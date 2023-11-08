What's Hot

LiveLast Update:

Third Republican Debate: Live Updates As 2024 Election Candidates Face Off

Five GOP presidential hopefuls are participating in Wednesday's event in Miami.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The leading GOP candidates in the 2024 presidential field — minus former President Donald Trump, who again declined to participate — are facing off Wednesday for their third debate of the primary season.

Just five Republicans made the cut for the Miami event, hosted by NBC News: former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The debate, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time, is moderated by “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker and “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, alongside Salem Radio Network’s Hugh Hewitt.

Follow along for live updates from the debate:

Nick Visser

Ron DeSantis Camp Says Federal Abortion Ban ‘Just Not Reality’

DeSantis’ campaign backed away from a federal abortion ban before Wednesday’s debate, following Republicans’ political losses in Tuesday’s elections. While his camp said the Florida Republican remained firmly against abortion, it added that DeSantis doesn’t believe a federal ban on abortion would pass muster in Congress.

"In the wake of the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court kicked a lot of that responsibility, that power, back to the states,” James Uthmeier, the governor’s campaign manager, told NBC News. “Gov. DeSantis recognizes that. And the idea that Congress is going to send some 15-week or 12-week bill to the Oval Office -- that’s just not reality."
Mollie Reilly

Getty Images

Trump To Rally Voters Just Outside Miami

While his GOP rivals debate in Miami, Trump will hold a rally in nearby Hialeah at the same time. Supporters lined up outside the rally venue Wednesday afternoon, hours ahead of the 7 p.m. ET start time.

With this location choice, Trump is aiming to reach a crucial demographic in the Sunshine State: Hialeah has a large population of Cuban immigrants, and 95% of its residents identify as Latino or Hispanic.
Nick Visser

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for DNC

Another Familiar Face Will Be Out In Force: Dark Brandon

The Biden-Harris campaign is installing about 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around Miami today before the debate.

The image, of Biden’s be-sunglassed face, was initially used by Republicans to mock the president. But the White House has reclaimed the image.

"To Republicans running to strip away abortion rights, gut social security and Medicare, and undermine our democracy: You better watch out, Jack,” the Biden campaign said in a statement to NBC News.
Nick Visser

Some Familiar Faces Will Be Missing Tonight

The debate stage will have a whittled down number of candidates tonight. Just five have met the required thresholds to appear: Christie, DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott.

The candidates either had to poll at 4% or more in two national polls, or at 4% in one national poll and 4% in two state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. Candidates also needed a minimum of 70,000 individual donors, including at least 200 in at least 20 states or territories. There has also been a long-running pledge to support the eventual nominee (Trump has refused to sign).

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was on stage for the second debate in late September, did not quality. And former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out last month.

Trump, the far-and-away front-runner, is still skipping the events.
Mollie Reilly

Getty Images

Stay Tuned For Updates From The GOP Debate

The Republican debate will air tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. You can follow along here for live updates in the lead up to and during the debate.
Mollie Reilly - Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot