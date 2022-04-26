Shopping
47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

You never know when bug-repellent wipes, cooling towels, and a hammock with a built-in mosquito net will come in handy.
Elizabeth Lilly
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LBK7OSY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" cellphone dry bag," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LBK7OSY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> cellphone dry bag,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GCXP46N?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0&dchild=1&keywords=Portable%2BTote%2BBin%2BOrganizer%2Bfor%2Bcar&qid=1588777873&s=automotive&sr=1-11&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="car organizer caddy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GCXP46N?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0&dchild=1&keywords=Portable%2BTote%2BBin%2BOrganizer%2Bfor%2Bcar&qid=1588777873&s=automotive&sr=1-11&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">car organizer caddy</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BIRMTY4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Coleman all-purpose mini first aid kit." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BIRMTY4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6266e73be4b0ea625c0b1a6a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Coleman all-purpose mini first aid kit.</a>
Whether you love the mountains or are obsessed with the ocean, there’s no wrong way to go on a last-minute nature-related road trip. Of course, to feel extra supported on your adventure, it helps to have all sorts of gadgets and trinkets to aid you on the road. Being prepared means you can really relax into your trip, and not get caught up worrying about your phone getting water on it or a super itchy bug bite.

To keep you stress-free on your next road trip, we’ve rounded up a selection of 47 things to keep in your car. They’re portable and packable, so they’re easy to take with you, and they solve all sorts of travel problems.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An ergonomically designed memory foam seat cushion with a gel layer
Lots of reviewers who drive for a living rave about it. It's available in three color combos.

Promising review: "I have been suffering from sciatica pain for a couple of years now. In the last few months it has been so bad I had to stop ever sitting at work and as a computer programmer, that can be hard at times. If I had to go to a day of meetings, I would be miserable for weeks afterward from the pain. Then I found this cushion. I bought it initially for a road trip thinking maybe it would save me from hurting too bad. I was surprised to find I didn’t hurt at all despite being in the car for over six hours. So I tried it at work and guess what? ZERO PAIN. I still really can’t believe just how good it works. Since getting this my sciatic pain is COMPLETELY GONE. That is no lie. Amazing. Recommend a million times over." — Anna Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $43.95.
2
www.amazon.com
A waterproof pouch you can throw your phone in for underwater videos
It fits any phone up to about 3.9 by 6.7 inches. It also keeps out sand, dirt and rain.

Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
Get it on Amazon for $7.99.
3
Amazon
A bug bite suction tool to remove the irritating venom and reduce itchiness
Promising review: "We carry our Bug Bite Thing in the car, take on vacations, etc. Love it. We use for mosquito bites mostly...but I will tell you, my husband actually got stung by a wasp after we bought this and I cant tell you how excited I was! Not for this discomfort of course, but I could wait to see if the bug sucker would actually suck out the stinger...it did!!!!! So satisfying." — E. Horvath
Get it on Amazon for $9.95.
4
www.amazon.com
Or a Games on the Go set with 50 different activities to keep kids (and adults!) occupied
Promising review: "For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages. I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8-years-old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" — Julie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
www.amazon.com
A copy of Mad Libs on the Road
Promising review: "Some of our best laughs on a twenty-one day road trip came from this book. We would fill in a Mad Lib when everyone was getting a bit bored with the day's driving, and it would make everyone laugh — adults and teenagers. Definitely a good choice for your road trip entertainment!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
6
Amazon
A bendy travel pillow for the folks not driving on the road trip
It's also available in navy.

Promising review: "This travel pillow design is simply brilliant! You can bend it into whatever shape your heart (or neck) desires! The memory foam is 150x better than the beads or stiff foam you find in most travel pillows. Also, unlike most travel pillows, the case is removable for easy cleaning. The cover is also super soft; it reminds me of a jersey T-shirt material. Talk about versatile also - I use it as lumbar support/comfort and my son uses it as a lap pillow when watching his iPad. Just buy it!!" — Tiffany Wood
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7
Anker
A lightweight, compact high-speed portable charger to keep you plugged in
This highly rated slim option holds about 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20, and 1.2 charges for iPad Mini 5. It comes with a Micro USB cable to charge the charger and a travel pouch. Available in two colors.

Promising review: "Bought this to provide power along the way (on the plane, at the gate, etc.) for a long international trip I was about to undertake. Worked wonderfully. It does take a while to charge the device (prob b/c the battery inside it is so much bigger vs. the battery in a phone). But once charged, I find that it charges my phone quite quickly — much quicker than the phone charges via normal plug-in charger. The little cloth bag that comes with it provides a nice level of cushion against accidental dropping and bumping. I always look to Anker for electronics like these and this device does not disappoint." — jwl80303
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+.
8
www.amazon.com
A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that helps reduce nausea
Available in adult and children's sizes.

Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.59.
9
www.amazon.com
Australian Gold Botanical sunscreen lotion SPF 50 with tinted options for your face
Promising review: "This sunscreen spreads so well. A little goes a long way, and if you are Black, it won't leave you looking 'ashy.' It also has a very light smell. I like it!" — Jaliane
Get it from Amazon for $9.29+ .
10
Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed
And Black Girl Sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30 beloved by reviewers with melanated skin
My colleague Marquaysa Battle also swears by the stuff (and she's so great about skincare!). Here's what she had to say: "Babyyy! This was the best beauty find of 2020 for me. The first body sunscreen I've found that does NOT leave me looking ashy. Wearing sunscreen regularly (yup, even in the fall) is one of my new self-care methods and I feel good putting this on knowing it a) doesn't look ghostly on me and b) was made by Black women just like me."

Promising review: "My daughter used the original formula and I used the kid's version. We wore it outdoors all day in direct sunlight at the beach and pool (without reapplying like we're supposed to). It worked well, and we didn't have that white hue from other sunscreens. Now, I feel more inclined to wear it more often. Even better, our sensitive skin didn't react to it, not even on our faces." — amsirahC
Get it from Target for $15.99.
11
www.amazon.com
Bandages that'll ACTUALLY match your skin tone
Also available in brown-dark brown and olive-moderate brown.

Promising review: "It matches my dark skin perfectly!!! Hardly noticeable and blends right in. I bought the purple one at Target for $2.79. Great quality. Definitely not a cheap brand bandage. Never thought that I would actually 'like' a bandage." — Ife Odiatu
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $6+.
12
Amazon
And a mini first-aid kit you can fill with your own supplies and keep in your glove compartment
It includes three antiseptic wipes, two sting relief wipes, two packs of antibiotic ointment, six 1-by-3-inch latex-free bandages, four small bandages, two butterfly bandages, two spot bandages, two knuckle bandages, one 2-inch safety pin, one 1-inch safety pin, one razor blade and one reusable tin.
Get it from Amazon for $8.46.
13
Amazon
A mini pain-relieving spray for any scrapes from impromptu hikes
Promising review: "I have these in practically every drawer in our house, in each of my handbags and cars. They have been lifesavers, more than once for me, my dogs, fellow travelers, etc. The only thing that could be better would be for Neosporin to make this in a large spray size." — Bee
Get it from Amazon for $7.
14
www.amazon.com
A pair of blind spot mirrors to help you widen your field of vision on unfamiliar roads
Promising review: "The size is nice, at 2 inches, adequate for the average passenger vehicle. I drive an SUV and while I have great visibility out my windows, I wanted the extra perk of having blind spot mirrors. I don't get very much use out of them while driving around, but they're great parking mirrors for backing into tight spots or reversing around obstacles." — m.
Get them from Amazon for $6.97.
15
www.amazon.com
A stick of anti-chafing balm that'll keep your inner thighs and other parts ouchless
I own this and yes, can vouch that it's QUITE effective for inner-thigh chafing (the bane of my existence). I also used it a few weeks ago when I was a bridesmaid in a wedding, knowing full well I hadn't broken in my heels and was going to dance the night away in them. Using this stuff on my feet where the toe straps hit prevented any pain or rubbing. Available in three sizes, in a cream, "for her," and for your feet.

Promising review: "OMG this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl, and I recently went to Thailand where it was 90 degrees Fahrenheit with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I’ve already ordered two more!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+.
16
Amazon
A lemon-eucalyptus bug spray that really smells like lemon
It's made with lemon eucalyptus oil (not DEET!) and is supposed to last for up to six hours.

Promising review: "After an endless amount of North Carolina spring/summers searching for a 'safe for the family' repellent, I stumbled upon this. I had ordered a bottle of Skedattle repellent and a three-pack of this because the reviews for both were high and seemed like a sure thing. The three-pack of this was the same price as one bottle of the other. Well, the Skedattle didn't do anything for those freaking mosquitoes, they still swarmed us like we weren't even wearing anything. But this product, OMG! It actually worked, and not only did it just work, it worked GREAT! I tried a few different trips with this stuff on, and the kids use it every time they go out, and we hadn't had a single bite with it on. I will say though, it has a VERY strong smell, and you definitely want to make sure you reapply this as needed, but other than that, it's a great product. I won't use any other spray from now on." — Will M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.97.
17
Amazon
Or a pack of 36 insect repellent wipes that'll be easier to keep on you at all times
When I was a kid, someone told me that mosquitoes love me because I'm so sweet. And I FULLY believe that as an adult, because I still get eaten alive if I'm out for long periods of time without wearing some kind of repellent. I've used these wipes on several park days here in New York City, but I've also found success with them on trips to Savannah, Georgia, Croatia and Italy. I don't notice any smell when using them and have found one wipe to have enough repellant for my arms and legs. So basically, a one and done. I have extremely sensitive skin but haven't had any irritation from these seemingly powerful wipes!
Get them from Amazon for $22.48.
18
Amazon
A cooling towel you can simply soak in water and wring out
Promising review: "I am so in love with these, mostly use them for running, etc. I use them at night a lot because I’m going through menopause. It has been a miracle for me, I’ve tried all kinds of supplements they help but this actually works better for me. Also had a virus and used one to cool me down and help with fever. So they have so many uses, I suggest that everyone get these!" — Annette Looper
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
19
Amazon
A camping hammock with a mosquito net that can help you kick back and relax
The net isn't removable, but if you choose not to use it, you can flip it to the underside. Available in 10 color combos.

Promising review: "We recently took two of these camping and they worked well. Hammock sleeping takes some getting used to. They are initially comfy but, depending on how you set it up, your legs can end up high which caused me to wake up a few times to adjust my sleeping position. The mosquito netting is a great add. Be careful getting into the hammock as one of the lines we used to hold up the netting was caught in our hand and snapped when the full weight of your body was applied. It's not really a product flaw, you just have to make sure you are only putting your weight on the sleeping surface and not the netting when getting in. Common sense really, just something to watch for." — Tony
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
20
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable handheld fan for hot times spent outside your car's AC
It has three speeds and folds up by the handle for easy carrying. It operates on an included 2600mAh battery and is available in five colors.

Promising review: "It's very useful and portable anywhere at any time. The battery is good and the air is cool. It is very handy and lightweight. I love it. Summer days and nights have become so easy now. Plus, it comes with a charger!" — Sammi
Get it from Amazon for $18.59+.
21
www.amazon.com
A scratchy lil' tool for FINALLY getting all the pet hair off your fabric surfaces inside your car
Promising review: "This this is like magic. Our van was nasty and covered with hair from a German and Australian Shepherd. Looked brand new after. Don’t think about it, just buy it. It will blow your mind." — Dan
Get it from Amazon for $10.
22
www.amazon.com
And a pet protector made to fit over your backseat
My parents have one for our shed-happy family dog, Hank, and they're never going back. This one has a universal fit!

Promising review: "My fianceé and I bought this to take our dog on his first trip about four hours away. He has a problem trying to climb into our laps during drives so this was a perfect way to stop him from hurting himself. Our big concern was him not being able to see us, but he was the perfect height to still see us. It was still tall enough for him to not to be able to climb over it. However, this trip made him too anxious, and, since I didn't listen to my fianceé and stop to let him use the bathroom, he had an accident in the car. This divider helped prevent anything from being ruined. We cleaned up the poop quickly with Clorox wipes and it didn't bleed through at all. I would highly recommend this product." — DJ Fullmer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
23
www.amazon.com
A spring-loaded coin organizer that'll fit nicely into a cup holder
Promising review: "This product works great! For years I have stored coins in the driver’s side door handle slot ('05 Buick LaCrosse) and now in a plastic dish placed in the tan towel area seen in the photo ('18 Prius). The coin organizer fits perfectly in the center console cup-holder. It’s perfect for accessing exact change when in a drive-thru line. The coins easily slide in and out of their spring-loaded slots." — haparnold
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
24
3DPrintedByBrian / Etsy
A double-dipping clip to keep your fast food sauces upright
Promising review: "Bought this for my brother for Christmas, it was a hit! He's often on the road traveling and has shared funny stories of how he gets sauce on his fast food while in the car. He loved it, works great, thank you! :)" — Amanda Nill
Get it from 3DPrintedByBrian on Etsy for $5+.
25
www.amazon.com
A set of low-key seat gap fillers you may have spotted on Shark Tank
Promising review: "Never drop and lose your stuff again! I purchased these over six months ago and ended up buying another because of how convenient and safe it is. The stitching and quality for the seat filler is great with no loose fibers. This was used in a 2000 Honda Accord as well as a 2016 RAV4. I really believe this will fit a majority of cars, see images for reference. Having it between the seats has saved me on many occasions. You don't even notice it there until you drop something, say oh ****, but feel relieved that it stops right on top of the gap filler. Even my friends don't notice it until they drop something into the abyss." — Long-Term Product Reviews by Hugh&Co.
Get a pair from Amazon for $24.99.
26
www.amazon.com
A pack of 24 toilet seat covers to create a (colorful) barrier between you and public toilet seats
Promising review: "If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must-have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." —Ting
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
27
Amazon
And portable packs of soap sheets to help tackle another public restroom problem
Promising review: "These little soap sheets are so handy. I originally bought them to take on road trips as a lot of rest stops in the gas station restrooms sometimes don't have soap...or questionable soap. Now I take these everywhere, I just keep them in my purse. They come in the most adorable packaging and I love that they don't have a strong scent." — Padooling
Get 200 sheets from Amazon for $7.99.
28
Amazon
A handy seat organizer you can easily move around the car
It has super convenient carrying handles, movable dividers, and a belt strap to help it stay put. Plus the mesh pockets make it super easy to see what's inside for easier finding. This is available in three colors.

Promising review: "There's almost never anyone in the front passenger seat, except when there is. When I'm running in mom-mobile mode, this thing keeps my purse and phone from falling off the seat, it holds my sunglasses, lip balm, and hand lotion for easy access, it keeps a deck of cards, wipes, banking paperwork, frost scraper, granola bars and other must-haves organized and within easy reach. And when my husband hops in, we just put it in the trunk and I can pretend I don't use the car as base camp." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ .
29
www.amazon.com
And a lidded trunk organizer you'll be able to put SO MUCH into
This is available in three colors.

Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with the quality of this organizer. It was more sturdy or rigid than I expected. And I like that the top lid is easily placed on and off with Velcro. I believe it could get a few years' use before replacement." — Tina
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
30
Amazon
A car tissue holder you can fill with actual tissues, napkins or even disposable face masks
Promising review: "I love this so much! I saw a TikTok of a girl who put disposable masks in it and had to get one. And it’s still useful when the pandemic is over to hold napkins. If you have a cream headliner it blends in super well. The zipper makes it look more expensive than it was. Honestly, it’s the the best 'upgrade' I’ve done to my car." — Laura King
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
31
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved pair of affordable waterproof EVA slides that'll be perfect for beach days
These are available in women's 6–11 in 38 colors.

Promising review: "For what I paid for these shoes, I did not expect much beyond the fun style. Instead, I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are comfy and pretty darn cute too! They sort of feel like the materials that Crocs are made of, and look just like the Birkenstock shoe of the same material, except with no name printed on the side. There is support in the middle of the foot all the way across, not just in the arch. I suffer from plantar fasciitis and I expect this will actually help that. But mostly it’s just a super soft waterproof shoe that will go everywhere with me except maybe a formal dinner! Then again, if the dress were long enough, I might even consider sneaking them in ... LOL. Buy the shoe, you won’t regret it." — Nicole M.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+.
32
www.amazon.com
A portable door lock that'll serve as an extra level of security
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — Anna
Get it from Amazon for $12.74.
33
Amazon
A mini trash can can fit in your drink holder or a backseat pocket
This is available in four colors.

Promising review: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off, easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station. I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." — Jacqueline Todd
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
34
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
I've tried these before on some weekend friend getaways where we drank a LOT of wine and I think they really work! Just don't get overeager squeezing the bottle because then you can put way too much in your glass and make your wine taste weird. (Yep, I did that and learned my lesson.) Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds!

Promising review: "I can finally drink wine again after years of abstinence! I used to get the most awful headache on just one glass of wine, it was so bad I just stopped drinking wine altogether, then I discovered these magic drops! I've only had them a couple of weeks but I have drank red and white wine totally headache-free! I even drank half a bottle of heavy red. These drops really are magic! I love that you get two bottles as well, one can stay in your purse and one at home. Brilliant!" — shelleymab
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
35
www.amazon.com
A Hairbrella that'll easily fold up and be ready for rain
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. This hat is available in nine colors.

Promising review: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too. I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." — Miss Information
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
36
www.amazon.com
A dog bowl water bottle to keep your furry pal hydrated on the go
Promising review: "We have four dogs and have wasted a lot of water over the years in collapsible bowls. Purchased this before taking them all for a week long beach trip and now wish we had discovered it sooner! So easy to use (especially on the go), no waste, and the dogs love it! We do a lot of hiking with our pups and are thrilled to find something to make water breaks so much quicker and easier!" — T. Wood
Get it from Amazon for $20.
37
www.amazon.com
A six-pack of cable clips to organize all the wires you need
Promising review: "If you have devices that need to be charged and you want to keep your cables neat, tidy and in place, you need this product. You could also use your imagination to find other uses! I have purchased two packs of these and used them all! I simply could not imagine life without these cable clips!" — Mike
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
38
Amazon
Plus a double USB charger so that everyone in the car can charge their devices
Promising review: "I needed a USB charger for my car that would fit in a cigarette lighter port, that would also allow for the ashtray to be closed. I saw that this one was short and would be sort of flushed. I put it in the car as soon as I got it this afternoon and it looks great. Perfect fit. The ashtray closes with no problem even with a charging cord attached to it." — I.M. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $11.08.
39
Amazon
A handy dandy bandana that just so happens to be printed with survival info on it
Promising review: "I just got certified as a Wilderness Medic in a three-day workshop where we tasked with several critical medical scenarios, and had to be caretakers and fabricate several ad hoc splints and address multiple/complex life threatening patient scenarios...and this was THE recommended survival bandanna by the SOLO course instructor. Course aside, I've bought several of these 'Survival Bandanas,' and this is by far the best one I've found. Because it's 60 inches wide, not only can it serve as a cravat sling and splint binding, but what makes it really cool is all the awesome rope knots, emergency shelter type diagrams, water, signaling, and much more! Very nice. Really great for scouts and outdoor clubs, as well as professional rangers and outdoor medics!" — Thomas Weeks
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
40
Amazon
Bamboo charcoal air purifiers you can toss in your car and forget
You just have to place the bag in the sun (like say, on top of your car?!) for a couple of hours once a month to refresh its odor-neutralizing powers. It comes in a pack of four.

Promising review: "I used two of the packets in a car that someone had left food in and it rotted. The smell was unbearable and the owner had tried many things, but the smell stayed for a couple of years. These worked great and the smell is gone!" — D
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
41
Amazon
A pair of storage-filled seat guards to contain all of your kids' essentials
Promising review: "I love them. They're perfect. They fit all my kids' things for long trips." — Mike Sperduto
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
42
Amazon
24 single-serving Cafe Bustelo instant coffee packets for when you need a caffeine boost
Promising review: "Best instant coffee I've ever tasted in my LIFE!! I use these to make iced lattes with almond milk; no need to use hot water, just add a packet or two, ice, almond milk, and stevia, shake it up and you've got an iced latte just as good as Starbucks for a fraction of the price!" — Jennie
Get it from Amazon for $8.38.
43
www.amazon.com
Plus a 45-treat CraveBox to help you satisfy all kinds of snacking needs
Promising review: "I bought this as a mystery snack box for my birthday road trip and was very happy with the freshness and quality of everything in it. The freshest Twizzlers I have ever had! Nothing was stale or old tasting. The box is very, very sturdy and survived the four-day road trip! I did not have a problem with anything melting or being destroyed from the 90 degree days because all of the food inside was meant to travel well." — Cynthia Boyd
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
44
Amazon
A urination device for those times when you can't wait 'til the next rest stop
Psst! It's leak proof!

Promising review: "I have been wanting one of these for FOREVER. I finally got one, it arrived yesterday, shipping was quick and packaging was fine. I love it. As a female, going to the bathroom isn't always easy, particularly in the woods or in public places where a porta-potty is the only option. This device is small and comes with a waterproof bag and toting it around definitely beats sitting on the seat of a porta-potty. My only negative thought was that the bag is rather small and took a little effort to get it back in. This may be a good thing since I plan to take it in my purse and wouldn't want something bulky. Other than that, it worked great, no issues or leaks, it's even kind of pretty. Happy to finally pee without hovering awkwardly, or sitting on a yucky toilet!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
45
Plus a super light bidet attachment you can use when backpacking
Blue Thread Gear is a Camas, Washington-based shop that sells a variety of items. This is available in two styles and several colors.

Promising review: "Awesome product. I am hiking the Pacific Crest Trail this year and this backcountry bidet is the best one out there. Why? Others drip water when the water bottle is turned upside down. This one doesn’t and it creates a strong and light spray of water. Doesn’t get everything wet with the others out there — get this one! He makes one that works with CNOC 1 L collapsible bottles too." — Michael Zanoni
Get it from Blue Thread Gear on Etsy for $8+.
46
www.amazon.com
A pair of quick-dry water shoes that'll help you traverse nearly every kind of ground
Available in seven sizes and 44 colors.

Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." — Samantha Lindsay
Get it from Amazon for $8.68+.
47
www.amazon.com
A universal phone mount with 360-degree rotation and adjustable side support
Promising review: "Best phone holder I've had, and it's cheap. I bought a couple of other phone holders over the years from other manufacturers, and they never worked right, never stuck to the dashboard, never held up the phone when they pivoted, etc. This one mounts solidly to the dash, and is easy to put your phone in, and remove your phone from." — Patrick O'Malley
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
