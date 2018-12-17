Thomas Markle is making himself the center of attention once again in an effort, he said, to reach out to his daughter Meghan Markle.

He confirmed in a new interview with “Good Morning Britain” that he still hasn’t met Prince Harry in person or had any contact with the couple since their wedding.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of contact, Thomas Markle said he has sent “hundreds” of letters and texts over several weeks and hopes that things change as the holidays are approaching.

“This can’t continue forever. People are saying I should be quiet about this and not speak — that if I don’t speak, they will speak to me,” he told co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London on Nov. 19. In a new interview with “Good Morning Britain,” her father, Thomas Markle said he still hasn’t met Prince Harry in person. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“That hasn’t happened. I don’t plan to be silent for the rest of my life. I love my daughter very much. She has to know that,” he added, later saying that he was confused why she wasn’t replying to him.

He also told the hosts he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Kate Middleton and his daughter are feuding, and he said he doesn’t think it’s right for anyone to call her a social climber.

Advertisement

“She’s always been a very controlling person — that’s part of her nature — but she’s never been rude, to my knowledge,” he said. “The ghosting I don’t completely understand. But to my knowledge, like I said, she’s always been in charge. That’s her nature, but she’s always been polite.”

He said he sent a message to Queen Elizabeth, hoping she might intervene on his behalf.

“I would appreciate anything she can do, and I would think she would want to resolve the family problems,” he said. “All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and should be together at the holidays.”

Considering that Thomas Markle recently spoke ill of Prince Harry in an interview last week, it’s unlikely that all the drama between the Duchess of Sussex and her dad will disappear overnight.

Advertisement

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles,” he said in an interview with The Mail on Sunday. “I asked her why she was believing the lies. I also pointed out the Royals haven’t always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi,” he told the Mail.

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle have an apparently strained relationship.

He also made sure to mention that his daughter and her first husband, director Trevor Engelson, gave away weed as party favors at their first wedding. “It’s illegal, but it’s no big deal in Jamaica. It’s almost customary down there. I don’t smoke weed and to the best of my knowledge nor does Meghan,” Markle said, according to the Mail. “I don’t know what I did with mine. I think I gave it away. I kept the bag and I use it to keep the sea air [at his Mexican beachside home] off one of my Emmys,” said Markle, a former lighting director.