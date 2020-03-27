Even Donald Trump Is Slamming GOP Lawmaker Delaying Coronavirus Bill

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has managed to unite leaders from both parties ― they largely think he is, in the words of former Secretary of State John Kerry, “an asshole.”

The congressman has refused to go along with a so-called voice vote that would not require members to be present in the House chamber in order to vote on coronavirus relief legislation. As a result, many politicians are having to fly to Washington, D.C., and risk getting infected to vote on the bill in person.

And they weren’t happy. Even President Donald Trump attacked Massie, calling him a “third rate Grandstander” on Twitter.

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Kerry, who has had his own encounters with the Republican congressman, didn’t mince words.

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

Other politicians from both sides of the aisle also chimed in.

I can confirm that @RepThomasMassie is indeed a dumbass. https://t.co/V86qXgxYzh — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) March 27, 2020

Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 27, 2020

Heading to the airport now to vote in DC. am going just like every person that picks our food, works at a hospital, picks up the garbage. I am doing it because it is my fucking job. But I get a comfortable salary, our essential workers should get same. #coronavirus — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 27, 2020

Dear @RepThomasMassie: If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~$200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt. #thankyou — Rep. Dean Phillips (@RepDeanPhillips) March 26, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell to @mkraju when asked about what his message is to Rep. Thomas Massie about possibly forcing a roll call vote: “It’s not about him. I don’t want make an insignificant person more significant.” — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) March 27, 2020

Some reportedly tried to reason with Massie while on the floor of the House ― but were unsuccessful.

McCarthy on floor talking to Massie, as leaders try to talk him out of forcing a recorded vote. McCarthy now talking to Massie and Pelosi — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020

Many people noted that Massie forcing an in-person vote ― on a bill that is almost guaranteed to pass anyway ― could have dire consequences.

It is quite the statement of his character that Thomas Massie is legitimately threatening the health of his colleagues, many in their 60s or 70s even 80s, for a stunt on a bill he knows is going to pass. I hope no one forgets what he’s done here. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) March 27, 2020

zero chance Thomas Massie can stop emergency coronavirus fiscal relief bill from passing the House by insisting on in-person roll-call vote



non-zero chance that by doing so he would cause a colleague, Congressional staffer, or some other American to become infected and die — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 27, 2020

To be fair, a couple of Massie’s Republican colleagues did defend him for being “principled.”

.@RepThomasMassie is one of the most principled men in Congress & loves his country. He is defending the Constitution today by requiring a quorum. There’s nothing 3rd rate about that, @realDonaldTrump. I may miss vote if he forces roll call (flights) but it will pass. Back off. https://t.co/ms8TM3rJp8 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 27, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Mr. President. @RepThomasMassie is a good man and a solid conservative. He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down. Thomas—Hang tough brother. #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/f0gydIQHTX — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 27, 2020

But Republican strategist Rick Wilson saw a bigger issue at play.

Who knew it would be Thomas Massie who united America at long last? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 27, 2020