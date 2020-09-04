GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Says He Wouldn't Convict Accused Killer Kyle Rittenhouse

“Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from the evil thugs?” the Facebook event description read. “No doubt they are currently planning on the next part of the city to burn tonight.”

In his interview on Thursday, Massie said he would not convict Rittenhouse for the alleged killings.

“I think the strongest thing he has for him is the actual video evidence,” Massie said. “And if I were on a jury and all I had was the evidence that I have been able to acquire through social media and the videos that are out there, I would not convict him of a single one of these charges.”

President Donald Trump has also defended Rittenhouse, saying the teen “probably would have been killed” if he hadn’t shot the protestors.