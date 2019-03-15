This Is Why People Are Planking To Celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 86th Birthday

Fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are celebrating the woman they find exceptional in quite an unusual way.
On Friday, the second female justice confirmed to the Supreme Court turned 86, and due to her love of physical fitness, many on social media have decided to drop to the floor and do the plank in her honor.
The idea seems to have stemmed from a Facebook event called “Plank Like RBG” organized by The Outrage, a female-founded online retailer that sells politically liberal and feminist apparel.
The Facebook event said they were going to plank in honor of her birthday because Ginsberg has said that her trainer is one of the most important people in her life. “RBG planks day in and day out so that SHE. CAN. KEEP. DISSENTING. I mean, come on, what would we do without her?!” the description of the event says.
Ginsburg has described her trainer, Bryant Johnson, who she has been working with since 1999 as a “very important person” to her on numerous occasions over the years.
Stephen Colbert even joined RBG for one of her workouts in a segment on “The Late Show” where Ginsburg is featured planking.
Plus, a photo still from the 2018 “RBG” documentary went viral last year after Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement that he will retire from the Supreme Court.
Yet, planking wasn’t the only way people honored The Notorious RBG. Many flocked to Twitter to share their appreciation:
A rally is being held in Brooklyn, New York, to promote the idea of naming Brooklyn’s municipal building after Ginsburg, who was born in the borough in 1933.
But a bakery in Los Angeles may have thought of one of the sweetest ways to honor RBG with a special treat on her birthday: