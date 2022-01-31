GOP Congressman Quotes Infamous Neo-Nazi In Attempt To Slam Dr. Fauci

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) posted a quote from a neo-Nazi on Twitter on Sunday and incorrectly attributed it to Voltaire in an effort to attack National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Massie tweeted:

You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science. pic.twitter.com/KnqCcPXWSe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 30, 2022

It’s not clear if Massie knew the true origin of the quote when he posted it. However, it was quickly pointed out on social media that the quote was not, as the image suggested, from Voltaire but rather from Kevin Alfred Strom, a notorious neo-Nazi who was convicted on child porn charges in 2008.

USA Today fact-checked the quote after it went viral last spring. Strom called it “kind of flattering.”

Others have also mistakenly shared the quote, including actor and progressive activist John Cusack, who apologized for doing so in 2019.

As of early Monday, Massie’s message remained on the site.

