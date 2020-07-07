CORONAVIRUS

GOP Congressman’s Argument Against Mandated Mask Wearing, Vaccinations Goes Awry

"This guy is an actual GOP Congressman. Such stupidity," one Twitter user hit back at Kentucky lawmaker Thomas Massie.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) got schooled on Twitter over this tweet arguing against the mandated wearing of face masks and compulsory vaccinations aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus:

Many tweeters reminded Massie of George Washington’s decision to vaccinate the Continental Army against smallpox.

Others called out the GOP congressman for appearing to rail against wearing masks, which public health experts worldwide have said is a cheap and easy way to curb COVID-19.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus Politics News COVID-19 Thomas Massie
CONVERSATIONS