Olympic Swimmer Is Interviewed About His Phenomenal ‘Third Leg’ And People Can't Cope

BBC sportscaster Clare Balding’s double-entendre at the Tokyo Olympics set social media alight on Wednesday.
Balding was interviewing British swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards about their victory in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay (with teammates James Guy and Duncan Scott) when she said:
Matt, you’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics, and you swam — honestly, your third leg was just phenomenal.
Balding was referring to Richards swimming third in the four-leg relay for the British team.
But the swimmers smirked:
As did plenty of people on Twitter:
