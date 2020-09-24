‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases New Season With 2020-Style 'Sex Scene'

The creator of “This is Us,” has redefined the concept of safe sex.

To announce that production had started on Season 5 of the popular NBC family drama — delayed due to the pandemic — creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a cheeky post about sex in the age of COVID-19.

The post features a photo of Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) on the show’s Paramount Studios lot.

“A 2020 television sex scene,” Fogelman joked before confirming, “We’re back.”

Fans were delighted by the news — while others poked a few jokes.

YAY!!! My fave show is back!!!!! Love you guys all so much!!! Be safe and I can’t wait to see what beautiful art y’all create!!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 — VentiMilito❤️:\👁🤨👨🏻🎥📸🏍 (@VentiMilito) September 24, 2020

Well, it was productive by the looks of it. 😂 — It don’t MATTER what my name is! (@lbrass3) September 24, 2020

And in the street no less. Disgusting. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare — Drew Vaupen (@Drewby1028) September 24, 2020

Fogelman’s post came shortly after NBC announced during an “America’s Got Talent” commercial break Wednesday that the network was bumping up the two-hour premiere of “This is Up” from Nov. 10 to Oc. 27, per TV Line.

The new season of the ensemble drama will tackle pandemic life “head on,” according to Fogelman.

Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry)



- Not sure yet on production start.

- Not sure when new eps will air.

- Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters

- Same planned ending. Same route to get there.



Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

It will also delve deeper into the pasts of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz), TV Line reports.