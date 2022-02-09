Rep. Thomas Massie Mocked For Truly Dumb Tweet About 'Medicare For All'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but that didn’t stop him from being schooled by Twitter users on Wednesday.
It happened after the conservative Kentucky congressman attempted to criticize “Medicare for All” by using a really, really dubious analogy.
“Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” he asked rhetorically.
Although even most first-year philosophy students might see problems with the post, Massie didn’t, leaving the denizens of Twitter to point out the flaws.
Massie is no stranger to dubious takes designed to own those danged libs.
Last month, he posted a quote from a neo-Nazi on Twitter that he incorrectly attributed to Voltaire in an effort to attack National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In December, he was dragged after gleefully posting a family Christmas photo showing himself and six family members carrying military-style weapons inside the house.