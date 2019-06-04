HUFFPOST X STACK COMMERCE

Whether you are a frequent traveler, spend lots of time at the office, or just need a little peace of mind, a security camera can help you keep tabs on your home. But it’s going to cost you. Most top-notch models carry a price tag of at least a couple hundred dollars unless you happen to score a sweet deal — and lucky for you, we’ve found exactly that.

Completely encrypted and capable of panoramic views, the iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera lets you monitor your entire living space without the fear of hackers. And right now it’s on sale for just $45.

You can peep what’s going on in your home from your phone through the WiFi client, and simply rotate the camera angle remotely to scope out the scene. It even has built-in infrared night vision so you can see in the dark. Want to speak to someone in the room? Use the integrated microphone and speaker to tell your pet to stop playing with your plants — again.

If the thought of being on camera makes you paranoid about your privacy, you can rest easy. The iPM World Wireless Camera offers total video encryption that prevents third parties from gaining access to your feed. So nobody is going to watch your solo performance of Beyonce’s “Homecoming.”

Originally $130, you can pick up this 360-degree wireless security camera now for just $45 over at HuffPost Stuff — 65% off the retail value and way cheaper than other top-notch alternatives.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Camera - $44.99



See Deal