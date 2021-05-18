25 Things You Need If You Love Working Out At Home

Working up a sweat at home has so many perks. You don’t have to worry about paying for a gym membership or sharing a crowded machine. You can master your moves in private. You can even exercise in your pajamas, for all anyone cares.
If you’re looking to upgrade your indoor exercise sessions, we have you covered. From nonslip yoga mats to punching bag sets, here are pieces of equipment that could be great for your home fitness routine.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A colorful and sturdy yoga mat
2
A pair of fitness gloves
3
A desk-friendly elliptical
4
A pair of core sliders
5
A resistance bands set
6
A punching bag set
7
A motivational water bottle
8
A set of pushup bars
9
A compact, foldable treadmill
10
A Kettle Gryp
11
An adjustable stepping machine
12
A pack of exercise cards
13
A balance ball trainer
14
An interactive plank board
15
A wall mount
16
A workout-friendly crop tee
17
A stationary bike
18
A Pilates ring
19
A strength training device
20
A sturdy foam roller
21
A roll of athletic tape
22
A matching sports bra and leggings set
23
A Core Max 2.0
24
An exercise ball
25
And a speed jump rope