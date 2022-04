47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

And a pet protector made to fit over your backseat

My parents have one for our shed-happy family dog, Hank, and they're never going back. This one has a universal fit!"My fianceé and I bought this to take our dog on his first trip about four hours away. He has a problem trying to climb into our laps during drives so this was a perfect way to stop him from hurting himself. Our big concern was him not being able to see us, but he was the perfect height to still see us. It was still tall enough for him to not to be able to climb over it. However, this trip made him too anxious, and, since I didn't listen to my fianceé and stop to let him use the bathroom, he had an accident in the car. This divider helped prevent anything from being ruined. We cleaned up the poop quickly with Clorox wipes and it didn't bleed through at all. I would highly recommend this product." — DJ Fullmer