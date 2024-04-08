ShoppingBeautyFoodhome

You'll Definitely Wanna Repurchase These 32 Products

The moment you taste Mike's Hot Honey you'll instantly wanna buy it again. Reviewers are obsessed — one said their tongue "yearns" for this stuff.
Jordan Grigsby
Kojic acid brightening soap, a windshield visibility treatment and migraine patches
Kojic acid brightening soap, a windshield visibility treatment and migraine patches

Popular items from this list:

1
An O'Keeffe's Lip Repair sleeping mask
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." — Anna C. Adams
$9.99 at Amazon
2
An odor-eliminating dog shampoo
Promising reviews: "Bye bye bad odor, bye bye dry itchy skin. It leaves them super soft, shiny, and smelling fresh. My dogs have very sensitive skin and this has been incredibly great for them. Will definitely buy again." — Amazon customer

"Love this product and how clean it gets my dogs. They smell so good for days after using. This is our fourth time buying this shampoo and we don't plan on switching. Highly recommend." — Wendy Zeng
$9.99 at Amazon
3
A Wet n Wild dewy foundation
Available in 16 shades.

Promising reviews: "Best foundation on the market for its price! I do makeup ALL the time! I do it for stage shows and just for fun. I LOVE this foundation! I have dry skin and the dewiness really helps with that. I use a dry Beauty Blender when I apply it. I don’t always set my foundation but if I do, I just use a translucent powder. BUY IT! WORTH IT!" — Joshua Ricker

"Discovered this foundation after an influencer compared it to very high-end products. This product delivers. High end results without the price. Does what it says. Sheer and light, yet has excellent coverage. Moist, not greasy. (I do use a foundation brush to apply) Lasts. True skin color. Find your match and save a ton of money!" — JC
$5.47 at Amazon
4
A bottle of seriously yummy Mike's Hot Honey
Promising reviews: "Oh Michael, what can be said about your most hot of honeys that has yet to be said? My tongue yearns for the sweet burn, as my mouth opens almost on its own in anticipation for this honey. I've spent days, nay, weeks obsessing over the feeling of the honey, drizzling into my mouth and down my chin, as I try so desperately to lap up every last drop of this sweet, spicy, and undoubtedly succulent honey. The honey has nearly consumed my entire life as I cannot prepare a dish without looking into the pantry longingly, wondering if this honey will improve yet another unexpected food item (it always does) and bring me endless joy and satisfaction. I have nary a doubt that if you, a fellow consumer, purchase this tantalizing, appetizing, incredibly satisfying honey, you will NOT regret it. Please, I beg of you, do yourself a favor and put this on every food item you shove down your gullet for the rest of your life. Sincerely, Michelle Hot Honey." — yeehaw dandy
$13.49 at Amazon
5
A bleach-free weekly shower spray
Promising reviews:"I got this product about three months ago and haven’t had to scrub my shower since! I just use this every week and rinse it off. It’s life changing!!" — Linds

"I hardly ever leave a review but this stuff is amazing. I regretted getting glass shower doors until I got this stuff. Sprayed it on and waited overnight. All I had to do was spray the glass down and it looked the same as the day it was installed. All of the soap scum was completely gone without scrubbing. Will be buying again." — Rebecca Hash

$20.98 at Amazon
6
A Truly Beauty boob polish made of an acai and retinol
Promising review: "I was super skeptical of all these pretty beauty products when they popped up on my FYP, but I figured I'd give a few a try and BOY am I glad that I did. The polish smells amazing, and it's such a nice little way to indulge in some self care in the morning before work, after a long day, or whenever you need. The texture of the polish is super smooth, and the color is really pretty. I don't use it every day, but when I use it more often I definitely notice a difference. My skin is softer, boobs are perkier, and honestly the 'tightening' and 'perking' effect does kind of make them look bigger. They're certainly looking and feeling their best! Would absolutely buy again. I just ordered my second jar because I was running out!" — Melissa R.
$32 at Ulta
7
A travel-size spray-before-you-go mist
Promising review: "I like this spray. It smells really good and is small but great to put in your purse in case you go into someone house and use there bathroom and don't want to leave a smell. I love this brand so much I went online and got a bigger bottle. I would highly recommend it because it really works great." — kiarakewna
$6.75 at Amazon
8
An earwax removal kit
Promising review: "I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals." — Negesti Kaudo, BuzzFeed

"I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" — RnG
$8.12 at Amazon
9
A pore-minimizing makeup primer
Promising reviews: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" — Ryan Brooks

"I have extremely sensitive, acne prone skin. I realized the makeup I was previously using was breaking me out so I threw it away and purchased this primer with a powder foundation from another brand. THIS PRIMER THOUGH!! I hated the powder foundation I purchased and got rid of that too, but this stays. I use this as my foundation now! It comes out green but blends into your face quickly. It covers my redness and uneven skin tone, but my freckles can still be seen. It makes my face look almost flawless, hydrated and clear. This blew me away. I've already been suggesting it to friends and I will continue to buy this over and over again." — Lucy
$15.99 at Amazon
10
A TikTok-famous universal cleaning scrub
Promising reviews: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!! Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" — Gabriela Portillo Solorio

"I used it to clean a very dirty neglected bathroom sink and it worked great. Probably one of the best cleaners I have ever used. I will buy it again for tough jobs." — J–Utah
$5.29 at Amazon
11
Two bars of a Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." — BATHUSI LOBAKA

"This soap has my skin looking so much healthier and brighter and the smell is amazing. I am definitely buying this again.10/10 recommend." — alyssa
$14.99 at Amazon
12
A pack of four migraine/headache patches
I had COVID a few weeks ago and because I'm, like, a fake adult (like I still drink Capri-Suns, the fact that I'm an actual adult is wild), I of course had basically NOTHING in my med cabinet except Band-Aids and things to use when I get hurt cuz I get hurt more than I get sick. So I called my mom and she brought me more testing kits, soup, ginger ale...mom stuff. But I was still in pain and forgot to ask her for actual medicine. Luckily, my cousin lives in my apartment complex and she brought over a little sick care package — tea, more soup, Body Armor drinks, Tylenol, and these little miracles. The migraines were making me SO nauseous and I couldn't sleep, so I slapped one of these on my forehead and OMG, the literal instant relief was wild.It has a slight menthol-y smell combined with some sort of magic, and a cooling effect that helped make my head stop throbbing so I could sleep (yes, I slept with them on). I love these so much and I will never be without them again. These were my quarantine MVP.
$4.99 at Amazon
13
A soothing nasal gel
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
$3.62 at Amazon
14
A jar of sweet-smelling firming body cream
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-size lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." — Elizabeth
$22 at Amazon
15
A two-pack of Downy wrinkle release spray
Promising review: "So many mornings where I have things I want to wear, but don’t have time to iron…no more! Tried this for the first time today and within seconds the wrinkles started to disappear. Would definitely recommend and will be buying again. I recommend giving yourself a little time to let the shirt or whatever you’re spraying dry. You could maybe even do it the night before but if you don’t mind a little dampness, it dries pretty quick. Great product!" —Tosha
$9.88 at Amazon
16
A Tower 28 tinted sunscreen and foundation
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small biz that creates vegan and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types. Available in 14 shades.

Promising reviews: "Wore this everyday at the beach in Florida and didn’t get burned at all! Super impressed." — Mads

"I gave it to my sister as a gift and the color was accurate (not ashy like some other products tend to make their darker shades). No burning and, when you put makeup on top of it, it looks just as neat." — Sher
$32 at Amazon
17
A roll of boob tape that can lift and conceal
Promising review: "As someone with large boobs, I’ve always struggled with strapless bras and basically accepted that I’d never be able to wear backless clothing. Growing up, I used those little sticky bras (the ones that look like chicken cutlets, you know the ones) but now, they just don’t provide enough coverage or support for 36G boobs. For an upcoming wedding, I got a beautiful jumpsuit with an open-ish back and was determined to find something to hold my boobs up/in. Tried this boob tape and watched a couple of YouTube how-to videos and my life has been changed!!!Worked super well and held up perfectly for 8–9 hours in the LA summer heat (+ after party sweat). Was also not painful at all to remove at the end of the night. Highly recommend this boob tape for your backless top needs!!!" — k
$14.95 at Amazon
18
A windshield treatment to help improve driving visibility in the rain
Promising review: "I had a cheap, untempered windshield that was awful in the rain. A friend of mine from college recommended Rain-X and I was shocked at the difference. I applied it with a soft rag and sat there wondering if it was even on properly. I trusted the system and then later that night took my car out for a drive; it rained while I was out and the difference was instantly noticeable. Before, when using my wipers, streaks would obscure my view so much that any lights would make driving in the rain hard. Now, the droplets don't smear and smaller ones sometimes just roll off. It's pretty great." — Alison J. Gong
$7.04 at Amazon
19
A bottle of Lillie's of Charleston mustard barbecue sauce
Lillie's of Charleston is a Black- and family-owned small biz based in South Carolina that bottles and sells their award-winning sauces and spice mixes inspired by Sunday dinners at Aunt Lillie's house. Available in hot or mild.

Promising reviews: "Delectable. Someone bought this for us as a gift a few months ago. I used it for the first time as a rub on some chicken drumsticks and everyone LOVED it. So I used it a few more times to keep some drumsticks in the fridge as a staple. We ran out so fast so I HAD to buy another one." — Charisma

"This is THE BEST BBQ sauce I've ever tasted. Warning: If you don't like spicy, you won't like this! But I LOVE THIS AND GIVE 100,000/10 stars! It's smoky, it's spicy, it's sweet. I add this stuff to literally everything. Sandwiches, Persian food, pizza, pasta, you name it, it's good!" —T.Krug
$11.62 at Amazon
20
A pack of 10 Sweat Block wipes
This stuff is really STRONG so make sure you do a spot test first — especially if you have sensitive skin.

Promising review: "Cannot recommend enough!!! If you suffer from excessive sweat like I do, this stuff is a lifesaver!! I've always had a problem with underarm sweat and I've tried every kind of antiperspirant available and nothing worked. I finally saw this on BuzzFeed and decided to give it a try. I can't believe I've suffered this long without this product. I showered at night, dabbed the wipe on, took another shower in the morning and it's been almost three days now and almost no sweat! It did itch a little but nothing unbearable and I can deal with that for the payoff!!!" — Kathy
$19.99 at Amazon
21
An under-eye brightener
Available in two shades.

Promising review: "Anyone with dark under eye probs like myself need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca, but this one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hues in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well, it's very creamy, and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months — a little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" — Caitlin Newcomb
$6 at Amazon
22
A reviewer-beloved Javy cold brew concentrate
Available in five flavors.

Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok, specifically for making iced coffees this summer. I am not going to lie, I was dubious as I love my coffee SUPER STRONG and most other coffee concentrates simply fall short. Many have a terrible, bitter burned flavor and just don't deliver the high impact caffeine that I crave. I am in shock at the quality that this coffee concentrate has! I mixed just one teaspoon (it was getting late and I wanted to get some sleep that evening) with two pumps of my white chocolate syrup, ice, and milk. OMG!! It was amazing. I will be keeping it on hand for iced coffee permanently!" — natalie kehew
$24.87 at Amazon
23
A pack of 40 acne patches
Promising review: "YES! TikTok made me buy them and they 100% do what they should. I just pop them on before bed and by morning the blemish is ready to go. Will be ordering more." — Sky k.
$7.64 at Amazon
24
A deodorizing stain remover
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express cleaners. Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that specializes in biodegradable cleaning products. Available in two sizes and three scents.

Promising review: "I never write reviews but I had to with this product because it’s literally life changing! I have tried several carpet cleaning solutions. I have a puppy whom I did not train properly due to some life circumstances that made it very hard for me at the time. Now, I am paying the price by having to shampoo my carpets weekly. It’s only in my hallway upstairs and just takes a bit longer than vacuuming, but I have felt I’m wasting my time with the other enzymatic cleaners I have used. They barely make the smell more bearable. This completely took the stench away and now it actually smells lovely in my hallway. I will be making sure this is on auto ship now." — Boymom 03
$19.99 at Amazon
25
A Burt's Bees after-sun soother
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" — Jessie Patterson
$11.84 at Amazon
26
A jar of chili onion crisp
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices. Available in an extra spicy version.

Promising review: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!" — Britt Ross, BuzzFeed
$11.99 at Amazon
27
A sulfites and tannins-reducer for wine
Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and drink up!

Promising review: "Life changing. I had stopped drinking red wine because I got the most awful headaches. These drops are amazing. They don't change the flavor of the wine and my negative reaction to the wine itself has gone away. They won't stop you from having a hangover if you drink too much wine but if you find yourself reacting to red wine in general, they really work." — MichelleMcC
$13.99 at Amazon
28
Apack of 16 liquid IV electrolyte drink mixes
Reviewers also use it to hydrate after physical activities like hiking. Available in 17 flavors.

I know it seems like this stuff would have fairy dust sprinkled in it, but it actually contains vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12, and vitamin C and claims to enhance rapid absorption of water and key ingredients into the bloodstream. You can learn more about when and how to use electrolyte drinks here.

Okay sooooo, I swear by these. I love wine, wine is good to me, but liquor — yikes. My body stopped being down with alcohol years ago and my hangovers are all day things BUT I'm still in my *single, no kids, living my best life, party, you're only young once* era so every now and then I do enjoy a night out with drinks flowing. I bought these after writing about them a bunch because I was going to an all-inclusive resort in Dominican Republic. I swear, these saved my life. I can smell liquor and be hungover but I didn't get a single freakin' hangover while on vacation because I drank these. I usually drink it before I have alcohol but if I forget and drink it after, that works too! This past Christmas Eve, one of my cousins had a surprise wedding at our family brunch andddd we turned all the way up. IDK how many mezcal shots I took but there are pictures of me asleep sitting at the dining room table so, ya know, I was buzzed. I took an Uber home, drank one of these, and went to bed. Christmas day my family group chat was full of everyone saying they were hungover but guess who wasn't. I was able to still get up that morning and finish my gift wrapping like it was nothing. IDK what witchcraft this contains but I'm all for it — Coven was my favorite American Horror Story season andddd I'm pretty sure Fiona Goode made this. Buy it, I'm never without it. It is NOT the greatest taste ever but if you take shots you can't complain about this — honestly, you've tasted worst. Plus, it's so worth it. I feel 21 again with no hangovers, ever.
$23.74 at Amazon
29
An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.

Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" — Myshel Cagle
$17.69 at Amazon
30
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier
FryAway is a Latine woman-owned small biz founded by Laura Lady, who specializes in planet-friendly ways to dispose of oil.

Promising review: "Quite impressive. After making some fries, we added a packet to the hot oil and stirred a few times. Maybe 10 minutes later, we checked the pan, and the oil had solidified. Using a wood spoon, we easily removed the solid and put it in the trash. I will always make sure to keep a pack of FryAway in our pantry. Highly recommended." — Ryan O.
$9.99 at Amazon
31
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "Amazing transformation! Highly recommend! I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was transformed to curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head. Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$7.59 at Amazon
32
An eco-friendly hard water stain remover
Promising review: "This product deserves ALL the stars and praise! This stuff is seriously amazing. I have tried every product imaginable to clean the hard water stains off of my glass shower door with no luck at all. After about 10 minutes of gentle scrubbing (on about six years' worth of buildup), my shower door is crystal clear and looks brand new! I cannot tell you how amazed I was! I will absolutely buy this again and highly recommend it!" — Kaitlin
$14.99 at Amazon
