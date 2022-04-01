According to McCarthy, Cawthorn said in a meeting Wednesday that his claims were “exaggerated.”

The 26-year-old lawmaker often stirs up controversy, including recently, when he called the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil” and its wartime leader President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

Tillis said in his Thursday statement that Edwards will “never attack Ukraine’s fight for freedom or vote against sanctioning Putin’s Russia and find himself being used as propaganda on Russian state television.”

North Carolina’s other senator, Republican Sen. Richard Burr, told CNN he wouldn’t get involved in Cawthorn’s primary, but that “on any given day, he’s an embarrassment.”

Cawthorn faces seven Republican challengers in the May 17 primary. A number of prominent Republicans are supporting Edwards, including the state House and Senate leaders.