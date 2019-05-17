HuffPost

Memorial Day is just a week away, which means whether you’re headed to the beach or staying local with friends, it wouldn’t be the first weekend of summer without enjoying a burger and a beer at some point. And, I mean, if you’re a Ron Swanson, it wouldn’t be a Wednesday without a steak dinner.

If you live in a small space, hosting family and friends is hard enough, but finding a way to grill summer staples like hot dogs and hamburgers for large groups seems damn-near impossible. Fortunately, we found an indoor and outdoor grill that doesn’t just meat expectations, it exceeds them.

This George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill It has a 4.5-star rating and over 100 reviews at Walmart, the only place you’ll find it. It normally retails for $99, but this one is currently on sale for just $60 at Walmart. We’ve found similar models at other retailers for a lot more, so this one’s a steal.

It has a wide nonstick surface that fits 15 servings and an adjustable temperature control that lets you choose from five heat settings. Plus, it has a grease drain to allow unwanted fats to drip away from your food. Because health.

This apartment-friendly grill runs on a fully-electric system without charcoal or propane, so there’s no risk of flame flareups. It also has a removable grill stand that makes it easy to cook on your countertop or bring your grill outdoors for a backyard barbecue.

Make no misteak, this is a deal worth gobbling up.

