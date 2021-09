26 Things To Treat Yourself To That You'll Use All The Time

A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Use them on your outdoor runs or workouts without worrying about drowning them in sweat or rain. These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also so you can use them in the shower and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone."The earbuds worked seamlessly and well out of the box. I use them while hiking the hills with my dogs and when working at my desk – I can still hear outside noises when needed for safety, but can listen to music without disturbing others. The earbuds are comfortable even during exercise, and they fit securely. Using the earbuds as a headset with my cellphone is easy as well. I do have to experiment with how they handle the Google assistant. The audio quality is at least stereo hi-fi, and the earbuds paired easily with both my phone and laptop. Wireless charging and having a large backup power source for the phone are terrific features."– Jawpar