HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you love experimenting in the kitchen or wonder if watching videos on social media counts as learning to cook, you’re going to want to know about this delicious deal.

Straight from the creators of the crowd-pleasing cooking videos, this 11-piece Tasty nonstick cookware set usually retails for $99. But for now and through the weekend, it’s on sale for just $49.50 at Walmart. The set has everything you need whether you’re moving into a new place or need to get a fresh cookware set on the cheap. The stunning color sets make us want to replace all of our existing pots and pans, especially the copper-colored set.

The set includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, an 11-inch griddle pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 4-quart deep cooker with a lid and helper handle, a 6-quart Dutch oven with a lid and a Tasty recipe booklet filled with sweet treats and dinner ideas so easy, even Instagram-learned chefs can whip up something delicious.

The cookware is made with high-quality aluminum that distributes heat for fast and even cooking on any cooking surface (including induction cooktops) and has nonstick coating free of PFOA (an ingredient found in the making of Teflon). That’s all to say, you can spend more time enjoying your meal and less time scraping it off the pan. Plus. the whole set is dishwasher friendly.

There are also a ton of other Tasty products on sale at Walmart right now if you need to stock a new kitchen, including a six-piece set of stackable glass mixing bowls for just $10 and a two pack of 12-cup muffin pans for just $9. All you’re missing is the kitchen sink.