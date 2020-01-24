The lawsuit centers around a letter that Meghan wrote to her father in August 2018, pouring our her heartbreak over his repeated criticisms of her in the tabloids. Parts of the letter were published in the Daily Mail in February 2019.

Prince Harry said last year that the publication omitted parts of the letter to twist its meaning. Meghan’s lawyers say in the lawsuit that “the omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents.”