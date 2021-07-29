SPORTS

Olympic Swimmer Is Interviewed About His Phenomenal ‘Third Leg’ And People Can't Cope

BBC sportscaster Clare Balding's accidental double-entendre at the Tokyo Games deserves a gold medal of its own.

BBC sportscaster Clare Balding’s double-entendre at the Tokyo Olympics set social media alight on Wednesday.

Balding was interviewing British swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards about their victory in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay (with teammates James Guy and Duncan Scott) when she said:

Matt, you’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics, and you swam — honestly, your third leg was just phenomenal.

Balding was referring to Richards swimming third in the four-leg relay for the British team.

But the swimmers smirked:

As did plenty of people on Twitter:

