21 Miracle Products To Help Treat Your Feet

A bottle of Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion

"Bought this for my boyfriend who is on his feet all day and was always complaining about how sweaty his feet got. He usually had to bring at least one extra pair of socks to change into during the day. He also had to buy shoes more often because of how they smell. It would be impossible for us to get out the smell.His socks don't even smell after a full day of work. He's now obsessed and it's become a part of his daily routine." — Amazon Customer