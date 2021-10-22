Thirsty Brands Are Tweeting At Dionne Warwick Just So She Can Drag Them

Capitalism is sad funny.

Case in point, when singer Dionne Warwick tweeted to her 500,000-plus followers Wednesday that she specifically wanted brands to respond to her tweet …

Please reply to this twote if are a brand account. Even the mayonnaise companies. 🙄 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

… Many companies’ social media managers were more than happy to comply with the request…

If I paid for no ads, why am I seeing ads…? What part of the plot is that? https://t.co/y6FWLQ55FZ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

… Even though it quickly became clear that the legendary singer’s intentions were to trash most brands that responded to her.

Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine. https://t.co/0hEFGkJFEh — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Please send Cardi B a check for this. https://t.co/MZ3uVWamUX — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

I don’t even want to know what this is. https://t.co/oV6uRSg2Z5 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

But hey, visibility, right?

Right?

Warwick wasn’t entirely mean to everyone …

I still remember the Summer I couldn’t reach my grandchildren, nieces, and nephews due to your game. Love ya! https://t.co/x2t4pclShs — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

… Sometimes she just wanted to express a grievance …

This is wonderful. If breakfast ends at 11:00am, you need to honor customers up until 10:59am. This needs to be enforced, otherwise you’re lying. https://t.co/DDFt3LsKfE — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

…Other times she just wanted to pitch what we’re assuming is a brilliant idea …

Where is @tacobell? I have a sauce idea. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

And then there was a whole thing with mayonnaise.

What is in your tuna? https://t.co/wO2Xy0GDuz — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Please put this in writing. https://t.co/QsKaHaw5bG — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 21, 2021

Thank you for following up. 🥰 https://t.co/3myZshgXAd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 22, 2021

Which created some confusion.

So, in case you’re not familiar with the wondrous world that is Warwick’s Twitter account, here’s the skinny on her hatred toward a certain condiment.

Earlier this month, the “I Say a Little Prayer” singer was utterly repulsed by Hellmann’s tweet that recommended mayo in coffee.

For any confused individuals pic.twitter.com/cJy3Y3vjox — New Balenceaga (@iwantmalibu) October 8, 2021

Warwick was so displeased she blocked the company on Twitter for spreading such an idea.

To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won’t tolerate it. https://t.co/JbZUcHLjBc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021

The ban didn’t last too long, however, because Warwick unblocked Hellmann’s so they could respond to her tweet Wednesday — presumably just to toy with the company.

Yes. I unblocked you so that you could participate in the fun. Behave. https://t.co/nLys4oimg0 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

Or maybe not. On Friday, Warwick seemed to have a change of heart on Hellmann’s.

I see a lot of people making jokes at @Hellmanns expense. Apologize to that poor mayo jar right now. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 22, 2021

She even encouraged her followers to apologize to the company.

Anyone who writes a heartfelt apology to @Hellmanns and uses my Hash Tag #dionnewarwick will get a follow from me today! 🥰 Let’s make this right. https://t.co/W5veyCDHun — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 22, 2021

And when she says “heartfelt,” she means it. I know this for a fact ...

This is not heartfelt. I did not ask for backhanded apologies. https://t.co/yKL2RinlsN — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 22, 2021

But here’s just hoping KFC is not the next company to get blocked by Warwick.

I am going to relax. I hope you all have a wonderful day. Except @kfc. They know what they twoted to me. Bye! 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 21, 2021

… Due to its little dig about Warwick’s Psychic Friends Network infomercials, which aired heavily in the 1990s.

