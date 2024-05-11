Weird NewsTikTokgraduationThomas Jefferson University

University Apologizes After Presenter Botches Names At Graduation Ceremony In Viral Clip

The Philadelphia-based university weighed in on the presenter's "unfortunate error" after a TikTok user questioned how someone could "mess up that badly."
Ben Blanchet
Thomas Jefferson University has apologized after viral clips showed a presenter mispronouncing several students’ names at a graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Social media videos show the presenter struggling to get graduates’ names right as they walked across the stage — including some who flashed awkward smiles in response — at the College of Nursing’s commencement in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The presenter pronounced names such as Sarah as “Psyear,” Molly Elizabeth as “Maleena Zabeth” and Thomas as “Thamomay.”

“Please tell me how one can be allowed to speak at college commencement and mess up that badly 🫠😬,” wrote TikTok user @colleenb415, whose clip of the botched pronunciations has over 10 million views on the platform.

“My daughters Thomas Jefferson University 2024 Graduation 😂. This announcer was fantastic !!,” joked TikToker @j_mul1013.

Some social media users compared the presenter’s blunder to the “Substitute Teacher” sketch from “Key and Peele” while others questioned “how on earth” the mispronunciations went on “for so long.”

Thomas Jefferson University later shared its “sincerest apologies” for the mispronunciations in a statement and explained that the speaker made them “due to the way phonetic spellings were presented” on their cards, adding that the presenter apologized during the ceremony.

“This unfortunate error does not reflect the immense respect we have for our graduates and the value we place on their hard-earned accomplishments,” the university said in a statement.

