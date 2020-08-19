MLB Announcer Yanked Off The Air Midgame After Hot Mic Catches Homophobic Slur

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was replaced midgame after he was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.

Brennaman was broadcasting a double-header between the Reds and Kansas City Royals when he was caught on mic referring to some unspecified city as “one of the fag capitals of the world.”

The comments quickly spread on social media:

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

He attempted an awkward apology in the middle of the second game ― one made even stranger by the fact that he was trying to call a home run by a Reds’ player at the same time, and announced he was leaving the booth. Before turning over the broadcast to a colleague, he said, “I am very, very sorry, and I beg your forgiveness.“ Here is his apology:

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

Broadcaster Jim Day took over to finish the game.

“You’re a good man, partner,” Day said. “Hang in there.”

It’s not clear yet whether Brennaman had been fired, suspended or will face some other form of discipline.

He is the son of legendary Reds’ broadcaster Marty Brennaman, who did play-by-play for the team for more than 40 years, retiring near the end of the 2019 season. Thom Brennaman, 56, followed in his father’s footsteps as a sports announcer shortly after graduating from college. Along with a focus on baseball, he has called college football and college basketball for Fox. He has been one of the Reds’ play-by-play announcers since the 2007 season.

