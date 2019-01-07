Thomas Markle Says Meghan Markle's Treatment Of Him Is 'Incomprehensible'

Thomas Markle says he still doesn’t understand his daughter Meghan Markle’s continued lack of communication with him.

The former lighting director spoke to The Sun on Saturday and expressed frustration at his growing estrangement with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison,” Markle said, according to the article, which also discussed a number of unsubstantiated rumors about the duchess.

He added, “It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.”

Thomas Markle reportedly hasn't spoken to his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, since May 2018.

The 74-year-old said his daughter’s marriage and new life with her husband, Prince Harry, “should have been one of the proudest moments of my life,” but has turned into something else entirely.

“Now it’s like a dream that has turned into a nightmare,” Markle said. “The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now.”

For those who’ve been following the unfolding drama between the father-daughter duo, Thomas Markle caused a royal headache for the royal family as Harry and Meghan’s nuptials approached on May 19, 2018.

On May 4, Kensington Palace put out a statement that he would walk his daughter down the aisle.

But just over a week later, he and Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, admitted that he’d posed for staged paparazzi photos after the Daily Mail published video footage proving the photographs were staged.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, make an official visit to Sussex on Oct. 3, 2018.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Markle said he had a heart attack and backed out of attending the ceremony. Prince Charles ended up giving away the former “Suits” actress at her nuptials.

Though the father and daughter reportedly spoke the day after the royal wedding, Markle says he hasn’t heard from Meghan since. (Granted, he’s given many, many interviews to the press.)

Kensington Palace has yet to comment on any of Thomas Markle’s interviews or statements.

