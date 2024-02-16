GOP Lawmaker Hits Tucker Carlson With Wicked Label For Russian Grocery Store Love

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) slammed Tucker Carlson over a clip where he praised a Russian grocery store experience during his widely condemned Moscow trip.
“Ah yes, Russia is so much better than the U.S. with all those cheap groceries and lavish subway stations!,” wrote Tillis in response to clips that Carlson shared from the trip Wednesday.
“The Soviets had a term for people like Tucker: useful idiots.”
The former Fox News host, who has faced criticism for his softball questions in an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, applauded a shopping cart coin lock system –– similar to one seen in stores in the U.S. and abroad –– toward the start of one clip.
Carlson later gushed about a shopping cart escalator –– which is also used in U.S. stores –– and remarked on a loaf of bread before praising the total price of his groceries at checkout, which he estimated to be roughly $400 but claimed it was actually about $104.
“Coming to a Russian grocery store, the ‘heart of evil,’ and seeing what things cost and how they live, it will radicalize you against our leaders,” Carlson declared, “That’s how I feel, anyway, radicalized. We’re not making any of this up, by the way, at all.”
Other critics slammed Carlson’s Russian grocery store admiration including Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.).