‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases New Season With 2020-Style 'Sex Scene'

The creator of “This is Us,” has redefined the concept of safe sex.
To announce that production had started on Season 5 of the popular NBC family drama — delayed due to the pandemic — creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a cheeky post about sex in the age of COVID-19.
The post features a photo of Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) on the show’s Paramount Studios lot.
“A 2020 television sex scene,” Fogelman joked before confirming, “We’re back.”
Fans were delighted by the news — while others poked a few jokes.
Fogelman’s post came shortly after NBC announced during an “America’s Got Talent” commercial break Wednesday that the network was bumping up the two-hour premiere of “This is Up” from Nov. 10 to Oc. 27, per TV Line.
The new season of the ensemble drama will tackle pandemic life “head on,” according to Fogelman.
It will also delve deeper into the pasts of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), TV Line reports.