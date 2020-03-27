Even Donald Trump Is Slamming GOP Lawmaker Delaying Coronavirus Bill

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has managed to unite leaders from both parties ― they largely think he is, in the words of former Secretary of State John Kerry, “an asshole.”
The congressman has refused to go along with a so-called voice vote that would not require members to be present in the House chamber in order to vote on coronavirus relief legislation. As a result, many politicians are having to fly to Washington, D.C., and risk getting infected to vote on the bill in person.
And they weren’t happy. Even President Donald Trump attacked Massie, calling him a “third rate Grandstander” on Twitter.
Kerry, who has had his own encounters with the Republican congressman, didn’t mince words.
Other politicians from both sides of the aisle also chimed in.
Some reportedly tried to reason with Massie while on the floor of the House ― but were unsuccessful.
Many people noted that Massie forcing an in-person vote ― on a bill that is almost guaranteed to pass anyway ― could have dire consequences.
To be fair, a couple of Massie’s Republican colleagues did defend him for being “principled.”
But Republican strategist Rick Wilson saw a bigger issue at play.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Trump rejects New York’s desperate plea for ventilators
- What you need to know about at-home coronavirus test kits
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Avoiding going to the store? Here’s how to order groceries online.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- How to get the most out of the weekend despite coronavirus
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.