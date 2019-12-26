HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale might seem overwhelming at first, but we found a deal on a faux leather jacket that you can't miss.

A leather jacket’s as classic as it gets — a stylish staple that anyone can put on and look instantly cooler in, even if you’re just in jeans and a tee.

But finding the right one isn’t as easy. After all, you want a leather jacket to fit you to a T.

Whether your search for a perfect jacket has been in vain or you’re looking to add another affordable option to your wardrobe, you might just love the top-rated faux leather jacket from a popular jacket brand that we found hidden in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. If you’re just skimming through the new markdowns, you might blink and miss it. We almost did.

Nordstrom It's the affordable leather jacket you've been waiting for.

BLANKNYC is known for jackets, including ones made of faux leather, faux fur and bright suede. And the brand’s Record Breaker Collarless Faux Leather Moto Jacket is on sale right now for a limited time at Nordstrom. Originally $98, the “fawn” (a light beige) version of the jacket is half-off at $49 and the “moonlighting” (black) color is marked down to $59 in sizes XS to XXL.

With a front zipper and zip pockets on the chest and front, this jacket’s perfect for warmer winter days and the start of spring. You can throw it over a sweater or a slip dress for a chic look that transitions from work to weekend.

The jacket has over 100 reviews and a majority of the reviewers gave the jacket a 5-star rating. So you know it’s actually worth snagging during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.