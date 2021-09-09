HuffPost Finds

26 Things To Treat Yourself To That You'll Use All The Time

These helpful products will make your life so much easier (and fun, too).
Emma Lord, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

PSA: It’s important to treat yourself! Life is stressful and it can be easy to forget to do something nice for yourself, so we’re here to remind you.

We put together this list of little items that are perfect for gifting to yourself, which includes everything from beauty products to useful (but adorable) trinkets. Go ahead and buy it all — you deserve it!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of adorable hanging cat spoons
Amazon
Is there a more purrrfect breakfast companion than one that will stir your coffee?

Promising review: "I loved these spoons so much that I ordered more for myself and my mother-in-law. They attach to the side of your coffee mug easily, stay put, and don't even get in the way when you are drinking out of it." —A Berg

Get a set of two from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in five colors).
2
A chic BruMate insulated can cooler
Amazon
So all your beloved White Claws, Red Bulls and LaCroixs can stay cool as a cucumber and you can enjoy them while taking your sweet time. This fits a standard 12-ounce slim can and was designed to still be able to fit in car cup holders. It'll keep drinks icy cold for several hours and 20 times colder than a standard neoprene can cooler.

Promising review: "Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also. With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" —Brooke Stull

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 22 colors).
3
A bottle of Drop It
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
It's a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass in just 20 seconds, so you can rest easy with your nightly glass of Pinot knowing you've spared yourself the infamous post-wine headache or allergic reactions. It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my thirties and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4
A reusable purple castle Starbucks cold cup
For The Love Of Pixie Dust
So you can cut down on waste. The magic of Disney is always just one sip of cold brew away. For the Love of Pixie Dust is a New Jersey-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in Disney-themed cups and accessories — you can check out the rest of their Disney-themed cup designs (including a new dessert-inspired line!) for LOTS more inspo.

Get it from For The Love Of Pixie Dust for $19 (enter the name you want on the cup on the product page).
5
A shampoo scalp massager
Amazon
Use it in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp so you can get all of the relaxing decadence of feeling like someone is massaging your head without physically going to a salon. Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this has also helped with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness!

Promising review: "I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30. The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp. I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" —AH

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
6
A painless battery-charged hair remover
Amazon
Simply glide it over super fine hair like the hair above your lip or between your brows instead of going into a full battle mode with wax or shaving cream.

Promising review: "This is amazing!! In my late thirties and my grandmother's facial hair is beginning to root on my chin!! After reading the reviews I decided to order this. I’ve been using it for about two weeks now! And I am absolutely amazed!! The hair growth has lessened more and more with use! Worth every penny!! Leaves my skin super soft after using, has to be one of my most favorite purchases on Amazon, highly recommended!" —BarbieLee

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7
A combination sleep mask with wireless headphones
Amazon
So you can listen to white noise, audiobooks or music to relax without risking your ears getting sore while you snooze. Bonus: it's designed to work for side sleepers and the inside is contoured with a cooling memory foam so you don't feel pressure on your eyes, either. It takes about two hours to charge, with each charge offering 10 hours of continuous play time.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this mask! I was truly impressed by the sound quality of those little speakers! Very comfortable to wear and sleep in various positions. It is a blackout mask and trust me if you have it on correctly, you will not see any light at all. I normally have difficulty falling asleep, but now I can't wait to put it on, because I Bluetooth it to my phone, turn on my sleep meditation, and I promise you I am sleep in about 10 minutes or less. I accidentally overslept last week because I forgot to turn my alarm back on and when I took off the mask the sun was shining bright so I knew I was late — thankfully not too late. The charge on the mask lasts a long time as well." —N. Robinson

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush
Glossier
It's thick enough for a noticeable glow, but subtle enough that you don't have to be super precise about it.

Promising review: "I'm in my thirties but appear younger naturally, well this magical blush takes me all the way to baby glow!!! It's very lightweight, blends in like a dream (impossible to overdo) stays on unless you are a face-toucher, I look like I'm glowing with beam and dusk gives more dimension to the face without looking like a blush. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the shades to complete my collection and I HIGHLY recommend this to anyone who wants to look effortlessly fresh and youthful!!!!!!!" —Mashutka

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
9
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing Epsom salt
Amazon
It'll help ease all the mysterious aches and pains and general body nonsense that comes with being a person all day long.

Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." —Priscilla Perez

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
10
A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray
Mane Club
It honestly deserves its own theme song, for the amount of work it's putting in. Its unique formula of cannabis sativa seed oil helps it condition, detangle, heat protect, prevent breakage, hydrate, smooth, soften, control frizz, boost shine and strengthen your hair and keeps it nongreasy to boot. Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products.

Promising review: "I’m a hairstylist, so I’ve tried just about every leave-in conditioner out there, and I was amazed at how soft my hair felt after one use. My curls were so happy! The smell is amazing too!! I will definitely be repurchasing." —Allison S.

Get it from Mane Club for $8.
11
A clay mask
Amazon
It'll essentially suck the gunk out of your pores (and pre-existing acne) like a vacuum, so you'll be that much less likely to want to pick them yourself.

Promising review: "I have had cystic acne since I was a teen. I am in my thirties and still get some every now and then. I regularly use this product as an all over mask but on days where I have one large pimple — I simply mix a small amount of apple cider vinegar and the mask and use it as a spot treatment. No product will ever completely vanish a pimple overnight but I promise overnight using this product your blemish will visibly look better and for cystic acne not hurt as much." —Felicia Romero

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12
A motivational water bottle
Amazon
You can get it in a bajillion different colors to remind you to stay hydrated during the day instead of trying to chug a river's worth of water at dinner.

Promising review: "I love the finish on the bottle! I hate holding wet water bottles and this does NOT sweat! It also holds two full bottles of 16.9-oz. packages water bottles so it’s very easy to get my full water intake on the go! Easy to carry, fits in my car's cup holders perfectly (not big at all like some water bottles). I got the ombré purple to teal and it’s very true to color. Easy to clean, wide enough for bottle brushes, and the straw stays put. I also love how I just push the little button by the mouthpiece and it just pops open quick for easy drinking (if you’re driving and don’t need to be messing around opening bottles😉). Highly recommend this water bottle. For the price, it’s amazing! Keeps my water cool for hours too." —Alicia

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 16 colors).
13
A thick clear lip gloss
Amazon
It glides on without getting sticky. The flavors include Mint, Rosehip, Mango, Coconut and Argan oil.

Promising review: "The cute little package that these glosses came in came pretty fast. The glosses themselves are moisturizing, come out easy, and VERY thick. If I ever run out (I feel like I won’t for years — a little of this goes a long way) I’d purchase this again." —nessie

Get a set of three from Amazon for $3.91.
14
A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Amazon
Use them on your outdoor runs or workouts without worrying about drowning them in sweat or rain. These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also so you can use them in the shower and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.

Promising review: "The earbuds worked seamlessly and well out of the box. I use them while hiking the hills with my dogs and when working at my desk – I can still hear outside noises when needed for safety, but can listen to music without disturbing others. The earbuds are comfortable even during exercise, and they fit securely. Using the earbuds as a headset with my cellphone is easy as well. I do have to experiment with how they handle the Google assistant. The audio quality is at least stereo hi-fi, and the earbuds paired easily with both my phone and laptop. Wireless charging and having a large backup power source for the phone are terrific features."–Jawpar

Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in four colors).
15
A s'mores griller
Bespoke Post
So you can have all of the summer camp vibes you and your "Parent Trap"-loving self deserve without ever leaving the house. The top and bottom of this snap together to fit in an oven, so you can grill up six perfectly crisp, melted s'mores at once. It also works with grills and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Get it from Bespoke Post for $28.
16
A set of six satin scrunchies
Amazon
Designed to hold back your hair without damaging, pinching or snagging. Your regular hair bands are shaking.

Promising review: "I’m never going back to regular ponytails again. These are absolutely perfect. I’m a dancer, and I need ponytails that 1. don’t rip out my African American hair and 2. actually hold my hair in place. These are so comfortable that I’ve fallen asleep with them in, but so secure that they didn’t move an inch throughout my entire dance practice. Absolutely iconic." —Taro

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.49.
17
A mini retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker
Amazon
You can set it on your desk or kitchen counter to do all your sound-related bidding, whether it's playing your Meal Prep Jams playlist on Spotify or taking calls.

Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish, beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro usb. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.89+ (available in six colors).
18
A reusable net grocery bag
Amazon
So chic that your produce might start to develop a bit of an ego about it.

Promising review: "Love these bags, just so handy. They are strong and durable. I was able to carry all my groceries out of the farmers market without having to use plastic bags. They are eco friendly which I love." —Parker

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
19
A mini donut maker
Amazon
It'll keep anyone with a sweet tooth living their best life — truly, can you think of anything in this universe more delicious than a warm homemade donut? The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin and cake mix just fine.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." —JoshH

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two styles).
20
A Drinking Animals Coloring Book
Amazon
Complete with recipes for themed cocktails on each page, so you won't just enjoy coloring them, but you'll also have ideas on hand for future cocktail nights. Llamarita, anyone?

Promising review: "Absolutely love it! Fun and creative. Combines two of my favorite pastimes...coloring and mixing drinks! My girlfriends and I Zoom weekly. We drink, we talk, we color. ❤️❤️❤️. Even sent one as a gift. Just fantastic." —CH

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
21
A set of vibrant fine-point pens
Amazon
Designed specifically not to bleed through pages, so you can color code your planners and journals to your (deeply organized) heart's content.

Promising review: "This is a perfect companion for my new planner. It’s ideal for me to organize my planner with multicolor entries on my planner. 18 color pens are crafted with a style. They are very sturdy and easy to hold on hand. The fine tips give stylish writing. I love to send them as gifts for my kids." —David

Get a set of 18 pens from Amazon for $7.99.
22
A beginner's sushi-making kit
Amazon
It'll let you take the fate of your rolls into your own hands by working with whatever ingredients you have on hand, so you can have hours of delicious sushi experimentation.

Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make 'FISH-FREE SUSHI' with Pickled Ginger on top, was delectable! Finally, I highly recommend this set. It comes at a small cost but don't let that deter you — the quality and overall aforementioned features is undoubtedly above and beyond excellent, thus (IMO), it is the perfect product! Loooooove it!" —Liza

Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
23
Plus a pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
Amazon
So you can bring balance to the Force and to your sushi — just because you're eating at home doesn't mean dinner can't be out of this world.

Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony

Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
24
A sparkling-wine saver
Amazon
It'll keep your bubblies bubbling so you can pop your prosecco any day of the week without worrying about wasting the leftovers.

Promising review: "This product was a real surprise for me, I was never able to keep my bubblies as fresh and bubbly after the first opening. Three days later, and my expensive BRUT tastes just as nice. Frankly, this is probably going to become my go-to gift from now on... pair a nice bottle to it and voila! Thumbs up!" —RonBY

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
25
A Gaiam starter set for yoga
Amazon
Complete with all the basics, including a yoga mat, a yoga block and a stretching strap so you can tune into free yoga classes you gain access to with the set. Achieving mindfulness and flow each day before work? Bring it om.

Promising review: "I am not very limber and I have chronic spine issues, so having a block and strap was essential for me to do yoga. Before using this, I always ended up hurting myself or feeling bad about myself because I couldn't complete the stretches and would just give up. This kit made everything go so smoothly; I can adjust the block or the strap to help me stretch without hurting myself (or falling over). And I highly recommend the sitting techniques in the DVD as well as the meditation." —blightheavy

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
26
A Squatty Potty
Amazon
One of those internet-famous stools you can put at the base of your toilet to prop your feet up on while you go. The placement helps align your colon to make the process a whole lot easier and faster — like, 20 seconds compared to several minutes! Psst — a lot of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues that get them backed up swear by this!

Promising review: "Let me be as blunt as I can be here. I have no idea how I will ever go back to normal pooping. I'm in my thirties and I pooped just fine thank you very much. I got this for two family members who were older and ended up with a three pack. I literally left the third one in the extra room for a month then thought 'ah heck let's put it by the toilet.' Well, let me tell you, the only bad things about this is I don't have time to play on my phone any more in the bathroom. I basically assume the position and I'm done in 20 seconds. No waiting for the body to get ready or rocking back and forth. I know this is a stupid idea in some ways. Except... except... it actually really works. And heck, why can't we talk about pooping! Especially here where in the Amazon chat window! Smooth nice simple poops with no stress. Get yourself one." —Matt T.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
30 Beauty Products That Don't Cost A Lot, But Will Be Used All The Time
shopping