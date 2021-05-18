HuffPost Finds

25 Things You Need If You Love Working Out At Home

Fitness gloves, stationary bikes and more great products that can help you exercise indoors.
By Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Working up a sweat at home has so many perks. You don’t have to worry about paying for a gym membership or sharing a crowded machine. You can master your moves in private. You can even exercise in your pajamas, for all anyone cares.

If you’re looking to upgrade your indoor exercise sessions, we have you covered. From nonslip yoga mats to punching bag sets, here are pieces of equipment that could be great for your home fitness routine.

A colorful and sturdy yoga mat
Amazon
Take your practice to the next level with this mat, which is made with a nonslip material and will help you stay in your poses.

Promising review: "I've always had problems with various mats. It has been a goldilocks problem. Either it is too thin and my knees hurt from too much contact on hard floors or it is too thick and don't make good contact for standing poses or I feel 'caught' in the mat as I'm doing flow. The 5-mm thickness is just right. It provides enough padding to save my knees or even my hands in downward dog but not too much to inhibit my practice. After six uses I can say I highly recommend this mat." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.58+ (available in 33 designs).
A pair of fitness gloves
Powerhandz
These gloves from Powerhandz, a Dallas-based company focused on athletic training and rehabilitation products, will help protect your hands from blisters and calluses when you do weightlifting circuits. Powerhandz, co-founded by entrepreneurs Danyel Surrency Jones and Darnell Jones, aims to help fitness enthusiasts improve their workouts.

Promising review: "I've had my gloves for four months now. They offer a superior fit, help protect my hands while working out whether I'm doing pull-ups, intense dumbbells or kettle bells training sessions. If you're working out, it is time to invest in some Powerfit Training Gloves." — Powerhandz Customer

Get them from Powerhandz for $39.99 (available in sizes S-XXXL).
A desk-friendly elliptical
Amazon
Slide your feet in and pedal away with eight resistance levels while you watch TV, write emails and hop on Zoom meetings.

Promising review: "I’ve been working remotely and spending more time than I like on the sofa. With the Cubi Jr, I pedal constantly while working and watching TV, and feel my legs, thighs, buttocks and ankles are at least being active.I pedal anytime I sit because you don’t realize you’re pedaling." — Marion

Get it from Amazon for $249+ (available in three colors).
A pair of core sliders
Amazon
Your abdominal muscles will be on fire after using these helpers for planks, pushups and mountain climbers.

Promising review: "These gliding disc core sliders have been working out great! They are definitely taking my workouts to a new level and making me use my core like never before! You can definitely feel the burn while working out with them and target muscles that don’t normally get as much attention!" — Coleen

Get them from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in five colors).
A resistance bands set
Amazon
These bands come in five resistance levels (X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy) if you're looking for a challenge while you're lunging or squatting.

Promising review: "These are a nice add-on to my exercise routine. I primarily use the black and red bands which are the most resistance. The two lightest bands offer almost no resistance at all. I use these bands during my squats and lunges, but I love using them to exercise while doing other things like house cleaning. Basically anything I'm doing now can become an exercise once I add a couple bands." — Heph N.

Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.49.
A punching bag set
Amazon
Create your own Rocky-inspired setup with this kit that'll work your upper body.

Promising review: "This is great for stress relief and I get a good cardio workout. I don’t think heavy hitters would get a good workout from this, however my husband did punch it will all his might and the bag did not fly off, so that’s good. I’m going to try using it as a target during my cardio boxing classes instead of just punching the air." — KB

Get it from Amazon for $53.75.
A motivational water bottle
Amazon
With time markers and words of encouragement, you'll stay hydrated with this water bottle throughout workouts.

Promising review: "Even if you don't get through a gallon a day, chances are you will drink significantly more than you usually do. Do yourself a favor and get this huge bottle. You won't be disappointed." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.96+ (available in 23 colors).
A set of pushup bars
Amazon
Each handle gives you a solid grip and rotates as you go down, so you're not slipping and sliding during reps.

Promising review: "The first time I used them, I felt burn (the good kind) in the back/neck area. I looked up a diagram of musculature online, and it corresponded precisely with the trapezius muscles. I know that a product can't cure lazy, but knowing that I'm doing pushups the right way and being able to feel the results makes me want to do more pushups." — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $28.99.
A compact, foldable treadmill
Amazon
Run with the riser up or switch it down if you want to walk. It also doesn't make a lot of noise, so your neighbors won't hear every step you take.

Promising review: "This treadmill is awesome! I have a standing desk and while standing is great, I just am not finding the time or motivation to go out and exercise lately. This treadmill works great under my desk, and when I'm not working my wife can raise my desk a bit higher, put the arm up and she can run on it at high speed (arm down it goes from 0.1 to 4 mph, with the arm up it goes from 0.1 to 12 mph). I teach online classes from my desk and I walk at 1.7 mph while teaching." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in seven colors).
A Kettle Gryp
Amazon
Sweaty hands? No problem. Place this around a dumbbell, close it up and you're good to start exercising.

Promising review: "Love this for my home gym. Dumbbells are expensive and kettlebells are even more expensive, so I was intrigued when I saw this attachment. It's hard plastic and feels good in the hands, it's what I expected. I use this grip to do kettlebell swings, squats, Romanian and straight-leg deadlifts and other basic exercises. Happy with my purchase and glad I can use the dumbbells I already have." — Lauren J.

Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
An adjustable stepping machine
Amazon
This machine is compact and will help you get a good sweat.

Promising review: "I just received my stepper and it's super easy to assemble and it's sturdy. I tested it out and I am super excited for my first workout. This is the perfect machine, while we stay at home we can still work out and stay healthy." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $51.31.
A pack of exercise cards
Amazon
If you're debating about whether to work your core, arms or back, let these cards determine your next sweat session.

Promising review: "These cards are amazing. I love that I can schedule my workout week sensibly and safely, I really appreciate the tips on the backs of the cards! The HIIT and Core cards are such a nice bonus, too! My favorite part of this item is that I can do my workout at my pace without any annoying outdated music or chatting from a trainer, like you'd find on a DVD." — Lori McCarthy

Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three volumes).
A balance ball trainer
Amazon
Do planks, pushups, squats and lunges on this piece of equipment, which basically fits anywhere indoors.

Promising review: "I recently went to a couple classes at my local gym and the instructor let us use these exercise balls. I couldn’t believe how sore I was the next day! It was a good sore! I was hooked and immediately started searching for one on Amazon to have in my own home. This one seemed like a good price point and I liked that it also came with the resistance bands. I’ve used this exercise ball for the past several days in a row now and I have to say, I love it!" — Kayla

Get it from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in five colors).
An interactive plank board
Amazon
Hit key muscles and boost your balance abilities while you play games on your phone or smart TV.

Promising review: "I love it! The design is clean and simple. The games are basic, but still keep me in a plank longer than normal. I like the workout part, basically 30-second intervals of different exercises, you pick how many 30-second segments you want to do at a time. There is a daily challenge too. I would be bored to tears after one 40-second regular plank, I do over six minutes plus at each session on this and you really feel it strengthening your core." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $119.
A wall mount
Amazon
Keep foam rollers, yoga mats, resistance bands and other exercise equipment off the floor with this compact storage solution.

Promising review: "I love this! It was the perfect addition to my home gym and saves me precious floor space. I have loaded this thing up to the brim. I have my 4-foot foam roller, my *two* yoga mats, knee support mat, my stretching ropes and my resistance bands on this thing and it could probably handle more weight if I hadn't run out of room." — Holly Holcomb

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
A workout-friendly crop tee
Girlfriend Collective
It'll be the top you'll always wear for everything, from barre to kickboxing, because it's comfortable and breathable.

Promising review: "I love the color, it's a really pretty green to transition through all seasons. The sleeve length is just right and the cropped cut pairs great with high-rise leggings. The fit is slightly smaller than other Girlfriend tees, not tight, but less flowy. Still, a great tee for exercise and casual wearing!" —Girlfriend Collective Customer

Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $32 (available in women's sizes XXS-6XL and five colors).
A stationary bike
Amazon
With comfy seating, adjustable resistance, a multifunctional display and a space-saving design, you'll have a great ride indoors.

Promising review: "This bike is easy to assemble, which works out good for a person like me who is not very patient. I like the color too, it sort of adds an accent in my house with this black and red color, but it is not too big to take too much space in the house (that was my worry before we assembled it)." — Elaine

Get it from Amazon for $246.49+ (available in two colors).
A Pilates ring
Amazon
You can strengthen your abs and biceps at the same time with squeezing and rotating movements.

Promising review: "In particular I like ProBody Pilate's Ring. The foam and padding are comfortable and there are no signs of early wear and tear yet. It doesn't make any weird squeaking, creaking or crackling noises and it feels sturdy. The resistance isn't comparable to a weighted piece of equipment but, compared to a metal product, the fiberglass ring still provides an ample workout, especially for a beginner like myself." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in five colors).
A strength training device
Amazon
This small gadget, which syncs with the free Activ5 Trainer App, targets upper and lower body muscles with low-impact isometric movements.

Promising review: "I received my Activ5 a few weeks ago and I have been using it regularly at work, home and when traveling. I try to make it in to the gym at least two to three times per week, but this is a great supplemental way to get a quick workout in when I can't get to the gym. The games are entertaining and the workouts are approachable but challenging. It's working out muscle groups I have neglected before!" — Dan B.

Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
A sturdy foam roller
Amazon
This foam roller has triple grid massage zones that'll get to work on all sore areas, so you can enjoy your post-workout recovery time.

Promising review: "Nothing has been helping. From running to walking uphill both ways to work (yes, this is possible) to wearing heels all day, my calves were tight. Nothing has been working. This roller was a godsend. I actually have more mobility after using it than traditional stretching, and I think there was a knot in each calf that it worked out. This is a must-have." — Raven

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three colors).
A roll of athletic tape
Amazon
Sore muscles can be a pain — literally — after a strenuous workout, but this tape can help with the recovery process. Wrap it around sore ankles, fingers and wrists.

Promising review: "My husband has played sports his entire life and as a result, has a lot of muscle damage which can affect his day to day life as an adult. The wraps from physical therapy just don't cut it! They are sticky and fall apart after a few hours so we gave this tape a try. He loved it. He said he felt so supported, it wasn't sticky and he could wrap the tape many different ways to find his perfect comfort level." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
A matching sports bra and leggings set
Amazon
This coordinating set will make dressing for stationary biking, high-intensity interval training and basically every other workout so easy.

Promising review: "Wow this is my new favorite workout set!! It’s stretchy but is also form fitting and flattering! The material is great quality and the leggings stay in place when you run! I’m going to order in every color!" — Alex Rinna

Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS-L and 12 colors).
A Core Max 2.0
Amazon
You can do crunches, pushups and multiple bodyweight movements with this compact device.

Promising review: "I've turned my dining room into a gym and this perfect size piece of equipment is the right size. First thing I liked is there is no assembly! It comes with a guide on different exercises you can do. I have already used it and I'm headed back down to use it again." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $53.98.
An exercise ball
Amazon
Hit all those ab muscles and work up a sweat while you binge-watch your favorite shows or movies.

Promising review: "I have a hard time doing sit-ups on the floor because it hurts my tailbone so I ordered this. I now use it for not only sit-ups, but also back extensions and since I don’t have a weight bench I use it for other exercises like dumbbell chest presses. I also got a workout airing it up the first time, haha." — Kim

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
And a speed jump rope
Amazon
Improve your double unders and get a killer cardio workout in your bedroom or living room.

Promising review: "I purchased this rope being new to CrossFit style workouts and looking to improve on my single under skills with the hopes of working up to double unders. I'm no expert (have not picked up a jump rope since elementary school), but I love having a rope at home to practice with that I can size to my needs. This feels like a quality product and I prefer it to the ones available at my gym." — Tiffany

Get it from Amazon for $15.45 (available in nine colors).

