketoconazole shampoo at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "If I could give this product more than 5 stars then I would!! My husband has suffered from extreme dandruff/Psoriasis for years to the point that he would pick constantly at his scalp. I would be able to visually see large sores and peeling skin chunks constantly no matter what shampoo/treatment he would use. I found this product by chance and told my husband about it, who was willing to give it a chance (he’d more than given up on finding a solution to his problem at this point). After two shampoos he said that he absolutely noticed a difference and did not feel that he had to scratch his scalp. His sores healed within a week and now he has a clean, itch- and flake-free scalp! This stuff worked absolute wonders for us and I would recommend to anyone with slight dandruff issues to extreme psoriasis conditions!" —Tabitha C.
$15.88 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A fungal nail renewal formula if you've been living with thick, discolored, and brittle nails
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present, even below the quick. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
$16+ at Amazon
22
Bushbalm
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.

Promising review: "I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" —Pris
$26 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Stainless-steel ingrown hair tweezers
Promising review: "This tweezer is MAGIC!!! I have thick Italian/German/Polish hair and this little mighty tweezer GETS IT ALL. I am so happy I found it and will be buying a backup. The price point is amazing for how great this tweezer is. Buy the two-pack it's worth it." —Lydia Grove
$5.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you, thank you, thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
$14.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of silicone Kegel weights
Read more about kegel exercises at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program, you will have results that you can feel. I think anyone who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, and no more mad dashes to the restroom because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
$49.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I'd tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
$7.70+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A stainless-steel toenail clipper
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."

Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.
$9.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
,
Amazon
A box of extra strength Gas-X chewables formulated with 125mg of simethicone
Promising review: "Sometimes you eat something that is too rich on an empty stomach and wham — the pain, the bloating, the weird weird noises start. And then if you have this, within minutes it helps relieve the gas, bloating, and discomfort. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." —MusicLover
$13.29 at Amazon
29
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A Squatty Potty if you need a little help doing the doo
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.

If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.

Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TEDTalk." —P.W.
$24.99 at Amazon
