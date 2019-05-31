HUFFPOST X STACKCOMMERCE

With all the dirt, oil, makeup, smog, smoke and other grime our skin comes into contact with each day, it’s hard to believe a little dab of cleanser can purify it. Even if you opt for a double cleanse, it’s not always enough to remove all the toxins your skin soaks up. But don’t fear ― the TAO Clean Orbital Facial Brush is here.

Using powerful rotational technology and silky soft bristles, TAO’s Facial Brush improves circulation, clears and tightens your pores, and promises a much deeper clean than manual washing. Just apply your favorite cleanser as usual, turn on your brush, and the rocket’s ready to launch.

With super clean and sensitive clean modes, you can customize your cleaning session to your skin type. Just be sure not to overdo it. TAO Clean encourages you to use the exfoliator head just once a week to unclog your pores and get a deeper clean.

When it comes to skin care, we know it’s just as important to keep your tools clean. Which is why this brush also comes with a cleaning station that looks like a miniature robot and uses powerful UV-C rays to kill 99.9% of bacteria and dry your brush for you.

The TAO Clean Orbital Facial Brush & Cleaning Station would usually cost you $129, but right now it’s on sale for just $69.99. This is way cheaper than the popular Clarisonic Facial Brush, which retails for anywhere between $99-$200 depending on the model and doesn’t offer a high-tech cleaning feature. Plus, you can choose from three sleek colors including black, white or the internet’s fave rose gold.

This article was written by Christina Buff on behalf of HuffPost Finds.

