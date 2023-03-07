“This Is Where I Leave You” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2014 dramedy follows four adult siblings from a dysfunctional family who must return to their childhood home to sit shiva after their father dies. The stacked cast includes Jane Fonda, Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver, Rose Byrne, Corey Stoll, Kathryn Hahn, Connie Britton, Timothy Olyphant and Dax Shepard.

In second place, there’s 2013’s “R.I.P.D.” also known as “R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department.” The supernatural action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges was a box office bomb but seems to be finding new audiences on Netflix.

All four films in the “Hunger Games” franchise are also trending on the streaming service. Netflix surprised subscribers on March 1 with the announcement that the dystopian young adult novel adaptations would be available to view all month long, and people clearly are taking advantage.

March also marked the arrival of all three “Hangover” movies, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that 2013’s “The Hangover Part III” is also in the ranking.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

