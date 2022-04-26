47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

Whether you love the mountains or are obsessed with the ocean, there’s no wrong way to go on a last-minute nature-related road trip. Of course, to feel extra supported on your adventure, it helps to have all sorts of gadgets and trinkets to aid you on the road. Being prepared means you can really relax into your trip, and not get caught up worrying about your phone getting water on it or a super itchy bug bite.
To keep you stress-free on your next road trip, we’ve rounded up a selection of 47 things to keep in your car. They’re portable and packable, so they’re easy to take with you, and they solve all sorts of travel problems.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.