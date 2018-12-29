This 'Fifty Shades Of Bumblebee' Mashup Is A Real Sexy Transformation

We’ve had six Transformers movies since 2007. The most recent, “Bumblebee,” which came out Dec. 21, has a 93 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while that means plenty of robot action, we’ve yet to see the Autobots or Decepticons get any... action, if you catch our drift.
Well, the wonderfully open-minded humans over at Funny Or Die have fused the sultry tale of Anastasia Steele of “Fifty Shades Of Grey” with the high-octane journey of Cybertron native Bumblebee.
It’s a robot romance ― robomance? ― for the ages.