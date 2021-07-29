Olympic Swimmer Is Interviewed About His Phenomenal ‘Third Leg’ And People Can't Cope

BBC sportscaster Clare Balding’s double-entendre at the Tokyo Olympics set social media alight on Wednesday.

Balding was interviewing British swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards about their victory in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay (with teammates James Guy and Duncan Scott) when she said:

Matt, you’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics, and you swam — honestly, your third leg was just phenomenal.

Balding was referring to Richards swimming third in the four-leg relay for the British team.

But the swimmers smirked:

As did plenty of people on Twitter:

Laughing away at Claire Balding telling that swimmer he has a phenomenal third leg...😳#bbcolympics — Dave of Meadowbank (@DJay6000) July 28, 2021

Clare Balding just now on BBC One. "Your third leg was just phenomenal" 🧐 — Billy Edwards (@biiilyedwards) July 28, 2021

2 relay swimmers trying to keep a straight face when Clare Balding said “your third leg was just phenomenal” 🤣 #Olympics — Frankie Carrick (@FcjuniorFrankie) July 28, 2021

Properly enjoyed Tom Dean and Matthew Richards speaking to Clare this evening after that amazing relay final, Matt’s phenomenal third leg and Tom trying not to laugh at words third leg #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8hEfp9LTR6 — Melissa Johnson (@bella__mela) July 28, 2021

Choked on my coke when Claire balding said ‘that third leg was phenomenal’ — Ashleigh 🦕 (@ashfricklive) July 28, 2021