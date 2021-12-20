D.C. Third Graders Reportedly Told To Reenact Graphic Scenes From The Holocaust

“I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war or murder,” Berkowitz wrote.

He said the class met with the school’s mental health response team after the incident.

The staffer also allegedly made antisemitic comments during the exercise and urged the children not to tell anybody about the reenactment. When the kids asked why the Germans committed the atrocities, one parent said the staffer told them it was “because the Jews ruined Christmas.”

DCPS told CNN it was not an approved lesson plan and apologized to students and families who were subjected to it.

The district has launched an investigation into the incident.