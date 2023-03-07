Home & LivingNetflixstreamline

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'This Is Where I Leave You'

A supernatural action comedy and hit dystopian franchise are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“This Is Where I Leave You” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2014 dramedy follows four adult siblings from a dysfunctional family who must return to their childhood home to sit shiva after their father dies. The stacked cast includes Jane Fonda, Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver, Rose Byrne, Corey Stoll, Kathryn Hahn, Connie Britton, Timothy Olyphant and Dax Shepard.

In second place, there’s 2013’s “R.I.P.D.” also known as “R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department.” The supernatural action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges was a box office bomb but seems to be finding new audiences on Netflix.

"This Is Where I Leave You" on Netflix.
"This Is Where I Leave You" on Netflix.

All four films in the “Hunger Games” franchise are also trending on the streaming service. Netflix surprised subscribers on March 1 with the announcement that the dystopian young adult novel adaptations would be available to view all month long, and people clearly are taking advantage.

March also marked the arrival of all three “Hangover” movies, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that 2013’s “The Hangover Part III” is also in the ranking.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”

9. “Turbo”

8. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”

7. “Magic Mike XXL”

6. “The Hangover Part III”

5. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

4. “The Hunger Games”

3. “We Have a Ghost” (Netflix)

2. “R.I.P.D.”

1. “This Is Where I Leave You”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

These Parents Didn’t Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here’s What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Food & Drink

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Food & Drink

TikTok Claims This Common Cooking Oil Is ‘Toxic.’ Do Experts Agree?

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Shopping

11 Real Person-Approved White T-Shirts For Every Body Type

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Co-Parenting Drama

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Food & Drink

8 Healthy-ish Ice Cream Brands That Doctors And Nutritionists Swear By

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

This Wildly Popular Bottle Will Filter Your Drinking Water — And It's Majorly On Sale

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals What To Do If You Over-Exfoliate Your Skin

Shopping

Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

Shopping

27 Ways To Speed-Clean Your Entire Home

Shopping

34 Wonderful Products That'll Make You Give A Sigh Of Relief

Shopping

Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Work/Life

What To Know If You're On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Shopping

Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck