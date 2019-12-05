HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon This cookware and bakeware set is an even better deal right now than it was on Black Friday.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, you can take a break from looking at turkey thighs and pumpkin pies. That is, until you do it all over again in less than three weeks.

The holiday season is here and there are probably a lot more feasts in your future. If you’re looking for less stress this time around for the holidays, it might be worth it to invest in a cookware set that’s going to last you awhile.

But with so many products you wanted and waited to buy on Black Friday, you might have forgotten to snag one that will take your next feast to the next level.

You won’t have to worry too much, though. One of the cookware sets we were eyeing on Black Friday is on sale as daily deal for Thursday, Dec. 5, on Amazon. And it’s a much better deal than we saw it for on Black Friday at Overstock.

In our roundup of the best cookware deals happening on Black Friday, we found the same set on sale for $160 at Overstock (it’s the same price right now, too). So you’re getting a better deal at Amazon than you would have on Black Friday.

This deal’s only live for today, so you might not want to sit on it.

This set includes fry pans, sauce pans, and a stock pot, plus some pieces of bakeware like a cookie sheet, brownie and loaf pan. It even comes with a square shallow pan that can hold more ingredients than a traditional round pan would.

With a coating that’s meant to make everything slide off rather than stick, you won’t have to worry too much about cleaning up after this cookware set. It’s dishwasher safe, too.

The handles of the pots and pans in this set are designed to stay cool to the touch. That way you’ll feel safer cooking all these holiday meals.