HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon Nobody will know this holiday party dress is from Amazon.

From your boss to your brother, it probably seems like everyone is planning to host a holiday party this year. If your inbox is drowning in invitations for get-togethers from Friendsgiving to New Year’s Eve, it’s time to think about what you’ll wear for all those soirees.

Your closet might not be ready for all that revelry, especially after you’ve already stocked up on and rocked your red ankle boots, satin midi skirts and brightly-colored suit sets you splurged on for fall.

With all the Cyber Week shopping you’re treating yourself to and the holiday gift-giving checklist you still have to get through for your loved ones, it makes sense that you don’t want to keep throwing your wallet down for party outfits.

Luckily, we found a velvet dress that’ll get you through the holiday season looking ever so elegant. To sweeten the deal, it’s on sale right now, too.

Originally $55, this long-sleeved, v-necked velvet midi dress is currently marked down to $44 on Amazon today, Nov. 18.

It’s among Amazon customers’ favorites — with over 1,000 reviews, a 4.3-star rating and featured on the site’s most-loved fashion. The dress comes in six different colors, including some shades that look like party-ready jewel tones.

Plus, it has a wrap v-neck, high waist and swingy skirt so you can be comfortable all night long while you’re sipping on spiked eggnog or caroling around the fireplace.

But it’s not just a dress that’s only for the holidays. It can transition well into the new year, when winter weddings are still going strong. You’ll still love the long sleeves when you’re listening to vows while it’s snowing.