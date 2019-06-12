HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

How would you feel about having more summertime? Though we can’t magically make the season any longer, we can give you the next best thing: more time to enjoy the summer.

That’s because today only (Tuesday, June 12), you can get this refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum on sale for just $270 on Amazon. It’s a cordless, robotic vacuum that’ll do the heavy lifting of daily cleaning for you. For you, that means less time indoors tidying up, and more time outdoors enjoying that sunshine.

This is a huge savings on a highly coveted home item, considering this refurbished model is normally $450 and a brand new version retails for $500. This refurbished model is being sold by Amazon Renewed, which inspects and tests products before they go to market to ensure they work like new. The vacuum also comes with a minimum 90-day supplier-backed warranty, so you can purchase with some peace of mind.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum wirelessly drives around your home using brushes and suction to clear dirt, debris and pet hair from all floor types. It’s intuitive enough to avoid walls, turns itself around when it encounters an obstacle and is small enough to slip under furniture and clean those hidden areas that get overlooked by traditional vacuums and brooms.

One of the best things about the Roomba is it automatically docks and recharges when it’s done cleaning up, so it can even keep your house clean while you’re away on vacation. It also has a scheduling function so you can tell it to start cleaning automatically any day of the week, so it can get to work while you’re enjoying your summer vacay.