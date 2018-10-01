This Midterm Collection Wants To Make Sure You "Just F*cking Vote"

In case you need another reason to get out and vote this November, this newest punny clothing and accessories collection will make you want to get to your polling place ASAP.

Wildfang, a female-founded clothing brand that aims to empower people with its clothing, just launched a midterm election collection you’ll want to gift all of your patriarchy-smashing BFFs. Appropriately called “The Just F*cking Vote Collection,” it includes tees, totes, crews, socks and even a Shirley Chisholm-inspired keychain in a size-inclusive range from XS to 2X.

Most recently, Wildfang made headlines for their quick response to Melania Trump’s “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U? jacket from Zara. A day later, Wildfang released their own bomber jacket that said “I REALLY CARE, DON’T U?” and it sold out overnight.

Interestingly, everything from the new midterm collection benefits She Should Run, a nonprofit political organization that’s dedicated to dramatically increasing the number of women in public leadership roles and elected office. It’s a cause that’s important to the company’s CEO, Emma McIlroy.

“If you do ANYTHING in the next six months, VOTE,” McIlroy told HuffPost. “This collection is a reminder that every single one of us needs to vote in these midterms and we need to get more women in elected positions.”

Take a quick look at some of our favorite pieces from the collection below, and check out the full collection at Wildfang:

1 WF x Refinery29 She Voted Tee Wildfang Sizes: XS to 2X

Get it : XS to 2XGet it here , $40. 2 WF x Refinery29 She Voted Tote Wildfang Get it here , $16. 3 Left Left Stud Earrings Wildfang Get them here , $38 4 Don't Give Up Crew Wildfang Sizes: XS to 2X

Get it : XS to 2XGet it here , $60. 5 Shirley Chisholm Wildfang Get it here , $17. 6 Left Side Of History Tee Wildfang Sizes: XS to 2X

Get it : XS to 2XGet it here , $40.