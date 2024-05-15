“Needed for baby’s room. It’s easy to clean which is a huge plus. It doesn’t have any lights, and doesn’t make any sounds. Perfect for nursery when you need a dark and quiet room. I do wish the tank was larger but doesn’t take away from it.” — Heather G.

“We own an older home and anyone who owns one knows there are a variety of problems that you deal with that are different in a newer home. Even after new windows and insulation being installed the humidity in the home was never sustained. I bought the cheap humidifiers and they didnt work. My house was so dry and the wooden floors were taking a beaten so i decided why not try one of these Levoit humidifiers. What do i have to lose? The result was amazing. The first day i noticed a significant difference. I then decided to put one in my living room, dining room, and my sons room. Mind you they are all different sizes but they are all Levoit and were under $100. They all have an automatic setting that keeps the humidity in that room at a certain level. Once reached it cuts off and comes back on without you ever doing anything. Breathing is so much easier especially when you have allergies. Whenever our bose starts to get dry i know i need to check water levels and then its all resolved just like that. If you are wondering should you buy do it you wont regret it.” — Naomi H.

“I’ve had two running nearly non-stop for three weeks, creating the tropical environment I need for several of my plants. In Tucson, humidifiers are a must for tropical plants, and getting above 50% can be a struggle. With two of these covering a 6′ x 6′ space, I’ve got a corner that averages 65% - 70% humidity.” — ParadoxLive

“I’ve owned around 5 different humidifiers in the last 30 years. This is one is by for the best I’ve ever used. I use mine in the bedroom to help with dryness and allergies. It is extremely quiet. If you are awake in the middle of the night you might hear an occasional brief but very quiet gurgle (air bubble). Set the desired humidity level and it will cycle on and off to keep it there. I have mine set at 55% humidity and it seems perfect for me. Mine runs around 10 hours a day and I have to refill it every 5 days or so. I use reverse osmosis filtered water and there is no musty smell in the tank. I’ve been using it 4 months and hope it lasts. I did purchase the extended warranty through Amazon just in case.” — John W.