Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's Dad, Reportedly Suffers Stroke

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, reportedly suffered a stroke Monday night.

The 77-year-old father of the Duchess of Sussex was taken to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, via an ambulance that crossed the Mexican border from Tijuana, TMZ first reported.

Markle was reportedly unable to speak and had to write down his symptoms for the EMTs.

Markle’s other daughter, Samantha Markle, confirmed the stroke to British broadcaster GB News.

“My father is recovering in hospital. He just needs peace and rest,” she said.

Before the stroke, Markle was planning to travel to the U.K. to witness some of the events surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as a guest of GB News, the outlet reported.

