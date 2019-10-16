HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75” Class 4K HDR Smart TV is on sale.

One of the best things to do this time of year is curl up on the couch, fire up a pumpkin spice candle and stream your favorite shows. Whether that’s fall football or the latest episode of a Netflix series, it deserves to be displayed on a proper screen.

That’s why we did a double take when we saw this Amazon TV deal. The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV normally retails for $2,300, but you can get it on sale for just $1,600 — a savings of $700 — from now until Nov. 6. It has Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast built in so you can stream straight from your smartphone or laptop and adjust the volume with the sound of your voice using an Alexa, HomePod or Google Home smart speaker.

VIZIO SmartCast TV’s also come with WatchFree so you can enjoy 150 free channels without the dreaded cable bill. The Quantum color technology delivers up to 115% more color than standard 4K TVs and the Dolby Vision HDR offers a wider spectrum of colors and details for the ultimate viewing experience.