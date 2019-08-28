The third Democratic debate will likely be a one-night affair, bringing all the front-runners to the same stage for the first time.

In a significant shift from the previous debates, the field of candidates participating will likely be cut in half.

Per guidelines for the event published by ABC News, which is hosting the event with Univision, the debate would have stretched across two nights if more than 10 candidates had met the qualifications set by the Democratic National Committee.

But only 10 candidates qualified by the Aug. 28 deadline, which means ― unless ABC News suddenly reverses itself ― the candidates who will participate in the Sept. 12 event are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro

Those who failed to qualify include:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D)

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam (D)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.)

Hedge fund manager Tom Steyer (D)

Author Marianne Williamson

To earn a spot in the third debate, each presidential hopeful had to have more than 2% support in at least four national polls or in polls of early-voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. The candidates also must have raised funds from at least 130,000 individual donors and show that they have 400 unique donors from at least 20 different states.

Voters will finally have a chance to compare and contrast all the front-runners on the same stage at the same time. The two previous Democratic debates split up the large field over two-night events, neither of which featured Biden and Warren onstage together.