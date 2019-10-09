HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

golibo via Getty Images

“Hair is everything,” according to Emmy-winning Outstanding Comedy Series “Fleabag,” and we have to agree. It can be the difference between a good day and a bad day — and when you’re not treating your locks right, you’re likely to have a lot more bad days than good ones.

If you have the type of hair that looks better with regular blow-drying, you’re probably faced with a bit of a dilemma: Using heat on your strands every day (or even a few times a week) can cause damage, leading to dry hair prone to breaks and split-ends.

Some products like the Dyson Airwrap claim to cut blow-dry time in half or promise to dry and style in one. But most of us don’t have a ton of cash lying around for these luxury items. (The Dyson Airwrap would set you back about $500.)

Thankfully, there are some hair care tools out there that will treat your hair almost as well as those pricey name brands, do, like this Prisma Pro Dryer from Tiri Pro, which will only cost you $60.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This luxury hair dryer has an adjustable airflow and a ceramic heater that minimizes the damage done to hair as it dries. It uses negative ions to quickly break down moisture in the hair while drying your strands up to 60% faster than your average drugstore hair dryer.

Hair already dry? No problem. You can turn it on to your dry locks to reduce static and frizz while adding body, volume and shine. It’s like getting a salon-worthy blowout weekly in the comfort of your own home.

You can grab it right now for only $60— a small price to pay for good hair days.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust like Bed Bath and Beyond and Target.