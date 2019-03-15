This Is Why People Are Planking To Celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 86th Birthday

Fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are celebrating the woman they find exceptional in quite an unusual way.

On Friday, the second female justice confirmed to the Supreme Court turned 86, and due to her love of physical fitness, many on social media have decided to drop to the floor and do the plank in her honor.

A plank for my Shero on her 86th birthday. Happy birthday to the indomitable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #planklikeRBG #RBG #happybirthdayRBG pic.twitter.com/It8Gz9FO8P — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 15, 2019

Planking on the courthouse steps to celebrate RBG’s birthday pic.twitter.com/rMlMk0BtLM — tampabaybba (@tampabaybba) March 15, 2019

7th period AP Government @HaddonfieldHS students wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a Happy Birthday by planking - her daily workout! #RBG #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/jPKnaN1lfT — Jeff Boogaard (@JeffBoogaard) March 15, 2019

Getting a little pre-work plank in for #RBG’s Birthday! pic.twitter.com/DxQULZuA8u — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) March 15, 2019

To celebrate RBG’s 86th birthday, I did 86 seconds of plank. Happy birthday, Ruth! May you live forever! pic.twitter.com/xVbdimm1ll — Racing the Hare (@RacingTheHare) March 15, 2019

The idea seems to have stemmed from a Facebook event called “Plank Like RBG” organized by The Outrage, a female-founded online retailer that sells politically liberal and feminist apparel.

The Facebook event said they were going to plank in honor of her birthday because Ginsberg has said that her trainer is one of the most important people in her life. “RBG planks day in and day out so that SHE. CAN. KEEP. DISSENTING. I mean, come on, what would we do without her?!” the description of the event says.

Ginsburg has described her trainer, Bryant Johnson, who she has been working with since 1999 as a “very important person” to her on numerous occasions over the years.

Stephen Colbert even joined RBG for one of her workouts in a segment on “The Late Show” where Ginsburg is featured planking.

Plus, a photo still from the 2018 “RBG” documentary went viral last year after Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement that he will retire from the Supreme Court.

Yet, planking wasn’t the only way people honored The Notorious RBG. Many flocked to Twitter to share their appreciation:

Happy Birthday to America’s Guardian of Democracy, Conscience the Court,

Supreme Super Diva #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/iQczE6BntW — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 15, 2019

Happy 86th birthday to the woman who has spent her life fighting for gender equality and women's rights. You are forever the queen R.B.G!! #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/JnXC6DGRGW — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) March 15, 2019

Happy birthday to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Here she is taking the Oath of Office in August 1993. #RBG #SCOTUS #notoriousRBG #HBDRBG pic.twitter.com/B85d536ZkN — Clinton Library (@WJCLibrary) March 15, 2019

Happy 86th birthday to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg!



"When will there be enough women on the court?"



RBG: "When there are nine." pic.twitter.com/vmX9DfKAHz — Adam J. Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) March 15, 2019

Happy 86th Birthday to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has spent her life fighting for equality. You are an inspiration to everyone and my personal hero. #rbg #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/jVoYaNRYl4 — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) March 15, 2019

Here's beautiful #RBGBirthday at the beginning of her incredible fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/QcCHUH8rsA — Claire Fernanda (@morricles) March 15, 2019

Best way to spend RBG’s birthday? The @msjdorg Conference on Women in the Law! pic.twitter.com/ftRVsNcaft — Erika L. Simonson (@ErikaLSimonson) March 15, 2019

In honor of #RBG’s birthday, a reminder that victory is always possible. pic.twitter.com/SMqDb06Kwd — andnowsherises (@andnowsherises) March 15, 2019

A rally is being held in Brooklyn, New York, to promote the idea of naming Brooklyn’s municipal building after Ginsburg, who was born in the borough in 1933.

The #NotoriousRBG is turning 86 this Friday, and Brooklyn’s planning a big #RallyForRuth party to celebrate her and show our support for renaming our Municipal Building in Justice Ginsburg’s honor. Let’s make HERstory this #WomensHistoryMonth. https://t.co/z5KkC6TbfF — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) March 10, 2019