hedgehog94 via Getty Images Increase the space in your carry-on with this toiletry-sized space-saving vacuum.

It might feel like checked bag fees skyrocket with each trip you take. More and more travelers are deciding to cram everything that they can into one carry-on to save space and money. That means that they’ll have more room for souvenirs, too.

Still, even the most skilled packers among us struggle to fit an entire wardrobe into a carry-on – especially for trips that are longer than a weekend. Luckily, the Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum is here to help you save space in your suitcase. And it’s on sale.

HuffPost x StackCommerce You won't have to worry about overpacking with this travel-toiletry-sized space-saving vacuum that's on sale.

The vacuum allows you to free up to 50% more luggage space in just 90 seconds. It’s a handheld gadget that’s smaller than an iPhone X that sucks out the air from your luggage. So you’ll can shove even more stuff into your bags.

All you have to do is place your clothes in food or vacuum bags, plug the Pacum in via USB and choose between eco or boost mode to suck the air out of the bags. Because of its strong suction power, it works within seconds.

Once you finish packing, you can throw the Pacum in your suitcase so that you still fit in all the souvenirs you found on your vacation in your bag for your return flight.

Plus, the Pacum can be used to inflate things like balls, toys, floaties and balloons. So you can relax poolside on your vacation, too.

Originally $60, you can get the Pacum vacuum for $50 for a limited time and change the way you pack for your next flight.

Pacum Luggage Space - Saving Vacuum - $49.99



