26 Things To Treat Yourself To That You'll Use All The Time

PSA: It’s important to treat yourself! Life is stressful and it can be easy to forget to do something nice for yourself, so we’re here to remind you.
We put together this list of little items that are perfect for gifting to yourself, which includes everything from beauty products to useful (but adorable) trinkets. Go ahead and buy it all — you deserve it!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A set of adorable hanging cat spoons
2
A chic BruMate insulated can cooler
3
A bottle of Drop It
4
A reusable purple castle Starbucks cold cup
5
A shampoo scalp massager
6
A painless battery-charged hair remover
7
A combination sleep mask with wireless headphones
8
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush
9
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing Epsom salt
10
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray
11
A clay mask
Amazon
12
A motivational water bottle
Amazon
13
A thick clear lip gloss
14
A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
15
A s'mores griller
16
A set of six satin scrunchies
17
A mini retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker
18
A reusable net grocery bag
19
A mini donut maker
20
A Drinking Animals Coloring Book
21
A set of vibrant fine-point pens
22
A beginner's sushi-making kit
23
Plus a pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
24
A sparkling-wine saver
25
A Gaiam starter set for yoga
26
A Squatty Potty
