GOP Congressman’s Argument Against Mandated Mask Wearing, Vaccinations Goes Awry

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) got schooled on Twitter over this tweet arguing against the mandated wearing of face masks and compulsory vaccinations aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus:
Many tweeters reminded Massie of George Washington’s decision to vaccinate the Continental Army against smallpox.
Others called out the GOP congressman for appearing to rail against wearing masks, which public health experts worldwide have said is a cheap and easy way to curb COVID-19.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter