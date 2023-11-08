The leading GOP candidates in the 2024 presidential field — minus former President Donald Trump, who again declined to participate — are facing off Wednesday for their third debate of the primary season.
Just five Republicans made the cut for the Miami event, hosted by NBC News: former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
The debate, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time, is moderated by “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker and “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, alongside Salem Radio Network’s Hugh Hewitt.
Ron DeSantis Camp Says Federal Abortion Ban ‘Just Not Reality’
DeSantis’ campaign backed away from a federal abortion ban before Wednesday’s debate, following Republicans’ political losses in Tuesday’s elections. While his camp said the Florida Republican remained firmly against abortion, it added that DeSantis doesn’t believe a federal ban on abortion would pass muster in Congress.
"In the wake of the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court kicked a lot of that responsibility, that power, back to the states,” James Uthmeier, the governor’s campaign manager, told NBC News. “Gov. DeSantis recognizes that. And the idea that Congress is going to send some 15-week or 12-week bill to the Oval Office -- that’s just not reality."
Trump To Rally Voters Just Outside Miami
While his GOP rivals debate in Miami, Trump will hold a rally in nearby Hialeah at the same time. Supporters lined up outside the rally venue Wednesday afternoon, hours ahead of the 7 p.m. ET start time.
With this location choice, Trump is aiming to reach a crucial demographic in the Sunshine State: Hialeah has a large population of Cuban immigrants, and 95% of its residents identify as Latino or Hispanic.
Another Familiar Face Will Be Out In Force: Dark Brandon
The Biden-Harris campaign is installing about 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around Miami today before the debate.
The image, of Biden’s be-sunglassed face, was initially used by Republicans to mock the president. But the White House has reclaimed the image.
"To Republicans running to strip away abortion rights, gut social security and Medicare, and undermine our democracy: You better watch out, Jack,” the Biden campaign said in a statement to NBC News.
