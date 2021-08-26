Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is coming under fire for tweeting a meme showing an arm tattooed with a concentration camp identification number as a way to complain about coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Although the image was either removed by Twitter or deleted by Massie, screenshots were preserved and shared by several on Twitter, including CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski:
People already carry cards ― ID cards, credentials, credit cards and admission tickets, to name a few ― to gain access to many places and events. Yet the tweet echoed comments made in May by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a conspiracy theorist and QAnon enthusiast, who compared mask mandates to the Holocaust.
Greene’s comments drew bipartisan condemnation, including a rare rebuke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who for the most part has remained silent or even defended members of his party who hold extremist views.
Greene ultimately apologized. Then, she compared vaccination workers to Nazi “brown shirts” and vaccine mandates to segregation.
