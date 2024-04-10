Try Making It Through This Post Without Adding A Single Item To Your Cart

Popular items on this list include:
A pair of affordable down-alternative cooling pillows
Available in Queen and King sizes.
Promising review
: "My philosophy.., you need to love your job and love your bed because that's where you spend most of your hours. Anyway, I don't work anymore but I dang sure love my bed! High-quality mattress, nice linens, and THESE pillows! They are PERFECT!!!! There isn't a single thing that can be improved because they are like sleeping on a cloud that supports you perfectly...
100 out of 10 stars! We stayed at the Aria in Vegas for my bachelorette party and had several rooms... the first morning we were ALL talking about the pillows! I'm pretty sure these are the same ones!" — Shawna Hathaway
A tape-free reusable lint roller
Promising review:
"I have a long haired German Shepherd aka a 'German Shedder' and two cats so I live with animal fur — nothing I can do about it, or so I THOUGHT. The ChomChom is by far the best way to get rid of animal fur in my opinion. This thing is godlike, it makes fabric look so fresh, works perfectly on my suede couches and leaves that 'soft suede' look on them.
It does what it's supposed to do perfectly, and it captures all the hair in an easy-to-clean bin. Works excellent on items like furniture and upholstery/car interior. Items like clothing or curtains need to be held down because of the rolling back and forth motion. I think it would make an AMAZING gift for anyone with pets." — Victor T.
A profesional callus-removing gel
Promising review
: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked.
Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product!
So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Key2Del
A gooseneck tablet and phone stand
Promising review:
"For years, I saw my wife watch her Korean dramas and YouTube videos in bed, lying on her side with her phone or iPad propped on a pillow! This was not comfortable or easy to move around if interrupted. Got her this and we like it so much I bragged about it and purchased another one for a family member!" —Z
A scented reed diffuser
PS: it comes from a small biz! Sweet Water Decor
is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor + gifts. Available in 24 scents.Promising review
: "I LOVE this product. I get a lot of compliments whenever people come to my home because it smells so good. The scent easily fills a medium-sized room and it lasts for months. Whenever I run out, I immediately buy another one." — as
A colorful all-in-one pan
Available in eight colors.
Promising review
: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for 2 months, I can honestly say that it is amazing!
It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products
to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" — Johnny O
An embroidered duvet cover
Available in sizes Twin–King and in 11 colors.
Promising review
: "Absolutely beautiful! I got the terracotta color, and it's very pretty. The fabric is soft, and it's very easy to use, and the zipper is well-hidden. Extremely satisfied!!!!" — Dawn Lynn
A pair of pain-free teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days
. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste
, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10
and I am definitely planning on buying more." — Roy Joseph
A pair of flossing toothbrushes
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"I've been using Dr. Plotka's toothbrushes for awhile now, and I can't emphasize enough how good these are. These, hands down, are the best I've ever used.
The bristles are very thin so you are actually flossing as you brush. Because the bristles are as thin as they are, I just assumed they'd wear out super fast, but I was wrong. The statement 'naturally eliminates 99.9% of bacteria' hooked me, and I'm glad I took a chance. The bristles are soft — but with a punch. I'm having to use less effort getting my teeth clean because the thin bristles get right in between my teeth. I definitely highly recommend this product."
—Lisa Stepanski
A cup caddy for the couch
Promising review
: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch.
I would buy again." — Nicci
A collagen coating hair protein treatment
Bek O' Connell,
Bek O' Connell
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as a dupe for Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use
. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." — Carly S. Whitson
A pair of satin pillowcases
Available in two sizes, packs of one or two, and in 24 colors/patterns.
Promising review
: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case). They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed
, I plan to buy other products from this brand." — Cathy H.
A lash-lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E Miller
A Simple Modern tumbler
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either. Available in two sizes and 38 colors). Also available in a style without the handle
! Promising review
: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley!
I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder, and my Stanley really didn’t
. Love this cup!" — Amazon customer
An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler
This comes with two seat fillers.Promising review:
"I bought this product because I saw it on Shark Tank
. I was a little skeptical at first so I installed it and tried dropping my car keys into the seat gap and surely enough they wouldn't fall in. I tried dropping them from every position; in front of the seat buckle, behind the seat buckle, in the middle of the seat gap, you name it, and no matter where I put my keys, they just wouldn't fall through. This product should be in every car! I'm so impressed by this product I've bought additional Drop Stops for every member of my immediate family.
" — Amazon customer
L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water hair smoothing treatment
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair.
I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this!
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
A grooming glove
Promising review:
"I was pretty skeptical of this goofy looking glove. But I saw it in an article of '21 Things You Must Have for Your Cat' and figured, what the heck. My big Maine Coone freaking loves this thing. It is mess free. My favorite thing about it is all of the fur comes off in one piece.
It's not messy. And this is half the price than the ones you see at the store in the 'As seen on TV' section. Gonna make it a lot easier to brush my fluffy cat every day." — Breeze
And a fur-eliminating rubber broom
Promising review
: "After 14 years together, I finally let my husband convince me to get an indoor dog. He's a 60-pounder now and sheds so flipping much. My mother-in-law bought this for me and I was so skeptical, I didn't use it for about a month. Once I did, I have been amazed at how much this thing picks up even after sweeping with a regular broom, I couldn't STOP using it!
The size is able to reach further under chairs, tables, and couches than I could with a broom and reaches places my vacuum can't. It picks up SO MUCH dog hair, I use it twice a day to keep my floors clean. I have even used this behind my bedroom dresser to reach YEARS worth of built-up dust that hadn't been touched." —Tina
A Tony Moly black head scrub stick
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A leave-in conditioner for little ones with curly hair
Promising review
: "This leave-in conditioner has been amazing not only for my 18 month old's curls, but my hair as well! It smells amazing, is very hydrating, and is well worth all of the hype it gets!
I have seen a few negative reviews about alcohol being a main ingredient, but the agent being used is Ceteral alcohol and this is actually a HYDRATING agent that's used in a lot of beauty products. People see the word alcohol and immediately assume it is drying, BUT the chemical composition of this specific alcohol is great for hair that needs more moisture! I just felt the need to write this review because I have looked for a great hair detangler/leave-in for so long (and have even used luxury products) and this one has been our favorite by far.
" —Taylor Rose
A six-pack of K-Cup cleaning pods
Promising review:
"OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." — Mads0421
A tub of Juno & Co.'s cleansing balm
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok, and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off, but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
A bottle of dog spot repair for grass
Promising review:
“We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. Works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
A bottle of COSRX snail mucin essence
Promising review
: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING
. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff.
Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." — JH
A blackhead-removing toy
Promising review
: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic
. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." — Danika Hill
A flexible universal tablet stand
Tablift
is a small business created by Scott Blevins after he had trouble finding a tablet stand for his bed. This is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and most other tablets (but you may have to remove the case in some cases).Promising review
: "I literally have never reviewed a product I've bought on Amazon before. This product, however, is worth the time.
Works perfectly for my iPad while laying in bed. We are part of the tiny house community, this leaves few options for most stands. I do not have anyplace to clip a stand, and forget about floor space for the larger ones. This suited my needs perfectly! It also has several spots for different view in angles. Last but not least, it folds up to a very manageable size!" — Tara M. Riley
A 48-pack of Miracle-Gro spikes
Promising review:
"I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violet plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking.
I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." — Elizabeth
A decorative cat towel
Available in 28 designs.
Promising review
: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties!
Great purchase!" — Crystal
A Subtl Beauty 5-in-1 makeup starter stack
Subtle Beauty,
Subtle Beauty
Each stack comes with a lid and an applicator, and you can add as many products you'd like to achieve your desired makeup look. If you don't know where to start, you can take their quiz
to help you build your dream stack.Subtl Beauty
is a small business that creates travel-friendly, customizable makeup stacks perfect for beauty enthusiasts on the go. They also have a wide and inclusive shade range.
A magnetic meal planner
The notepad — from woman-owned small biz Bloom Daily Planners
— has your meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off
and take with you on the other side. Promising review
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps!
I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store
, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.
A HyperChiller beverage cooler
The dishwasher-safe container can also be used to cool chill tea, juice, wine, or whatever else you feel like drinking. No water comes into contact with your beverage, so you don't have to worry about dilution, either.Promising review
: "I am an avid (i.e. daily) iced coffee drinker, but I have been extremely hesitant to make my own iced coffee at home because I didn’t want the bitter flavor from two-day old coffee or the watered-down nature of just adding ice to coffee. Thanks to the HyperChiller, I have now found a solution!!! The HyperChiller worked like a CHARM today!!! I was able to create my own iced coffee directly from my coffee maker in the comfort of my own home. I guarantee this item will be used frequently!
Great job!" — Chelsea
A pair of protective heel caps
Available in sizes XXS–M.
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J. L. Dossey
An easily washable drip catcher
TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy,
TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy
Two Lilacs Studio
is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon run by Jacy Stratton. Available in four sizes and six colors.Promising review:
"LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina
A crewneck with built-in bra
Klassy Network,
Klassy Network
Klassy Network
is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras
if you need/want. Available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors.Promising review
: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect 10/10 would recommend" — Heather K.
An internet-famous universal cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING
...nail polish remover
, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray
, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!
" — Savannah Martin
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review:
"So glad that I came across these. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly.
I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl
An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard
Available in five styles.
Promising review:
"Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity
. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." — Captainflapjax
A pair of prism spectacles
Promising review:
"I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana.
My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." — Michael Boyd
A scalp care brush and massager
Promising review
: "I’ve had a dry, flaking scalp for about a year now (pretty much started when I was pregnant and hadn’t gone away). I got this, and HOLY MOLY my flakes are gone!
It’s made out of a silicone-type material and the little 'bristles' are flexible but still get the job done. I can literally brush my hair with shampoo in and it doesn’t get tangled. It’s amazing. Not only do I have zero flakes now, I feel like using this does a way better job at working the shampoo in and getting your hair and scalp really clean.
I have super thick hair and no matter how much shampoo I use or how long I scrub my hair, I felt like the back, underneath part of my hair would sometimes stay dirty. This brush gets all that." —Meg R
A set of two sheet keeper bands
SheetKeeper
is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles. Available in sizes twin—California king.Promising review:
"Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1
An OG Tamagotchi
Available in 45 styles.
Promising review
: "So nostalgic!! It's exactly the same as I remember from my childhood! My daughter LOVED this Christmas gift! It's a little loud when you're in 'play' mode, but aside from that, we're pretty obsessed." — Brittany
A veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.Promising review:
"This is the best of its kind. It cuts great and is very sturdy — I had been using a lesser model. I even cubed chicken breasts today plus cauliflower, onions, and more. I was a chef for 30 years and I love this so much I had to review straight away!
" — david fasnacht
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams, for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review
: "It’s been four months since ordering this, and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet, and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly, and in the morning, I feel like my lips are dry again
. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning
. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this into my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" — Angela
A pair of stylish teardrop earrings
Available in 11 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size.
Promising review:
"These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
A desktop punching bag
It comes with both a clamp and an extra-strong suction cup so you can decide how to best attach it to your desk.Promising review
: "It's easy, works well, and I think my desk will fall apart before the punching bag does." — Leah C.