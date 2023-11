The debate stage will have a whittled down number of candidates tonight. Just five have met the required thresholds to appear: Christie, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott.The candidates either had to poll at 4% or more in two national polls, or at 4% in one national poll and 4% in two state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. Candidates also needed a minimum of 70,000 individual donors, including at least 200 in at least 20 states or territories. There has also been a long-running pledge to support the eventual nominee (Trump has refused to sign).North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was on stage for the second debate in late September, did not quality. And former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out last month.Trump, the far-and-away front-runner, is still skipping the events.